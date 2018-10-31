UFC News: Daniel Cormier predicts outcome of potential Khabib Nurmagomedov vs Georges St-Pierre fight

The Champ-Champ picks his side

What's the story?

In a recent interview with Ariel Helwani's MMA Hour Show, UFC Heavyweight Champion Daniel Cormier predicted the outcome of a potential dream fight between current UFC Lightweight Champion, Khabib Nurmagomedov and UFC veteran Georges St. Pierre.

In case you didn't know...

At UFC 229, Khabib Nurmagomedov successfully defended his UFC Lightweight Championship against Conor McGregor when the latter was defeated by fourth-round submission, thanks to an ugly neck-crank.

Khabib, who following the triumphant win, has shown interest in a Boxing match against veteran Floyd Mayweather, could very well find himself in the Octagon against an MMA veteran in the form of GSP. A dream fight between the former UFC Welterweight Champion and the current Lightweight Champion is apparently in the pipeline and could very well take place in the near future.

The heart of the matter

Double Champion Cormier recently claimed that he is certainly vouching for a dream fight between Khabib Nurmagomedov and GSP and feels that his fellow AKA teammate should get a shot at the former Middleweight Champion, regardless of the weight class.

Additionally, DC also revealed his predictions for the potential dream fight, stating that The Eagle is capable of beating GSP and is likely to do so via a five-round split decision. (H/T: Bloody Elbow)

“Khabib wins but this is his closest fight ever because you don’t just control Georges St-Pierre. But you’re asking me a loaded question because I’m never gonna say Khabib’s gonna lose. I think it’s a five-round decision. You don’t finish Georges St-Pierre, unless you are Matt Serra.”

What's next?

Daniel Cormier's next fight in the Octagon is scheduled for next week at UFC 230, as he and Derrick Lewis will headline one of the biggest UFC PPVs at the Madison Square Garden on the 3rd of November.