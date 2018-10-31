UFC News: Daniel Cormier weighs in Khabib Nurmagomedov's chances against Georges St. Pierre in a super-fight

Soumik Datta FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR News 32 // 31 Oct 2018, 20:00 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

DC himself will be in action next week

What's the story?

Current UFC Double Champion Daniel Cormier was recently in a conversation with Ariel Helwani and during the interview, DC revealed who he thinks should fight his fellow Team AKA teammate Khabib Nurmagomedov next, now that The Eagle has successfully defended his Lightweight Title against former champion, Conor McGregor.

In case you didn't know...

Khabib Nurmagomedov marked the biggest win of his Professional MMA career when he defeated Conor McGregor to successfully retain his UFC Lightweight Championship at UFC 229 on the 6th of October in Las Vegas.

Having won the title at UFC 223 by beating Al Iaquinta, Nurmagomedov has been in high spirits ever since and at UFC 229, the Dagestani made The Notorious One tapout for to an ugly neck-crank submission that eventually led to McGregor's second defeat inside the Octagon.

The heart of the matter

In a recent conversation with Ariel Helwani on the MMA Hour Show, current UFC Heavyweight Champion, Daniel Cormier stated that he feels former Interim UFC Lightweight Champion, Tony Ferguson is definitely in the running to challenge for Khabib's Lightweight Title but is certainly going to be a very tough challenge for The Eagle.

Matchup wise, former Welterweight king Georges St. Pierre, who is seemingly rumored to face Khabib in the Octagon, is even a tougher fight than Ferguson is, well at least, that's what DC likes to think and I'm sure we all can agree with the Heavyweight Champion's point as well. (H/T: Bloody Elbow)

“Matchup wise, Tony, tough, GSP, super tough; but the history and the matchup of a GSP fight, at 165. . .It doesn’t have to be for a belt. This is a big enough fight that it doesn’t have to be for a title. Make it a catchweight fight. When you’ve got names like Khabib and Georges, it can be for anything. Let those guys fight.”

What's next?

Daniel Cormier will return to the Octagon on the 3rd of November at UFC 230, as he gets set to defend his Heavyweight Title against Derrick Lewis.