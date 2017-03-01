UFC News: UFC Legend Rampage makes shocking revelation about Ronda Rousey's relationship with Jon Jones

Was there something more than friendship between Ronda Rousey and Jon Jones?

Ronda Rousey seems playful around Jon Jones

What’s the story?

Rampage Jackson hosts a Twitch channel, where he plays video games while talking about MMA and other things. According to mmaimports, in one of his recent online gaming streams, Rampage revealed an intimate love affair between Ronda Rousey and Jon Jones.

In case you didn’t know...

Ronda Rousey and Jon Jones began to form a lasting friendship when Rousey’s career was on the rise. Their friendship has stood the test of time, with both of them supporting each other at the lowest points in their career.

When Rousey failed miserably at her comeback, Jones quickly came out and issued his public support to her. The strong bond and chemistry between them is undeniable. You can see a unique backstage photo shoot of Rousey and Jones courtesy of MMAWeekly below:

The heart of the matter

Rampage Jackson can be relied on for not holding back when it comes to speaking his mind. In his recent online gaming stream, Rampage accused Travis Browne of ripping him off and taking his money years ago. He explained that he was happy to hear that Lewis put a beating on him at UFC Fight Night 103.

During the same stream, the topic of Ronda Rousey came up. Rampage revealed that he had heard Rousey has had an intimate relationship with former UFC champion Jon ‘Bones’ Jones.

This is what Rampage said about the affair between Ronda Rousey and Jon Jones:

“Jon Jones, I heard you smashed Ronda anyways”!

What’s next?

Rampage Jackson is about to get back into the cage against Muhammad ‘King Mo’ Lawal at Bellator 175 on March 31, 2017. This will be his final fight in Bellator and he is uncertain about his next move in MMA.

Sportskeeda’s take

What Rampage revealed about Ronda Rousey’s previous love affair with Jon Jones is not confirmed. We know that the two have been good friends for long, and have always come out in support of one another.

It can be debated as to whether this relationship is true, but it is quite clear that Rampage does not like Rousey’s boyfriend Travis Browne at all. This could very easily be Rampage’s way to kick Travis when he is at the lowest point of his career.

