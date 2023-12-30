UFC welterweight says Leon Edwards will "suffer", Michael Chandler hits back at trolls, Islam Makhachev criticised for future plans: MMA News Roundup

Find out everything you need to know about the biggest UFC updates and other stories with Sportskeeda's daily MMA News Roundup.

In today's issue, we will discuss Belal Muhammad's latest comments regarding Leon Edwards, as well as Michael Chandler's response to fans trolling him. Also, Paul Felder hits out at Islam Makhachev.

#3 Belal Muhmmad vows to make UFC welterweight champion Leon Edwards "suffer"

Despite Leon Edwards picking up two victories over Kamaru Usman and one over Colby Covington, Belal Muhammad believes he'll be the toughest opponent Edwards has faced in the octagon.

'Remember the Name' weighed in as the back-up fighter for 'Rocky's bout against Covington, with many beleiving he is now next in line to face the British champion. Muhammad currently boasts an impressive 10-fight unbeaten run, which includes victories over the likes of Stephen Thompson and Gilbert Burns.

Recently, Muhammad took to X (formerly Twitter) where he laid out to fans how he believes his potential clash against Edwards would go. According to the 35-year-old, he expects to finish Edwards in the second-round. He tweeted:

"I [will] walk through him in 2."

Muhammad then continued his confidence by adding:

"Suffer he will."

#2 Michael Chandlers hits back at fan who accused him of "begging" for Conor McGregor bout

Michael Chandler is growing frustrated with the ambiguity surrounding his potential bout against Conor McGregor.

'Iron' recently took to X (formerly Twitter) to take aim at the Irishman for the delay in an announcment for their bout. As it stands no fight has been confirmed, but the pair are rumored to be facing off at UFC 300 next year. Chandler tweeted:

"Imagine saying it, 'The greatest comeback in combat sports history,' and then doing a whole sham of a documentary about it, and then never coming back. @TheNotoriousMMA McGregor FORGOTTEN."

A fan then responded to the post and accused the 37-year-old of "begging" for the bout against McGregor:

"Bros begging on his knees for a red panty night 🤣"

Chandler then hit back and didn't mince his words with his response:

"You're tweeting… good job."

#1 Paul Felder claims Islam Makhachev doesn't deserve shot at becoming a two-division champion

Paul Felder recently offered his take on Islam Makhachev's desire to become a multi-weight champion.

Earlier this month, Makhachev outlined his future plans, stating that his dream is to face Leon Edwards for the 170-pound title and become a two-division champion.

Some fans are understandably excited about the possibility Makhachev vs. Edwards. However, 'The Irish Dragon' has admitted he's becoming frustrated about UFC champions continually seeking double champ status.

Speaking on the UFC 296 Round-Up show with Michael Chiesa, Felder said:

"We got Islam Makhachev out there saying he should be next for the welterweight belt. Guys, stay in your freaking divisions, reign over your division. Can we get dominant champions before you all start wanting to fight for other belts?

"It didn’t used to be like this... Obviously, Conor (McGregor) is an exception. He did it; it was craziness. He was a superstar."

