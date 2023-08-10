USADA sample count for UFC Vegas 78 eventers Rafael dos Anjos and Vicente Luque: How many times have the fighters been tested?

UFC Vegas 78 takes place this weekend and the number of USADA tests each fighter has received is always a hot topic of discussion.

Obviously, every fighter isn't tested the same number of times, so there is sometimes a massive discrepancy in the number of tests one fighter may have compared to their opponent. The UFC Vegas 78 main event is no different as the number of USADA tests submitted by Rafael dos Anjos and Vicente Luque were revealed.

Jed I. Goodman tweeted out a statistic ahead of this weekend's welterweight main event, which showed the total number of USADA tests dos Anjos and Luque have submitted since 2015. According to statistics, Luque has been tested a total of 74 times, while the former lightweight champion has been tested a total of 96 times.

Jed I. Goodman © @jedigoodman



Rafael Dos Anjos: Total 96 (listed as 72, believe this is test sessions)

2023: 4

2022: 16

2021: 10

2020: 13

2019: 14

2018: 11

2017: 11

2016: 11

2015: 6



'RDA' has been tested quite frequently as the statistics show he has been tested on at least 10 occasions each year since 2016. 'The Silent Assassin', on the other hand, was tested in single digits from 2016-2018, but that number has risen to over 10 tests each year since 2019.

Despite having a higher number of total USADA tests, Luque has been tested more in 2023. He has been tested on 5 occasions so far, while dos Anjos has been tested on 4 occasions.

It will be interesting to see what transpires in the UFC Vegas 78 main event as Vicente Luque returns to the octagon after a one-year layoff in hopes of snapping his two-fight losing skid. Meanwhile, Rafael dos Anjos will be looking to continue his momentum and extend his winning streak since returning to welterweight this past December.

Who will be fighting in the co-main event at UFC Vegas 78?

The UFC Vegas 78 co-main event will be equally as intriguing as the main event as Hakeem Dawodu is set to take on Cub Swanson in a featherweight clash.

Both fighters are coming into the fight following a loss, so they will be motivated to get back on track. With that in mind, those circumstances could lead to a very exciting bout. Dawodu most recently lost a unanimous decision to Julian Erosa at UFC 279, while Swanson lost his bantamweight debut via second-round TKO.