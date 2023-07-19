“Using 1% of her power” - Jake Paul takes repeated body shots from Amanda Serrano in preparation for Nate Diaz, sparks laughter from fans

YouTube-turned-boxer Jake Paul is set to make his return to the boxing world in a much-anticipated clash against former UFC star Nate Diaz.

The ten-round bout is scheduled to take place on August 5, 2023, at the American Airlines Centre in Dallas, Texas.

What makes this bout even more compelling is that it will be Diaz's first official foray into the realm of professional boxing. Meanwhile, 'The Problem Child' aims to bounce back after suffering a defeat against Tommy Fury earlier this year.

Jake Paul recently ignited speculation and uncertainty among fans with a training video shared on Instagram, which left viewers questioning his preparedness for the upcoming fight against Diaz.

In the intriguing footage, the 26-year-old Ohio native can be observed courageously absorbing a barrage of body shots from former women's boxing champion Amanda Serrano.

The unexpected sight has not only prompted laughter among the Stockton native's supporters but has also triggered a flurry of discussions surrounding Paul's training methods.

Jake Paul does not believe Nate Diaz is disregarding him

Nate Diaz had reportedly planned to compete in two triathlons leading up to the bout, which has spurred concern that he may be underestimating Jake Paul.

On the other hand, Paul believes the opposite. When asked if he feels his opponent is underestimating him, 'The Problem Child' told TMZ Sports:

"No, not at all. I think he's taking me more seriously than any of his opponents because losing to me would be the worst loss of his career and he's always done these triathlons in the build ups to his fights and that's what has gotten him in great shape."

He added:

"I don't know the exact mileage of triathlons but it's like regardless, you're pretty much doing triathlons every week in training. I ran five miles today.

I'm swimming tomorrow or the next day. I'm biking. I'm doing all these bike tests and all these things so we're pretty much doing triathlons anyways."

Check out Paul's comment below (from 3:40):