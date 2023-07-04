WATCH: BJJ competitor breaks rules and powerbombs opponent through desk in true WWE style 

At the recently concluded Jiu-Jitsu World League, one competitor went viral when he power-bombed his opponent through a table WWE style.

Jiu Jitsu World League held its 2023 tournament last weekend at UCLA Pauley Pavilion in Los Angeles, California, selling out the venue. A staggering 4706 competitors took part in the event.

At one point in a match between two competitors, after it reached a standing guard position, one participant pulled off an unexpected move.

Everything was going well until the high guard of the bottom player frustrated the top player. Instead of trying to free himself from the hold, the top player walked across the mat and slammed his opponent through a table.

The move naturally shocked onlookers because it's a common practice in WWE and not BJJ. The competitors, however, seemed unfazed and casually walked back to the mat as if nothing had happened.

Imagine Dragons' Dan Reynolds wins a BJJ tournament

Imagine Dragons frontman Dan Reynolds recently took part in a BJJ tournament, which left fans quite impressed.

The 35-year-old competed in the Master's 2 tournament in the 222 and Under bracket at Jiu-Jitsu World League Worlds 2023, held at UCLA Pauley Pavilion. The singer, representing Renzo Gracie Los Angeles, won his first match against Rocky Bang but was later defeated by Tyree Saxton Jr. Making a quick recovery, Reynolds went on to win back-to-back matches against Kent Brower and Moises Lister, securing a bronze medal.

