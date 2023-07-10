WATCH: Liam Harrison with sneaky high-level technique mid-combination

Liam Harrison’s highly anticipated return to the Circle may be a ways off, but that isn’t stopping ONE Championship from looking at some of the one-time ONE world title challenger’s best moves.

Taking to social media, the promotion shared a clip of ‘The Hitman’ hitting pads and showing off his incredible speed and a sneaky little sweep.

“Snuck it in there 😎 Did you catch the sweep? 🦶”

The last time Liam Harrison stepped inside the Circle, it was in a ONE world title clash with former champion Nong-O Hama at ONE on Prime Video 1 nearly a year ago. Hoping to walk away with 26 pounds of gold, Harrison instead left the arena with a devastating knee injury courtesy of a brutal leg kick delivered by his opponent.

Harrison was forced to undergo knee surgery following the contest and is still in the process of rehabbing. But that hasn’t kept ‘The Hitman’ from keeping busy at the gym, doing what he can until the time comes that he can re-enter the Circle and make another run at becoming a ONE world champion.

“I’d like to come back, get myself back in the shape I was before, the speed, the sharpness, and then push to get the shot at the title again,” Harrison said during an appearance on LastBSTN on YouTube. “It’s gonna be a tough road obviously with rehab, it’s gonna be a long one, but I think I’m starting to get back into full fitness.”

Liam Harrison hopes to make a 2023 return, but no official date has been announced as of yet.

