WATCH: Mikey Musumeci and Mark Zuckerberg scrap in intense rolling session

Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg had the opportunity to roll with reigning ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion Mikey Musumeci.

The META CEO has made headlines as of late after entering his first Brazilian jiu-jitsu tournament. He reportedly left with a gold medal despite some early adversity. Determined to continue evolving his ground game, Zuckerberg appears to have called in one of the greatest grapplers in the sport today, Mikey Musumeci.

In a clip shared on ONE Championship’s Instagram, ‘Darth Rigatoni’ was spotted putting in work alongside the social media mogul.

“Just a couple of powerhouses exchanging knowledge 👊Could we see Mark Zuckerberg in ONE Flyweight Submission Grappling World Champion Mikey Musumeci’s corner soon? 👀”

That time at the gym may come in handy for Mark Zuckerberg, as recent reports suggest that he could be on tap for a cage fight with Tesla Motors CEO Elon Musk. Tensions apparently grew between the two billionaires after a recent report suggested that ‘The Zuck’ was preparing to release a new app called THREADS that would directly rival Musk’s latest acquisition, Twitter.

The news prompted Musk to take a dig at Zuckerberg and even challenge him to a cage fight, a suggestion that the Facebook creator seemingly took very seriously. Of course, this could be nothing more than two billionaires finding a way to entertain themselves in between cashing checks, but the world is nonetheless intrigued by the possibility.

Are you interested in seeing Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk strap on the four-ounce for a celebrity smackdown? If Mikey Musumeci is in the corner of Zuckerberg, who should be in the corner of Musk? Let us know what you think in the comments section below.

Poll : 0 votes