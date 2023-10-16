WATCH: Nong-O Hama channels his inner-Cobra Kai by ‘sweeping the leg’

While fans eagerly await the return of Nong-O Hama, ONE Championship is taking a look at some of the Thai superstar’s most impressive moments inside the Circle.

The eight-time ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion has been out of action after suffering a devastating first-round loss to Jonathan Haggerty at ONE Fight Night 9 on Prime Video. The Thai legend also endured an almost life-threatening bout with dengue fever.

Before that, Nong-O had scored 10 straight victories inside the Circle, establishing himself as one of the most feared strikers in all of combat sports.

Fight fans lit up the comments section on YouTube, marveling at Nong-O’s impressive skills inside the Circle, saying:

“Ouch. That face he made can now be a meme in the Western world. But not in One, because they have respect. 🙏”

“So fast the sound comes first 🔥”

“"The Cleaner" 🧹”

“GIVE HIM HIS REMATCH”

“Housekeeping 🙌”

“Flashback to his childhood”

“Show your kick before you throw it pay the price 😂”

Nong-O Hama has built one of the most impressive hit lists in all of ONE Championship, having faced and beaten some of the biggest names in the sport, including Saemapetch Fairtex, Rodlek PK.Saenchai, and Liam ‘Hitman’ Harrison.

As for when you can expect to see Nong-O back in action, the 265-win veteran revealed in an interview with the South China Morning Post that late 2023 or early 2024 is very likely.

“By the end of this year or early next year is all good,” Nong-O said. “But yeah, the end of this year would be perfect.”

Who would you like to see the Muay Thai superstar square off with when he makes his highly anticipated return to the Circle? Let us know in the comments section below.