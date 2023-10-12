WATCH: Rodtang, Superbon trade knockdowns doing body shot challenge

Thai superstars Rodtang Jitmuangnon and Superbon Singha Mawynn generated excitement amongst the fans with their bromance this week as they engaged in a body shot challenge.

It’s not unusual to see ONE Championship fighters becoming close friends as Rodtang and Superbon have.

Besides being some of the two greatest strikers on the planet, they both have charismatic personalities that are often translated through the screen. This week, they underwent a body punch challenge, specifically for the fans, where each fighter takes their turn delivering their best punches until one of them folds over.

Before watching the clip, check out some of the best fan comments below:

ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon seems to be in good spirits this week after experiencing a devastating decision loss to friend and foe Superlek Kiatmoo9 at ONE Friday Fights 34.

The three-round non-title bout showcased some of the best Muay Thai fighting we’ve seen in years, with both Thai fighters putting in all their efforts to establish the No. 1 striker. Unfortunately, Rodtang came up short, according to the judges losing, to ONE flyweight kickboxing world champion Superlek.

Thankfully, Rodtang is still the owner of the flyweight Muay Thai belt. But he might not get so lucky in his future rematch with Superlek if he doesn’t find the finish.

Superbon, on the other hand, looks great despite suffering a calf injury last month. The unprecedented tear forced him out of his world title fight against ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion Tawanchai PK Saenchai, which was set for ONE Fight Night 15 on October 6.

Tawanchai, however, found another dance partner in Jo Nattawut, defeating the Thai veteran by unanimous decision in a back-and-forth kickboxing battle.