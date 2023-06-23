WATCH: Sam-A’s ‘morning massage’ is a barrage of body shots

There’s nothing like training Muay Thai in Thailand. Legendary Muay Thai striker Sam-A Gaiyanghadao’s recent training video is the perfect example of how intense and brutal things can get inside a conventional training facility.

The former two-sport world champion returns to the grand stage following a mesmerizing Muay Thai performance against Ryan Sheehan at ONE Friday Fights 9.

Now, the veteran is officially set to fight against former rival Prajanchai PK Saenchai for the ONE interim strawweight Muay Thai world title on June 23 at ONE Friday Fights 22 at the famed Lumpinee Boxing Stadium.

To prepare for his second war against Prajanchai, Sam-A’s training regimen has doubled. He’s been taking heavy punches from his sparring partner to strengthen his core and increase his pain tolerance.

ONE Championship recently shared the viral clip on Instagram with the caption that read:

“Just a morning massage 😳 Will former two-sport ONE World Champion Sam-A claim the interim strawweight Muay Thai crown against Prajanchai in their rematch at ONE Friday Fights 22 this week? 🥊 @aaa_gaiyanghadao.”

There’s no doubt that Sam-A is one of the finest Muay Thai strikers on the planet. With an unmatched career record of 373-48-9, Sam-A has put retirement on hold once again in order to taste the victory of being a champion.

He once held the ONE strawweight Muay Thai belt with a strong iron fist before fellow Muay Thai striker Prajanchai PK Saenchai challenged him for the belt in July 2021. Their battle truly brought out the essence of what a Muay Thai match should look like as it was filled with constant action from beginning to end.

Fans anticipate the sequel to top their first match as they face each other once more for the vacant world title.

Watch Sam-A vs. Prajanchai and all of ONE Friday Fights 22 live at 8:30 am EDT on ONE Championship’s YouTube channel.

