WATCH: Stamp Fairtex shows trademark grit in slick reversal against Jihin Radzuan

No.1 atomweight contender Stamp Fairtex is undoubtedly one of the toughest female fighters in ONE Championship.

Apart from the obviously exceptional striking skills, Stamp has also mesmerized fans with her never-die-attitude, durability, and aggressiveness. You never know exactly what you’re gonna get when she is enclosed inside a cage opposite her rival.

In light of her pending return at ONE Fight Night 14, ONE Championship shared a throwback video of one of Stamp’s grittiest moments against ‘Shadowcat’ Jihin Radzuan at ONE on Prime Video 2.

The caption introduced the clip as follows:

“Stamp will put up a fight ANYWHERE 💯 Could we see a submission finish on September 29 when she faces Ham Seo Hee for the ONE Interim Women's Atomweight World Title at ONE Fight Night 14 on @primevideo? 👑 @stamp_fairtex.”

After much uncertainty, Stamp Fairtex is finally getting another stab at the atomweight crown. The 25-year-old has successfully bounced back from a world title loss to divisional queen Angela Lee, with two dominant performances to put her in the top running for the interim belt.

Originally, the Thai superstar had hoped to run things back again with the reigning world champ, but since the tragic death of Lee’s sister, Victoria Lee, Angela has remained undecided about her return.

Ham Seo Hee is No.2-ranked in the division, therefore the logical choice for a world title shot against Stamp Fairtex. She’s 3-0 in ONE Championship and a masterful MMA fighter in her own right. She’s a very calm and composed athlete who has demonstrated tact and skill with her striking as well as her grappling.

So, expect absolute fireworks between two of the best atomweights on the planet on September 29th at ONE Fight Night 14 on Prime Video.