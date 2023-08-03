WATCH: Superbon puts Trainer Gae to sleep in preparation for super fight against Tawanchai

At ONE Fight Night 11 last June, former ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon Singha Mawynn proved to the world yet again that he is perhaps the best in Muay Thai and kickboxing today. He did so by knocking out Turkish standout Tayfun Ozcan in one of the most beautiful head kicks you'll ever see:

Just a few weeks after the Ozcan win, he'll get to prove that he is on top of both sports as he faces perhaps his toughest test to date, Tawanchai P.K.Saenchai for his ONE featherweight Muay Thai world title.

At ONE Fight Night 15 on October 6, the Pattalung native will face fellow Thai superstar Tawanchai in what could be the most compelling match-up in Muay Thai's most recent history.

As usual, the former ONE featherweight kickboxing king will be employing the help of his long-time trainer, cornerman and friend, Trainer Gae. The heavy-set Muay Thai trainer is a legendary figure in the sport for his near-sadistic training regimens and ridiculously hilarious antics with Superbon in the gym. One such shenanigan he's been up with his superstar student was uploaded on Instagram lately.

Here's the video:

"Gotta stay on guard 😬 Can Superbon overthrow reigning featherweight Muay Thai king Tawanchai on October 6 at ONE Fight Night 15 on @primevideo? 👑 @superbon_banchamek"

No wonder the former world champion has such a lethal high kick. He hits his trainer all the time with it in the gym. Trainer Gae never saw it coming. We wonder how much of his brain is still intact after eating so many powerful head kicks from his world champion student through the years.

All joking aside, those front kicks are things of beauty. The speed, precision, power and technique are just second to none. Superbon better bring those and more once he laces the 8oz Muay Thai gloves come October 6.

As for his opponent, Tawanchai will be venturing into in ONE Fight Night 15 opponent's world of kickboxing as he faces Davit Kiria on the main card of ONE Fight Night 13 this Friday. It's sheer confidence by Tawanchai to boldly book a bout when he still has one coming up just in a few days.

ONE Fight Night 13 and ONE Fight Night 15 will stream live and free on Prime Video in North America.