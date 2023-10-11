“We want more” - Jonathan Di Bella captures fans’ hearts with electrifying performance against Danial Williams

Fans are craving another Jonathan Di Bella fight following the Canadian-Italian’s latest win.

On October 6, Di Bella defended his ONE strawweight kickboxing world title in the ONE Fight Night 15 co-main event. The world title challenger, Danial Williams, showcased a valiant effort but came up short and lost by unanimous decision.

During the Lumpinee Stadium bout, ONE Championship shared a video on Instagram of Di Bella landing brutal strikes against Williams. The social media post was captioned:

“Heavy shots from Jonathan Di Bella in Round 1! 💥💥 @jondibella”

Fans filled the comment section with praise for Di Bella, including the following people saying:

“Great fight and awesome performance by both fighters.”

“Great fight, Jonathan is gonna be very hard to beat and Mini T is such a gamer”

“Amazing performance against a tough opponent. Made us proud 🇨🇦 🇮🇹”

“Crazy Performance by Di Bella! We want more di Bella fights 🔥🙌”

“William fell a little short on this fight but with no doubt Jonathan Di bella 🇮🇹(the Italian stallion )was quicker and dominant ,Bravo 👏”

Instagram comments

Jonathan Di Bella made his ONE Championship debut in October 2022, defeating Zhang Peimian for the vacant ONE strawweight kickboxing world title. The undefeated kickboxer now looks to further his legacy against whoever the promotion puts in his way.

Following ONE Fight Night 15, Di Bella mentioned two potential stipulations for his next fight. The 27-year-old first revealed his interest in fighting in America, which ONE plans to travel to at least four times in 2024.

The Canadian-Italian also name-dropped Takeru Segawa as a potential catchweight opponent for a super-fight.

The ONE Fight Night replay featuring Di Bella’s latest win can be seen for free by North American viewers with an active Amazon Prime Video subscription.