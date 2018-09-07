Official Weigh-in Results: Brave 15, Colombia

Anand Thumbayil FOLLOW ANALYST News 36 // 07 Sep 2018, 19:34 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Brave 15: Bucaramanga, Colombia

What's the story?

Brave Combat Federation hosted public weigh-ins for Brave 15 taking place on September 7, from the Coliseo Bicentenario in Bucaramanga, Colombia.

Featuring a card full of the promotion’s South American stars, this event could hold real implications in multiple divisions going forward. All the fighters cleared the weigh-ins and will be competing in the first global mixed martial arts event in the history of Colombia.

In case you didn't know...

Brave 15 marks the first event taking place in the continent of South America in a nation other than in Brazil.

The main event will feature Godofredo "Pepey" Castro from Brazil facing Alex "Rolo" Torres from Colombia in a lightweight bout.

The co-main event will feature Gabriel Miranda from Brazil who will make his promotional debut at Brave Combat Federation against Fernando Noriega from Peru in the featherweight division.

The heart of the matter

The main event of Brave CF 15 will see the debut of Godofredo Castro in the promotion. The 15-year veteran has amassed a record of 13-6 in his career, with five wins coming in the UFC.

He takes on another Ultimate Fighter, and UFC alumni, Alexander Torres. The co-main event of the evening will see a featherweight match-up between the Brazilian grappler, Gabriel “Fly” Miranda, and the up and coming Mexican star, Fernando Noriega.

The main card also features the return of Cleiton Silva against Argentinian fighter, Marcelo Bustos. The fight card will feature another Mexico vs Brazil match-up as 13-year Brazilian veteran, Ricardo Tirloni takes on Ramon Cardozo of Mexico. Welterweight stars, Geraldo Coelho and Peruvian Jaime Cordova will face in a Bout that marks the debut of both athletes.

All the fighters made weight.

The complete weigh-in results are as follows:

Godofredo "Pepey" Castro (70.45 Kg) vs. Alex "Rolo" Torres (69.4 Kg) - Lightweight Bout

Gabriel Miranda (66.2 Kg) vs. Fernando Noriega (66.2 Kg) - Featherweight Bout

Cleiton Silva (70.7 Kg) vs. Marcelo Bustos (70.7 Kg) - Lightweight Bout

Ricardo Tirloni (70.65 Kg) vs. Ramon Cardozo (68.65 Kg) - Lightweight Bout

Geraldo "Luan Santana" (77.4 Kg) vs. Jaime "Instinto" Cordova (77.25 Kg) - Welterweight Bout

Mauricio Reis (77.4 Kg) vs. Mauricio Otalora (76.25 Kg) - Welterweight Bout

Eduardo Garvon (79.75 Kg) vs. Matias Juarez (79.7 Kg) - Catchweight Bout

What's next?

Brave 15 will be held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Hamad Al Khalifa. The fight night will be broadcast live on Abu Dhabi Sports, Combate, StarSat, VodaCom, and Fite TV.