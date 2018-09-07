Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Official Weigh-in Results: Brave 15, Colombia

Anand Thumbayil
ANALYST
News
36   //    07 Sep 2018, 19:34 IST

Enter Brave 15: Bucaramanga, Colombia
Brave 15: Bucaramanga, Colombia

What's the story?

Brave Combat Federation hosted public weigh-ins for Brave 15 taking place on September 7, from the Coliseo Bicentenario in Bucaramanga, Colombia. 

Featuring a card full of the promotion’s South American stars, this event could hold real implications in multiple divisions going forward. All the fighters cleared the weigh-ins and will be competing in the first global mixed martial arts event in the history of Colombia. 

In case you didn't know...

Brave 15 marks the first event taking place in the continent of South America in a nation other than in Brazil.

The main event will feature Godofredo "Pepey" Castro from Brazil facing Alex "Rolo" Torres from Colombia in a lightweight bout.

The co-main event will feature Gabriel Miranda from Brazil who will make his promotional debut at Brave Combat Federation against Fernando Noriega from Peru in the featherweight division.

The heart of the matter

The main event of Brave CF 15 will see the debut of Godofredo Castro in the promotion. The 15-year veteran has amassed a record of 13-6 in his career, with five wins coming in the UFC.

He takes on another Ultimate Fighter, and UFC alumni, Alexander Torres. The co-main event of the evening will see a featherweight match-up between the Brazilian grappler, Gabriel “Fly” Miranda, and the up and coming Mexican star, Fernando Noriega.

The main card also features the return of Cleiton Silva against Argentinian fighter, Marcelo Bustos. The fight card will feature another Mexico vs Brazil match-up as 13-year Brazilian veteran, Ricardo Tirloni takes on Ramon Cardozo of Mexico. Welterweight stars, Geraldo Coelho and Peruvian Jaime Cordova will face in a Bout that marks the debut of both athletes.


Enter caption Brave 15: Bucaramanga, Colombia
All the fighters made weight.

The complete weigh-in results are as follows:

Godofredo "Pepey" Castro (70.45 Kg) vs. Alex "Rolo" Torres (69.4 Kg) - Lightweight Bout

Gabriel Miranda (66.2 Kg) vs. Fernando Noriega (66.2 Kg) - Featherweight Bout

Cleiton Silva (70.7 Kg) vs. Marcelo Bustos (70.7 Kg) - Lightweight Bout

Ricardo Tirloni (70.65 Kg) vs. Ramon Cardozo (68.65 Kg) - Lightweight Bout

Geraldo "Luan Santana" (77.4 Kg) vs. Jaime "Instinto" Cordova (77.25 Kg) - Welterweight Bout 

Mauricio Reis (77.4 Kg) vs. Mauricio Otalora (76.25 Kg) - Welterweight Bout 

Eduardo Garvon (79.75 Kg) vs. Matias Juarez (79.7 Kg) - Catchweight Bout

What's next?

Brave 15 will be held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Khalid bin Hamad Al Khalifa. The fight night will be broadcast live on Abu Dhabi Sports, Combate, StarSat, VodaCom, and Fite TV.

Topics you might be interested in:
Brave Combat Federation
Anand Thumbayil
ANALYST
Anand Thumbayil is a freelance journalist, specializing in Mixed Martial Arts with Sportskeeda. Anand is also an amateur fighter and a Kalarippayattu practitioner.
Brave 15: Main Fight Card Revealed
RELATED STORY
Official Results: Brave 14 - Tangier, Morocco
RELATED STORY
Brave Combat Federation announces main event for Colombia
RELATED STORY
Brave 14: Official Weigh-in Results
RELATED STORY
Brave Combat Federation and Mercury Sports Entertainment...
RELATED STORY
Brave Combat Federation to return to India in 2018
RELATED STORY
Brave Combat Federation launches global streaming platform
RELATED STORY
Azaitar vs. Selwady dream match takes the Internet by storm
RELATED STORY
Brave Combat Federation partners with Mercury Sports...
RELATED STORY
MMA News: Full Fight Card announced for Brave 16 
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us