“Welcome to the life of Muay Thai” - John Wayne Parr, fans proud of Mikey Musumeci’s progress in Muay Thai

Reigning ONE flyweight submission grappling world champion Mikey Musumeci is known for his passion and obsession for jiu-jitsu, as he continues to hone it in every way he can. He even travels globally to train and learn from different mentors and teams.

The sport not only helped him achieve his dream of becoming a world champion under the world’s largest martial arts organization but also taught him to embrace being uncomfortable and face such situations to become a better person.

But the BJJ savant is now exposing himself to another sport as he explores the art of striking through Muay Thai. The 27-year-old recently revealed that he is moving to Thailand to sharpen his Muay Thai skills and monitor his progress in the motherland of the sport.

In an Instagram post on September 14, 2023, Musumeci shared a glimpse of his ongoing training with none other than former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world champion Nong-O Hama in a private lesson.

‘Darth Rigatoni’ captioned the post:

Today I had the opportunity to have a private lesson from Muay Thai legend @nongogaiyanghadao it was such an honor to learn from him!!! His technique is incredible!! I learned so so much!!! 🙇🏻‍♂️❤️ I’m 2 weeks now into Muay Thai and I have seen tremendous improvements! So blessed to have this opportunity to learn from the best!!! Working hard everyday! #babysteps #roadtonotsuckingatmuaythai 😂🤪

Fans and even Muay Thai legend and former ONE Championship fighter John Wayne Parr raved about this development by Musumeci by commenting their support in the said post. ‘The Gunslinger’ showed support to Musumeci, and other users @coreysbanned, @shanefazen, @kevinleevlog, and @gutoinocente praised his quick progress by saying:

"So good mate. Welcome to the life of Muay Thai 🏆🇹🇭"

"You pick up things very quickly , everyone’s talking about how uncoordinated you look but fighting is like learning how to run, you have to walk before u run"

"Looking good, Mikey 👏"

"Woah! Only 2 weeks? You look great!"

"Hahaha .. great brother 🏆💯"

Screenshot of some fans' comments

On the other hand, users @tereljonesmma, @slaptailsquad and @bigalhall have mixed comments about how Musumeci would fare when he competes in mixed martial arts and that they should have trained Muay Thai or BJJ earlier in their lives.

"World class jujitsu with some slick muay thai. That’s gonna be a NASTY lil combo they not ready for it."

"Please don’t fight Mikey. I can’t watch if you do something othen than submission grappling. I couldn’t stand to see you get hit. My dad emotions would kick in."

"I never feel more than alive than when I’m training Muay Thai or BJJ. I just wish that I started training both of them much earlier in life, instead of starting both at 50. 😆🤷🏻‍♂️"

More comments from fans

Despite starting his training in Muay Thai, Musumeci is still fully focused on his upcoming fight with former ONE lightweight world champion Shinya Aoki in an openweight submission grappling match at ONE Fight Night 15: Tawanchai vs. Superbon on Prime Video, which goes down inside the iconic Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on October 6.