What is going on with Connor McGregor -- The ultimate UFC comeback of a champion

UFC 229 Khabib v McGregor

Connor McGregor is famous for a lot of things, but he is infamous for many more. One of his recent outbursts includes the notorious bus rampage in April. After he pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct, the court gave him five days of community service along with anger management therapy.

Some may think about that he KO'ed the allegations in court, but he has more significant challenges to face in his fighting career. Although he has managed to sidestep going to jail, he is looking at an early return to the ring against Khabib Nurmagomedov.

What is the most anticipated UFC fight of 2018?

It looks like Christmas may come early for his fans who eagerly waiting after his glorious fight against Mayweather last year. According to his latest Tweets, he will be back as soon as October. The McGregor vs. Nurmagomedov fight will take place on October 6, 2018.

It is a part of the UFC 299, where ten fights including this one will take place. Unfortunately for some, it will be a middle of the night bout. The McGregor vs. Nurmagomedov fight is due at 3 am BST. However, if the previous fights go on for longer, then it can take even longer to start.

Why Connor McGregor’s fans worried?

To the dismay of all McGregor fans, the fight will take place in the T-Mobile area, Las Vegas. The entire world remembers this as the place where Floyd May weather defeated him in August 2017. That fact is enough for most UFC followers to bite their nails and cross their fingers.

The fight record of Nurmagomedov is enough to make any brave heart start sweating. The Russian mixed martial artist has not yet lost a fight. He has 26 wins out of his 26 matches. He has eight knockouts to his name and eight wins by submission. On the other hand, McGregor has 24 fights in his record and 21 wins through 18 knock-outs.

What are the odds against McGregor?

The former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion have previously failed to defend his lightweight title due to inactivity. It was an unfortunate turn of events, which may have led to his violent outburst in April 2018.

Reports state that he has been spending hours in training. However, the scepticism against him is healthy. When McGregor fought in the lightweight division, he faced only two opponents, and one of them choked him out. At 155 pounds (ca. 70 kg), McGregor might have a tough time in the lightweight division.

Moreover, rumours from all around the web highlight the fact that his last winning fight was in 2016 against Eddie Alvarez, when he won the lightweight title. His final match was against May weather in August 2017. He had earned over $100 million from that fight, but one could say that he has not had a taste of victory for a long while.

The world knows McGregor as someone, who does not like to lose. The upcoming fight in October may become the fight he needs to turn his UFC career around for good.