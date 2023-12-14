What does pulling out of UFC 296 mean for Ian Garry? Irish prospect's cards don't look good anymore

Ahead of UFC 296, Ian Garry was scheduled to take part in the most difficult fight of his career, both literally and figuratively. The Irishman was booked to face Brazilian knockout artist Vicente Luque, whose dynamite left hook was primed to punish his tendency to drop his right hand during pocket boxing exchanges.

Furthermore, the UFC 296 pre-fight press conference features Leon Edwards, Colby Covington, Paddy Pimblett, and Shavkat Rakhmonov, all of whom have reasons to jab at the Irishman with trash talk, especially in light of the current controversy surrounding him and his wife.

However, in a shocking turn of events, the rising welterweight star was a no-show at a UFC 296 media day event. Amid fears that he would not be present for the pre-fight press conference, he left the MMA world stunned by withdrawing from his bout with Luque after contracting pneumonia.

Unfortunately for 'The Future,' this has left his prospects in the sport looking worse than they previously did.

The scandal surrounding Ian Garry and his wife, Layla Machado Garry

On a pay-per-view with two title fights, Ian Garry's marriage to Layla Machado Garry was arguably its biggest story. The Irishman is 26 years old, while his wife is 40. The 14-year age gap between them raised several eyebrows and like Pat Barry's relationship with Rose Namajunas, drew Sean Strickland's attention.

The UFC middleweight champion recently offered his thoughts on several issues regarding the pair's marriage. He referenced the rumor, which has since been denied by the Garry camp, that Richard Cullen—who is not only the Irishman's nutritionist but his wife's ex-husband—lived with the couple.

Furthermore, Strickland also touched on Machado Garry's 2010 book, 'How to be a WAG', which is an 11-page instructional on how to seduce young athletes. She, however, maintains that the book was satirical and taken out of context. But, she is also Garry's manager, which left some questioning the control she has over him.

Strickland's willingness to openly criticize her on social media drew Garry's attention, who first DM'd him and alluded to threats of legal action should the middleweight titleholder continue his attack. 'Tarzan' responded by posting screenshots of the DM and lambasting the Irishman for his approach.

He labeled him a coward and blasted him for the hypocrisy of being so averse to personal trash talk when it is aimed at him, despite his previous decision to sell t-shirts with Geoff Neal's mugshot on them. The pair then had a subsequent run-in in the UFC Performance Institute, prompting Strickland to issue an ultimatum.

He challenged him to either seek him out to settle their differences or never dare confront him again. Amid the entire drama, 'The Future' had also briefly made his X/Twitter and Instagram account private to avoid further criticism. This all painted him in a very poor light.

"If you look at me hard and you're feeling some kind of way that you need to get this sh*t f***ing handled and you want to look at me hard and that's what you want, slide up in the DMs, bro. I don't want it, but if that's what you want, you know where to find me, man."

Check out Sean Strickland's comments below (0:33):

Ian Garry was always polarizing in the eyes of the MMA fandom, as many regarded him as nothing more than a Conor McGregor clone due to his propensity for parroting his fellow Irishman's lines. However, he has now come under increased scrutiny for throwing stones from a glass house.

He is willing to trash talk his opponents and even use their lowest points and personal lives as ammunition, such as the aforementioned t-shirt with Neal's mugshot, as well as how he weaponized comments made by Neil Magny, which were taken out of context, to characterize him as a physically abusive father.

In fact, Magny's case has even led to child custody issues for him. However, Garry never issued an apology, even doubling down on his Magny take. But when others aimed his personal life at him, he vaguely threatened legal action, pleaded for Strickland to stop, and briefly rendered his social media accounts private.

It makes him seem like an oversensitive fighter without the thick skin necessary for trash-talk whenever he's in a scenario where he is the target, which is a bad look for a fighter who enjoys trash-talking others.

The irony of Ian Garry withdrawing from his fight against Vicente Luque and how it could paint his image

When Geoff Neal withdrew from the Ian Garry bout for undisclosed health-related reasons, the Irishman refused to acknowledge his foe's actual reason for pulling out. Instead, he claimed it as a moral victory for having, in his opinion, mentally defeated Neal via the mugshot t-shirt.

In an ironic twist, Garry, who was the subject of scrutiny and trash-talk surrounding his personal life, has now withdrawn from his bout with Vicente Luque due to pneumonia, but few will acknowledge it and instead point to him wanting to avoid being targeted at the UFC 296 pre-fight press conference.

"Ian Garry started with the flu that turned into pneumonia. So that fight is off and is not happening. It is true."

Check out Dana White's announcement below (0:07):

After all, his previous conduct with Sean Strickland and the decision to make his social media accounts temporarily private gives more credence to the idea that Garry does not like being in the line of fire when he is being fired upon. But he did more than merely withdraw from a fight.

The Luque was the Irishman's first crack at a true top 10 caliber welterweight, and a strong win would have painted a clear picture of his potential future in the division. Furthermore, Luque was a winnable, albeit dangerous fight. Garry is a striker by trade, with grappling being his weakest area.

Luque, despite his Brazilian jiu-jitsu black belt, is also a striker and not a strong takedown artist. He is slower and far more shop-worn than Ian Garry. He has been in countless wars, has no head movement, no meaningful defense besides raising his guard and waiting for his turn, and he has finally lost his chin.

Additionally, he is 1-2 in his last three fights. Luque was his most beatable option. The only other welterweights close enough to fight him are either outside of the top 10 and too risky, like Kevin Holland and Jack Della Maddalena, or strong grapplers like Sean Brady.

Alternatively, he could face Neal, who he still maintains pulled out of their fight for reasons besides health.

"We know the f***ing truth. Okay, okay. The moment you said that, you sent that message, I knew it. Geoff Neal's a b*tch."

Check out Ian Garry's comments below (0:23):

Unless the Luque fight is rebooked, it is a massive missed opportunity, especially since it was Garry's first top 10 crack on the main card of the final pay-per-view of the year. Lastly, the reputation of a potential pullout merchant who can't handle the trash talk he courts is made worse by his existing reputation in MMA gyms.

Ian Garry has been booted from various gyms for his conduct and was alleged, by Paddy Pimblett, to have been knocked out by Leon Edwards during a sparring session, while Brendan Allen claims the same happened with Garry when he sparred with someone alleged to have been Shavkat Rakhmonov.

While Ian Garry is an unbeaten prospect with potential, he is also regarded by some as a problematic fighter who is not welcome at several gyms, has allegedly been knocked out twice in sparring by fellow welterweights, is a Conor McGregor wannabe, and is too mentally weak to face the trash talk he likes to dish out.

And now, he has pulled out of a fight on one of the biggest cards of the year. This may very well impact how the UFC views his star potential for the time being.