When Derrick Lewis shared an insanely petty reason for not liking then-UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou 

Derrick Lewis once gave a very petty reason for not liking former UFC champion Francis Ngannou.

It is worth noting that Derrick Lewis and Francis Ngannou have fought each other in the past. The two locked horns back at UFC 226. While the fight was expected to be full of action, that didn't seem to be the case as both men seemed to be respecting each other's powers too much.

As a result, Lewis emerged victorious via a unanimous decision. Despite having a victory over Ngannou, it is something else that makes 'The Black Beast' dislike 'The Predator'.

During an interview back in 2021, Lewis was asked to comment on his relationship with Ngannou. While suggesting that he doesn't like 'The Predator' because he makes him look fat, 'The Black Beast' jokingly said (H/T MMA Junkie):

“He makes me look fat when I stand next to him so f*ck him. F*ck Francis. And eat some Popeyes."

Why was Derrick Lewis arrested recently?

The UFC heavyweight was recently arrested on charges of reckless driving in Houston, Texas last week. Lewis allegedly drove a Lamborghini at 136 miles per hour in a 50 mph zone. Since it was a misdemeanor offense, he was released on the same day after paying $100 for a "personal recognizance" bond (h/t TalkSPORT).

As revealed by MMA journalist Marc Raimondi on X, Derrick Lewis is expected to appear before a judge on December 27. While revealing that Lewis could be given a 30-day prison sentence and a $200 fine if convicted, Raimondi wrote:

"The next court date for Derrick Lewis is Dec. 27 following his reckless driving arrest. The maximum sentence if convicted is 30 days in jail and a $200 fine. But most of these cases result in the defendant just going to a driver’s safety course, per the Harris County DA’s office", Raimondi wrote on his X profile.

Thankfully for Lewis, his latest recent arrest did not come in the way of him flying to Sao Paulo. 'The Black Beast' is set to take on Jailton Almeida in a highly anticipated heavyweight clash later this weekend.

After winning his previous fight against Marcos Rogerio de Lima at UFC 291 in July, Lewis will most certainly look to upset the odds this weekend. Almeida, meanwhile, last fought in May this year, submitting Jairzinho Rozenstruik at UFC on ABC 4.