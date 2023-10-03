Who is the “UFC's biggest fumble?” Fans debate four iconic fighters who could have changed the promotion’s history

As of 2023, the UFC reigns supreme as the world's preeminent MMA promotion, boasting an impressive roster of top-tier fighters from every corner of the world. What began as an MMA venture in November 1993 has since evolved into a colossal global powerhouse, now recognized as a multi-billion-dollar empire.

However, over the years, the MMA organization hasn't escaped intense scrutiny for its fighter compensation policies and for overlooking certain exceptional fighters deserving of the octagon spotlight.

The recent spectacular 9-second knockout victory by Cedric Doumbe at the PFL Paris event serves as a prime example. Doumbe, originally set to make his UFC debut in 2022, encountered a frustrating setback due to managerial mishaps, sparking a lively discussion on some of the promotion's most notable blunders.

Recently, Bloody Elbow ignited a debate on X (formerly Twitter) among ardent MMA fans. The discussion revolved around a lineup of celebrated fighters who've experienced unfortunate mishandling by the UFC, featuring names like Cedric Doumbe, Demetrious Johnson, Fedor Emelianenko, and Kurt Angle. Part of the caption read:

"Who was the UFC's biggest fumble?"

Check out the post below:

The post swiftly grabbed the fans' interest, provoking a wide range of reactions.

One fan wrote:

"I have to go with Fedor, just because of how big the acquisition of Pride was and the anticipation of the merger."

Another wrote:

"E.) All of the above"

Check out some more reactions below:

"@MightyMouse hands down"

"Fedor. He was the GOAT and out of ego the UFC denied his worth."

"Going into the powerslap business instead of using the resources to put on Muay Thai and kickboxing shows"

"How is Kimbo Slice not on this list?"

UFC 294: Islam Makhachev vs. Charles Oliveira 2 fight card

The upcoming UFC 294 PPV is set to showcase one of the most eagerly awaited title bouts of the year. In the main event, Islam Makhachev is set to defend his lightweight title against Charles Oliveira in a much-anticipated rematch. The event is scheduled to take place at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, on October 21.

In the co-main event, Khamzat Chimaev will face off against Paulo Costa in a middleweight grudge match.

Take a look at the current fight card for the next PPV event:

Main Card

Islam Makhachev vs. Charles Oliveira 2: (lightweight title bout)

Paulo Costa vs. Khamzat Chimaev: (middleweight bout)

Magomed Ankalaev vs. Johnny Walker: (light heavyweight bout)

Nassourdine Imavov vs. Ikram Aliskerov: (middleweight bout)

Tim Elliott vs. Muhammad Mokaev: (flyweight bout)

Preliminary Card

Said Nurmagomedov vs. Muin Gafurov: (bantamweight bout)

Mohammad Yahya vs. Trevor Peek: (lightweight bout)

Javid Basharat vs. Victor Henry: (bantamweight bout)

Abu Azaitar vs. Sedriques Dumas: (middleweight bout)

Mike Breeden vs. Anshul Jubli: (lightweight bout)

Nathaniel Wood vs. Muhammad Naimov: (featherweight bout)

Victoria Dudakova vs. Jinh Yu Frey: (strawweight bout)

Sharaputdin Magomedov vs. Bruno Silva: (middleweight bout)

