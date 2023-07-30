“You’re going to make us choose” - Fans can’t decide who to support in epic Tawanchai-Superbon matchup

Fight fans are seriously divided when it comes to rallying for their favorite Muay Thai fighter as news of Tawanchai vs. Superbon headlined this Friday.

Tawanchai PK. Saenchai is set to headline ONE Fight Night 15 on Prime Video alongside fellow ONE Thai superstar Superbon Singha Mawynn for the ONE featherweight Muay Thai world championship on Friday, October 6, 2023.

For Tawanchai, the anticipated Muay Thai showdown will test his championship status once more following his stunning knockout over Jamal Yusupov on February 25 at ONE Fight Night 7.

Against Superbon, winning the fight could be the deciding factor as to whether he’ll get a shot at the ONE featherweight kickboxing world title, which Chingiz Allazov currently still holds.

It’s also going to be a quick turnaround fight for Tawanchai, who is currently slated to clash against Davit Kiria in a kickboxing showdown this Friday, August 4 at ONE Fight Night 13: Allazov vs. Grigorian.

Tawanchai’s endurance and durability will also be tested, which could even compromise his game. But, it’s a challenge the Thai fighter is willing to accept.

Fight fans across the spectrum are elated about their pending matchup, so much so, that it’s often been compared to another dream match they’ve been wanting to see: Rodtang vs. Superlek.

For starters, it goes without saying that Superbon is one of the world's best pound-for-pound strikers to come out of Thailand. However, with the rapid rise of Tawanchai as the most efficient finisher in his division, they are sympathetically at a loss as to who to cheer for.

Check out some of their shared opinions and reactions below:

