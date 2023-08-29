“You are unbelievable” - Fans believe Stamp has what it takes to overcome Ham Seo Hee for third world title

ONE Championship fans have made their picks for the ultimate MMA showdown between Stamp Fairtex vs. Ham Seo Hee, which goes down on September 29 at ONE Fight Night 14 on Prime Video.

While Ham’s 16-year-long career was well established before Stamp made her rise in ONE, she’s going to have a heck of a tough time beating the Thai superstar at Singapore Indoor Stadium next month.

The pair of generational stars will meet for the ONE interim women’s atomweight world title.

At 25, Stamp has accomplished more feats in a brief amount of time than your average athlete. She cemented her legacy as a two-sport world champion in Muay Thai and kickboxing at the age of 20 before beginning her quest for three-sport gold in MMA.

Over the last few years, her toughness and never-say-die attitude have reached thousands of fans, but it’s her striking accuracy and frightening power that has given her the level of eliteness that athletes could only hope for.

As ONE Championship gets ready for one of the greatest female brawls in MMA history, they challenged some die-hard Stamp fans this week with the following question on Instagram:

“Does Stamp have what it takes to claim the ONE Interim Atomweight MMA World Championship against Ham Seo Hee on September 29 at ONE Fight Night 14 on @primevideo? 💪 @stamp_fairtex.”

Here’s how they replied:

Fan comments #1

Fan comments #2

ONE Fight Night 14: Stamp vs. Ham will be broadcast live inside Singapore Indoor Stadium on Friday, September 29. North American audiences in Canada can watch all the events for free with an Amazon Prime Video subscription.