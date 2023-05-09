Zebaztian Kadestam crushes Roberto Soldic in incredible comeback win

Zebaztian Kadestam caused a massive hype train derailment on Friday night after scoring a shocking first-round knockout against Croatian sensation Roberto Soldic at ONE Fight Night 10.

‘The Bandit’ flew into the ‘Mile High City’ as a massive underdog. By the time he left, he was all but guaranteed another opportunity to become a ONE world champion. For those that missed Zebaztian Kadestam’s incredible second-round knockout of Roberto Soldic, ONE Championship is giving fans the chance to watch it over and over again courtesy of the promotion’s YouTube channel.

“Former ONE Welterweight World Champion Zebaztian Kadestam destroyed Croatian star Roberto Soldic with a show-stopping knockout at ONE Fight Night 10!”

With three-straight knockouts, Zebaztian Kadestam is likely looking down the barrel of a ONE world title fight. Where and when that takes place is yet to be determined, but anything less for ‘The Bandit’ would be downright shocking.

As for Roberto Soldic, it will be back to the drawing board. Signing with the promotion in 2022, ‘Robocop’ walked into his first appearance with the promotion in December backed by a serious amount of hype. Sadly, the bout ended early due to a low blow perpetrated by his ONE on Prime Video 5 opponent Murad Ramazanov.

Intent on giving fans a show in his sophomore appearance, Soldic instead looked outmatched against his Swedish opposition. However, not all hope is lost. Soldic is still one of the most prolific finishers in mixed martial arts and he could bounce back in a big way with the right opponent.

