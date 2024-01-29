5 rarest resources in Palworld, and how to get them

Getting the rarest resources in Palworld can elevate your character's prowess and overall gameplay experience. There are several ways you can get them. Some can be acquired by defeating bosses, while others require you to explore or mine in the vast world of the title. Whether crafting items, building structures, or trading, these exceptional materials are an indispensable resource for all Palworld players.

This guide will list five of the rarest resources in Palworld and how you can get them.

Large Pal Soul, Precious Pelt, and more of the rarest resources in Palworld

1) Large Pal Soul

Large Pal Soul in Palworld (Image via Pocket Pair)

If you're on the lookout for enhancements to your Pals' stats, then the Large Pal Soul is what you seek. It is one of the rarest resources in Palworld, and it is far less common than Small and Medium Pal Souls.

How to get the resource:

To obtain a Large Pal Soul, you must journey to Twilight Dunes and engage in a battle against Anubis. This particular Pal has a high chance of dropping Large Pal Soul.

First, venture to either the Sealed Realm of the Winged Tyrant or the Investigator's Fork, then proceed to the Twilight Dunes. You have to scour the surroundings in search of the Anubis and prepare yourself for a battle.

Usage:

To utilize the Large Pal Souls, you must visit your Statue of Power. It is at this sacred place that you can enhance the power levels of your Pals. However, you must reach level eight to use it. Additionally, you must possess an extra Ancient Technology Point to construct the coveted statue.

You will also need 100 Stone and 20 Paldium Fragments. You also need to enhance your Pal using Small and Medium Pal Souls first.

2) Precious Pelt

Precious Pelt in Palworld (Image via Pocket Pair)

The highly coveted Precious Pelt is as one of the rarest resources in Palworld. To obtain it, you'll have to defeat formidable Field Bosses whose strength might pose a true challenge.

How to get the resource:

The only way to acquire Precious Pelts in Palworld is by confronting and conquering the Field Bosses that wander around. These formidable adversaries bestow not just a handful of Precious Pelts but also other valuable treasures such as Ancient Civilization Parts.

The early-game Field Boss Pal, Chillet, is a great way to farm Precious Pelts. There are numerous Field Bosses roaming the lands of Palworld, and you can defeat any of them to obtain the item.

Usage:

It is important to note that the Precious Pelt serves only the purpose of being sold to a merchant in exchange for Gold. In the early game, the Wandering Merchant can be found in the Small Settlement. Each Pelt can fetch a sum of 500 Gold coins.

3) Paldium Crystal

Paldium Crystal in Palworld (Image via Pocket Pair)

Paldium crystals are widely recognized as one of the rarest resources in Palworld. These crystals possess immense utility and are employed in the creation of a multitude of essential items.

How to get the resource:

You can obtain Paldium Crystals by extracting them from boulder deposits located in the dungeons. Additionally, it is advisable to stay alert for sizable blue rocks made of Paldium when you are in the vicinity of Mountains, Isolated Islands, and the remains of buildings.

Furthermore, there is a possibility of obtaining a handful of crystals from chests. You also have the option to conquer or apprehend the boss Pals scattered throughout Palworld, after which Paldium crystals will always be bestowed upon you.

Usage:

Your character's shield can be improved by using the Paldium Crystals, which are essential components in crafting recipes such as the Mega Shield.

4) Ruby and Sapphire

Ruby and Sapphire in Palworld (Image via Pocket Pair)

Ruby and Sapphire are two of the rarest resources in Palworld. Although you cannot utilize Ruby or Sapphire to craft an item, they are quite valuable as they can be sold for a high price.

How to get the resource:

If you want to acquire Ruby or Sapphire in Palword, you'll need to venture into perilous dungeons. Upon successfully defeating the formidable bosses that reside within, you'll come across chests. Within these chests, you can find the rarest resources in Palworld.

A good starting point would be the Falls Mineshaft, where you can encounter the formidable Fenglope boss. Following that, you can steal the items sneakily from the chest, or you can engage in a battle and claim the items after defeating the Pal. You can obtain the rare Ruby and Sapphire drops from several bosses, including Direhowl, Relaxaurus, Mau Cryst, and Vanwyrm.

Usage:

You have the option to trade Ruby and Sapphire items with a merchant, who will offer you 5000 and 7500 Gold in exchange, respectively. You can visit the Small Settlement Merchant, situated near the initial area of the game.

5) Ancient Civilization Parts

Ancient Civilization Parts in Palworld (Image via Pocket Pair)

Ancient Civilization Parts are used to build all the most special weapons and gear, making them some of the rarest resources in Palworld.

How to get the resource:

To acquire Ancient Civilization Parts, you can undertake the challenges of defeating tower leaders, defeating or capturing Alpha Pals and Lucky Pals, or unlocking chests dispersed throughout the realm.

You can engage in repeated battles against Alpha Pals and formidable tower bosses, which makes them a virtually limitless provider of Ancient Civilization Parts.

Usage:

Ancient Civilization Parts are required to progress in the game. These are some of the rarest resources in Palworld and are indispensable for constructing enhancements both for your character and base. A multitude of essential items, such as egg incubators, shields, and sphere launchers, require these parts.

