All weekly challenges for Destiny 2: Ash & Iron Week 8

The Ash & Iron update is in full speed until the Destiny 2 Renegades DLC, where players are expected to be delivered a fresh update. However, while the community is still in the midst of The Edge of Fate, they enter the sixteenth week of the expansion, while marking only the eighth for mini-update, Ash & Iron.
As the Festival of the Lost annual event is keeping everyone busy, there are multiple weekly challenges to be completed for EXP and the more important Bright Dust.
This article lists the four new challenges coming the weekly reset on October 28.
Destiny 2: Ash & Iron Week 8 challenges
1) Round and Round We Go
Generate a 1000 Orbs of Power in Portal activities. This can be done anywhere from Solo, Fireteam, Pinnacle, PvP, and event the Exotic missions. Creating 1000 Orbs requires a lot of time, and isn't meant to be done in one sitting.
Simply open up Portal, and then the Solo Ops quickplay. Equip the Trinity Ghoul Arc Exotic Bow with a Harmonic Siphon, and preferably an Insurmountable Skullfort Helmet with Heavy Handed mod. Keep defeating enemies and you will be one in no time.
Rewards include a great amount of EXP and a modest amount of Bright Dust.
2) Expedited Violence
Rapidly defeat targets in Portal activities. Bonus progress can be earned upon defeating other players. This objective will be completed by itself when you are attempting the first challenge in Solo Ops.
Rewards include a modest amount of EXP and Bright Dust.
3) Rapid Fire
In Portal activities, rapidly defeat Cabal or Vex enemies. If you happen to do the first challenge in Caldera Solo Ops, then you will finish this objective simultaneously.
Rewards include increased EXP and Bright Dust.
4) Absolutely Stunning
Stun a total of 50 Champions, or one Champion 50 times. You can freeze an Overload Champion and fire the Divinity Trace Rifle on it to proc several stuns at the same time.
Rewards include a lot of EXP and Bright Dust.
