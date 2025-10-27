Blue Protocol Stimen Vaults loot, mechanics, and pathing guide

The Stimen Vaults are one of many in-game activities in Blue Protocol Star Resonance. It features various challenge floors with escalating difficulty and unique mechanics that reward you with various upgrade materials and Rose Orbs (Bound) for each milestone. All the floors reset every two weeks, giving you ample time to collect rewards based on your power level.

While you can go in solo, the later floors of the activity have tougher enemies that will need a lot more than three minutes to defeat alone. This guide will teach you everything about the Stimen Vaults in Blue Protocol and why you’ll need a team to complete all floors.

Blue Protocol Stimen Vaults gameplay mechanics explained

Talk to Daher to access the Stimen Vaults in Blue Protocol (Image via A Plus)

There are 60 floors in Stimen Vaults, although at the time of writing, only 30 are available to all players. The next reset will add 15 more floors, bringing the total to 45, while the dates for the remaining are currently unknown.

To access the vault, head to the upper left area in Asterleeds near one of the fishing spots and talk to Daher. Note that it's only accessible after reaching a certain point in the main quest.

The gameplay loop for Stimen Vaults is quite simple. Every fifth floor features a boss fight, while the remaining ones before that will have regular enemies. After defeating the boss, the next five floors will feature a new mechanic that you need to make use of or avoid.

Stay away from the Watcher's gaze (Image via A Plus)

The first five floors of Stimen Vaults in Blue Protocol do not feature any special mechanics. All you need to do is defeat enemies within the three-minute time limit to complete a floor and move on to the next one until you reach the boss.

Here are the other gameplay mechanics:

The Watcher

One of the early gameplay mechanics features a floating construct in the middle of the arena called ‘Watcher’. While the objective remains the same, the Watcher will constantly scan the arena for intruders. If caught, it will deal damage until players run away from its gaze or the room is complete. Hide behind the pillars to prevent getting spotted, or if you have two healers, let the tank take the aggro.

Vigilant Machine

Throughout this mechanic, you’ll find robots on the floor who will rush towards any enemy they spot and self-destruct to deal damage in an AoE. The best option is to avoid the robots or let your tanks take the hit, as other party members may get one-shot.

Dark Realm

In this Stimen Vaults mechanic, the entire floor is covered in darkness that deals continuous damage to everyone. The only way to prevent the DoT is to stand close to the Light Orbs. To clear the floors, lure all enemies near the orb and take them out before the timer ends.

Purification Light Curtain

During this Stimen Vaults mechanism, a beam of light will appear periodically across the arena and freeze anyone who touches it. To prevent the debuff, use the altars throughout the arena to put up a dome shield. Alternatively, avoid the area where the beam is.

Stimen Vaults loot in Blue Protocol

Defeating bosses unlocks Target Rewards (Image via A Plus)

The regular floors of the vault feature normal and elite enemies that can drop Basic and Advanced materials. Additionally, you also have a chance to get Stunt Will. All rewards are sent directly to the inventory after you complete the floor.

For the boss fights on every fifth floor, there’s a chance to get random Arcane Will in addition to Epic gear and Exquisite and Advanced materials. Apart from the monster rewards, you also unlock Target Rewards of 50 Rose Orbs (Bound) after defeating each boss.

After completing a floor, you cannot go back to repeatedly farm the easier ones for more loot. The Stimen Vaults reset every two weeks, allowing you to start over and get the rewards again.

While it's possible to level up enough to complete the early floors by yourself, after floor 15, the enemies will become resilient. While you can still defeat them, the time limit for each floor may become an issue. Additionally, having one of each class improves ATK for all players by 25%, making fights much easier.

