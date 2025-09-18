  • home icon
  Borderlands 4: How to get Devastating Dancer legendary class mod

Borderlands 4: How to get Devastating Dancer legendary class mod

By Mayank Singh Rathour
Modified Sep 18, 2025 13:34 GMT
Devastating Dancer is one of the best mods for Rafa
Devastating Dancer is one of the best mods for Rafa

The Devastating Dancer in Borderlands 4 is a legendary class mod for Rafa. It is one of the best legendary items you can farm early in the game and is something that will come in handy even in the endgame. All class mods feature a unique effect exclusive to a character, and in this case, Rafa gets increased damage whenever he goes into overdrive.

This article will explain how you can get the Devastating Dancer legendary class mod in Borderlands 4.

How to get the Devastating Dancer in Borderlands 4

Defeating Sol on hard difficulty has a better chance of giving you the mod
Defeating Sol on hard difficulty has a better chance of giving you the mod

To get the Devastating Dancer legendary class mod in Borderlands 4, you’ll need to defeat Idolator Sol in the Fortress Indomita. He is the first major boss fight of the campaign, and is required to progress towards one of the other two regions.

Here’s what you need to know about farming the mod:

  • To reach the Idolator Sol for the first time, you’ll need to complete the Rush the Gate quest.
  • Fighting the boss can be tricky early on, as he constantly moves to an immunity phase.
  • Once defeated, Idolator Sol can be farmed repeatedly by using Moxxi’s Big Encore machine.
  • Devastating Dancer isn’t a guaranteed drop and may require multiple runs to farm.
Note that apart from Devastating Dancer, the boss can also drop a legendary class mod for other characters. We recommend fighting the boss on hard difficulty for a better drop chance until you complete the campaign to activate Ultimate Vault Hunter Mode.

Borderlands 4 Devastating Dancer stats and unique effects

Devastating Dancer can drop with different perks
Devastating Dancer can drop with different perks

One of the biggest reasons for farming Devastating Dancer is its unique perk that allows Rafa to deal 100% increased bonuses provided by Overdrive. However, it comes with the tradeoff of ending the Overdrive alongside the Action Skill.

Apart from the special ability, the other passives and firmware on the mod can vary. The ideal stats you should be looking for are the Action Skill duration, Action Skill damage, and Critical Hit Rate.

Additionally, you can also obtain firmware for the mod; if it's not to your liking, you can change it using the Transfer Machine after completing the campaign.

Mayank Singh Rathour

Mayank Singh Rathour

Mayank Singh Rathour is an MMO writer at Sportskeeda. He graduated from college with a degree in Business Administration and has over two years of experience as an esports journalist.

Mayank was introduced to gaming at an early age and played Contra, Double Dragon, Castlevania, etc., on his Nintendo DS. When he was a little older, Counter-Strike — a title that majorly helped develop his passion for gaming — became his favorite pastime. Though he's played a bunch of games since then, his love of CS has remained strong. Shroud, a former Counter-Strike: Global Offensive pro, is an inspiration to him. He's also a fan of series' esports scene, following teams like Vitality, NAVI, and The Mongols closely.

When Mayank has some free time, he plays basketball and helps people build PCs.

