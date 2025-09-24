Borderlands 4: How to get Undead Eye Siren class mod

The Undead Eye Siren class mod in Borderlands 4 is a powerful item that can increase Vex’s damage output with Sniper Rifle weapons. It is a legendary tier gear that can only be used for Vault Hunter Vex, which provides some special effects. Collecting mods for your character is a crucial part of the game, as they make it easier to eliminate higher-level enemies, making the gameplay experience balanced in later parts of the title.
This article will highlight the best way to get the Undead Eye Siren class mod in Borderlands 4.
How to farm Undead Eye Siren class mod in Borderlands 4
Here is how you can obtain the Undead Eye Siren class mod in Borderlands 4:
- Navigate to the Umbral Foundry in the Windspear part of the Kairos map.
- It is a massive structure located in the top left part of the Windspear region.
- You will need to clear the area and defeat all enemies to reach the Vile Lictor boss fight.
- Eliminating Vile Lictor has a chance of dropping the Undead Eye Siren class mod in Borderlands 4.
- Once defeated, you can use Moxxi’s Big Encore to challenge the boss again till you receive the item as a drop.
- After activating Moxxi’s Big Encore inside the Umbral Foundry, the red barrier will drop and allow you to enter the arena. Use the jump pad to reach the boss fight location.
- Repeat this process and grind the fight to secure the legendary class mod for Vex.
It is important to note that the Undead Eye Siren class mod in Borderlands 4 has different variants, and you may get any of them. Regardless, this legendary class mod for Vex is highly effective and great for long-range loadouts. You can directly equip this item after it drops or add it to your inventory to use later.
All Undead Eye Siren class mod unique effects and stats in Borderlands 4
Here is a quick overview of all the unique effects and stats of the Undead Eye Siren class mod in Borderlands 4:
Undead Eye unique effect
Eliminating enemies with Sniper Rifles will trigger the Blood Shot effect. Any enemy that takes a critical hit with the same category weapon has a 33% chance to activate Blood Shot. Blood Shot deals Kinetic damage when Vex uses a Repkit. The damage output is dependent on the total health remaining for the character (50% damage bonus is the highest).
Stats at Level 50
Here are the stats of the Injected Undead Eye Siren class mod in Borderlands 4:
- Additional 25% Elemental Damage
- Additional 45% Sniper Rifle Damage
It is important to note that each variant of the Undead Eye Siren class mod in Borderlands 4 will have some varying stats, while preserving the base unique effect. Any of the versions is highly effective and perfect for fans who wish to deal massive amounts of damage from a safe distance.
