Borderlands 4 patch notes today: Crit Knife nerf, big balance changes, and new QoL

Borderlands 4's big nerf patch has finally hit the shores of Kairos, with the prophetic Crit Knife nerf finally here. Frankly, Crit Knife is still quite viable overall, and the nerf wasn't nearly as bad. Vex mains who were abusing the Bloodletting-crit recursive loop would have to finally have to find a real build for thier bossing, now, though, as that has been fixed.

Overall, Harlowe seems to still remain strong despite a nerf especially to the Neutron Capture - Katagawa's Revenge combo, while Amon has been inexplicably punched down yet again with a major Seeing Red nerf. Find more in the official Borderlands 4 patch notes for today's update.

Other than this highly questionable drop of Amon stonks yet again, the patch mainly dialled back the usual suspects. However, note that not all nerfs are final, as the devs say:

"We will monitor the community closely for feedback and respond after the changes have settled. This measured approach to your input will provide a consistent and better experience. As a reminder, our primary goal with balance adjustments is to provide you the greatest number of viable builds."

With what I've gleaned from the Borderlands 4 patch notes today, though, that mantra doesn't track with Amon, the one-trick ordnance pony.

Before you proceed, though, this patch also acts as the introduction of the weeks-long Horrors of Kairos event, so expect the game to be repainted with a spooky coat of paint temporarily. As usual, this is a Thursday patch, so all Borderlands 4 weekly reset content has been refreshed.

All changes in Borderlands 4 update today (October 23 patch notes)

Crit Knife still good? (Image via 2K)

Progression, Loot, & Rewards

Reduced Specialization Respec Machine cost from 5000 Eridium to 1500

Added drops to a certain boss fight that was not dropping loot

[PC] Ultimate Vault Hunter Level 5 Rank Up mission now correctly increases rank on Steam

Granted missing cosmetic rewards for players who completed Kairos Speaks with 155 Echo Logs prior to a previous update

Improved equipment handling when opening Rewards while driving

Lost Loot Machine logic updated to better prioritize higher-quality loot in overflow situations

Lost Loot Machine SDU upgrades now properly expand slots in multiplayer sessions

Addressed a reported issue with the Lost Loot Machine that could cause duplications in multiplayer

Loot enemies now drop more cash

Golden Chests can now consistently be opened after joining a session and redeeming SHiFT keys

Reward Center behavior adjusted after claiming the Gilded Glory Pack, to prevent it from losing function

Break Free reward bundle redemption standardized, will now correctly apply account-wide as intended

Adjusted unlock conditions so Rift Incompatible achievement now correctly completes for all players in multiplayer

Cut That Out achievement now unlocks when viewing the board from a further distance.

Level-based progression updated so Crimson Rising achievement unlocks at character level 10 as designed

Timing adjustments made so Catch a Ride! achievement unlocks only at the intended progression point

Challenge tracking updated so Jakobs Throwing Knives no longer count as gun kills

Ensured that Bobblehead collectibles in Pester’s Grotto and Motherbird Node were accessible.

Discovered locations now stay discovered when returning to single-player after multiplayer

Various Fast Travel stations have been adjusted to unlock when they’re intended to, including concerns seen in Ultimate Vault Hunter Mode

Vault Key animations now play correctly during ECHO-4 sequences

ECHO Log pickup in Unpaid Tab now counts properly

Amara’s Escort to Core objective now consistently advances when replayed

Improved various instances of mission waypoints not showing up accurately

Gameplay & Missions

Maurice’s Black Market Vending Machine is able to be interacted with reliably in multiplayer

Legendary Vending Machine no longer closes unexpectedly during Vend of the Line

Made general improvements to prevent enemies from getting stuck when spawning, and addressed various reported spawn point issues

Addressed bounties Beatloaf, Grip, and Shagriculture not reliably spawning

Addressed reported instances of Terminus Range Vault enemies getting stuck on ledges during encounters

Addressed a reported issue in co-op during the Splashzone boss fight, leading to more consistent behavior

The Howl Capture Station no longer reactivates after safehouse capture

One Fell Swoop has been updated to prevent players from being left floating in the air. Bio-Bulkhead now shows the correct elemental icon and movement has been smoothed to eliminate jitter after certain attacks

Warden Scathe no longer clips through arena walls in his boss fight

Improved Echo Location guidance across several missions

Patched collision gaps, holes, clipping, and invisible walls

Corrected Order drop pod events to consistently reach that ground and no longer appear stuck in the air

NPCs should no longer cause players or vehicles to get stuck when the player runs them over

Pangolin enemies can now be damaged by grenades while in ball mode

Chain Master trait now tethers to all allies in range when multiple enemies have the ability

Mangler enemies no longer desync their position when dodging in multiplayer

Vault Hunter Changes

Harlowe the Gravitar

Addressed some Gravitar builds that reportedly caused performance slowdowns; they should no longer prevent UI elements from updating or Fight For Your Life sequences from completing

builds that reportedly caused performance slowdowns; they should no longer prevent UI elements from updating or Fight For Your Life sequences from completing Gravitar passive and Augment bonuses to Gun Damage now correctly apply to Ripper Heavy Weapon barrels and the Ripper Legendary Heavy Weapon Steamer; Entanglement interactions also function as designed

passive and Augment bonuses to Gun Damage now correctly apply to Ripper Heavy Weapon barrels and the Ripper Legendary Heavy Weapon Steamer; Entanglement interactions also function as designed Gravitar class mods have been adjusted to no longer roll +5 Pencils Down and push passives past their intended cap

Creative Bursts

Balance Adjustments:

Neutron Capture now converts all Gun Damage into radiation, and now only applies to Gun Shots , and not all instances of Gun Damage.

into radiation, and now only applies to , and not all instances of Gun Damage. Dev Note: Neutron Capture is one of the best damage scalars in the entire game, but during testing, we found that this was erroneously applying to all instances of Gun Damage and was able to scale in unanticipated ways as a result. This new change will still see Neutron Capture being one of the best (if not the best) damage scalars in the game, but the power level will be much more in line with our expectations. Additionally, since all damage from the Gun is converted into Radiation, it should have more scaling vectors for clever build crafters, and allow for meaningful boosts from Gun Damage.

Cosmic Brilliance - Passive

Flux Generator + Annihilation interaction updated so spawned grenades now scale correctly with character level

Amon the Forgeknight

Shield visuals adjusted for improved clarity in combat situations

Trait - Forgeskill

Adjusted interaction with Forge Master class mod so Forgeskill now respects its cooldown in multiplayer

Onslaughter - Calamity

Camera behavior stabilized when combining Onslaughter with Order Legendary Pistol Noisy Cricket

Attack frequency of Rocket Punch is now consistent in multiplayer

Balance Adjustments

Seeing Red Duration restored no longer increases per point invested, and is now 4 seconds for all ranks.

Duration restored no longer increases per point invested, and is now 4 seconds for all ranks. Dev Note: Seeing Red was always meant to have huge damage scaling potential, but was always meant to be hard to maintain. We didn't want to nerf this passive's power, but we're making the effect harder to maintain.

Scourge - Vengeance

Scorched Kairos passive now displays consistent magazine size values for the Ordnance gadget

passive now displays consistent magazine size values for the Ordnance gadget The Forgewave no longer fires unintentionally during Glacial Rapture

Projectiles no longer get stuck in the air when Forgemaster Firewall is active during the Fortress Indomita boss fight

Blackout Shock Damage now properly scales with points invested

Shock Damage now properly scales with points invested Blackout is now 15% per point, down from 21% per point

is now 15% per point, down from 21% per point Dev Note: After fixing the scaling of the DoT (damage over time), we found that Blackout was overperforming a bit, so we gave it a slight re-adjustment. This will still be an overall buff, now that the DoT properly scales.

Crucible - Cybernetics

Visuals corrected so Forgeknight Forgeaxe no longer disappears when activating Crucible at the same time as throwing with Double-Edge

Corrected animation of Crucible while climbing

while climbing Raging Inferno Incendiary Damage now properly scales with points invested

Vex the Siren

Challenge “Me, Myself, Myself, and I.” now tracks correctly in multiplayer, independent of clone duration on other players

Dead Ringer - The Fourth Seal

Specter’s copied weapon now displays proper visual effects when firing with a Maliwan Element Switcher

Incarnate - Vexcalation

Bleed from Bloodletter has been updated so it no longer recursively triggers itself, preventing unintended damage loops

Phase Phamiliar - Here Comes Trouble

Balance Adjustments

Double Trouble Illusion Damage Multiplier is now 75%, up from 50%

Illusion Damage Multiplier is now 75%, up from 50% Double Trouble Illusion's Duration is now 8 seconds, up from 5 seconds

Illusion's Duration is now 8 seconds, up from 5 seconds Apex Beast Damage Dealt increase increased to 15% from 10% per stack of Unsealed

Rafa the Exo-Soldier

Free Grenade from Filantropo class mod now deals appropriate damage even when no grenade is equipped

People Person skill tree

Action Skills - APOPHIS Lance

APOPHIS Lance changed to penalize Gun Accuracy instead of Gun Handling, resulting in projectile speed being unaffected.

changed to penalize Gun Accuracy instead of Gun Handling, resulting in projectile speed being unaffected. APOPHIS Lance now benefits from cooldown reduction effects

Gear

Skills that boost Gun Handling now properly increase Projectile Speed

Addressed reports that swapping weapons with the Free Loader Enhancement on an Order weapon with a Ripper magazine would cause all weapons to not consume the accurate amount of ammo

on an Order weapon with a Ripper magazine would cause all weapons to not consume the accurate amount of ammo Health restoration from Legendary Repkit Adrenaline Pump now works correctly when combined with Legendary Shield Guardian Angel

Reduced critical chance on Jakobs crit knife to 30%

Dev Note: It had to happen, you knew it was going to happen!

Jakobs Legendary Pistol San Saba Songbird no longer stacks infinitely when swapping weapons

Using a Jakobs Shotgun with Torgue sticky projectiles and the Knife Launcher underbarrel no longer deals knife damage after switching fire modes

Jakobs weapon parts updated so ricochet effects only trigger from intended damage sources

Ripper Legendary Shotgun Golden God overheating effect now clears correctly when switching weapons

Corrected behavior on Maliwan Legendary SMG Ohm I Got so the first three shots no longer consume ammo without dealing damage during continuous fire

Maliwan Legendary Heavy Gun Gamma Void corrected to apply proper increased Radiation damage to enemies inside the Singularity

Weapons with COV magazines now function correctly if a repair animation is interrupted with a Repkit in multiplayer

Daedalus Legendary SMG Frangible removed from chest loot tables

Daedalus Legendary AR First Impression reduced the critical damage multiplier

Recoil behavior improved while charging and firing Order ARs and Torgue Heavy with Triple Barrel parts with Gun Handling passives

Vladof Flamethrower underbarrel no longer deals infinite damage or bypasses Bio Armor

Torgue Grenades with Spring and Apex Augments now always explode on its first apex

Grenades with Spring Augment and Divider Payload now have the intended three additional bounces when paired

Gadgets no longer reset to maximum uses after gaining Second Wind

Healing Orbs spawned from Legendary Repkit Kill Spring can no longer heal enemies

Order Legendary Shield Cindershelly combat voice lines now trigger at the intended frequency, less often to be less distracting

Tediore underbarrel names now match correctly across item cards and ammo widgets

Maliwan Lingering Payload and Splat Pack Augment projectiles no longer persist when thrown at vending machines

Gear Balance: Assault Rifles:

Star Helix fire rate increased by 33%

Bonnie and Clyde base damage increased by 40%; Pair of Thieves: Bonus damage granted increased to 150% from 100%

Bugbear base damage increased by 40%; Rotary Gun: Max Damage increased to 200% from 100%

Rowan's Charge base fire rate increased by 100%

Rowan's Charge recoil reduced slightly

Lucian's Flank base damage increased by 50%

Lucian's Flank recoil reduced slightly

Aegon's Dream base damage increased by 35%

Heavy Weapon Ordnance:

Gamma Void base damage increased by 450%; Singularity Duration decreased to 6s from 10s, Radiation damage amp increased to 50% from 40%, Gamma Void Cooldown increased by 100%

Ravenfire base damage increased by 25%

Class Mods: Dev Notes: Class Mods relating to Melee Damage, Action Skill Damage, and specific one-off stats on Legendaries have been buffed to make them more desirable.

All Class Mods:

Melee Damage Action Skill Damage on level 50 class mods has increased to 60%

Skill Damage on level 50 class mods has increased to 45%

Siren Class Mods:

Avatar's Attunement Skill Duration on level 50 class mods has increased to 45%

Kindread Spirits' Command Skill Cooldown rate on level 50 class mods has increased to 45%

Forgeknight Class Mods:

Blacksmith's Forgedrone Duration on level 50 class mods has increased to 45%

Blacksmith's Legendary Effect now also increases all Forgedrone Damage by 20% per active Forgedrone

Viking's Detonation Damage on level 50 class mods has increased to 60%

Forge Master's Forgeskill Damage on level 50 class mods has increased to 60%

Elementalist's Legendary Effect now also increases all Damage Dealt by Amon by 2% per active Affinity Stack

Gravitar Class Mods:

Bio-Robot's Hazard Damage on level 50 class mods has increased to 60%

Skeptic's Stasis Damage on level 50 class mods has increased to 60%

Other Gear:

Dev Notes: Gear effects that are related to Melee and Action Skill Damage have increased effectiveness. We want these builds to be pushed up a bit, but wanted to distribute the power among the various pieces of gear to make them more desirable.

Rep Kits:

Hard Hitter now grants 50% Melee Damage Dealt, up from 40%

Firm Ware:

Reel Big Fist now grants 25% Melee Damage at rank 1 and 2, up from 15%/25%

Action Fist now grants 25% Melee Damage at rank 1, up from 15%

Action Fist now grants 30% Action Skill Damage at rank 2, up from 30%

Action Fist now grants 30% Action Skill Damage on Melee Kill, up from 25%

Shields:

Boxer Armor Shields now grant 20%/30%/50% Melee Damage depending on parts rolled, up from 15%/25%/40%

Berserker Energy Shields now grant 20%/30%/50% Melee Damage depending on parts rolled, up from 20%/27.5%/35%

Specializations

Groundbreaker:

Groundbreaker now only stores Gun, Action Skill, and Ordnance damage.

Dev Note: Groundbreaker was causing recursive loops that could lead to infinite damage by storing “Bonus Damage” across the board. We still want this skill to be effective, but it should not be able to scale infinitely. We’ll be monitoring Melee builds after this change to make sure they are meeting expectations, and will further adjust if necessary. This ultimately had to be fixed so we can establish a baseline before we investigate further buffs/changes.

UI & UX & Text

Sorting settings in menus now persist when switching tabs or leaving the menu

“Toggle Junk” behavior has been corrected to target the desired item in Bank menus and Backpack

Weapon wheel no longer sticks when opened near Guns vending machines

Combat Radar now features a dedicated Legendary Loot Indicator, making high-value drops easier to spot in the heat of combat

Press/Hold input now cancels correctly without triggering unintended actions

“Apply Settings” prompt only appears when changes are made

[PS5 and Xbox] Splitscreen updates, including number text scaling, Equipment/Backpack improvements, scrollbar behaviors, Party list layout, and “Flip Card” functionality

Restored Fullscreen resolution controls and switching behavior

Weekly Activities now populate after campaign completion

Maurice's Black Market Vending Machine timer updates to show correct cooldown

Firmware 3-Piece bonuses (Ahoy, Oscar Mike, Daed-dy O’) now show cooldown icons; Deadeye Tier-3 stacks now appear in the passive bar

Boss Bar spacing corrected when Combat Radar is active

Transfer Machine naming has been standardized across the game

Travel notification now displays the initiating player’s name

ECHO Location path remains readable over time; made improvements to pathfinding

Updated various UI visuals and icons for alignment, consistency, and clarity

Updated localization and various text descriptions across the game

Standardized/updated terminology across gear, menus, customization, and manufacturers

Visuals

Updated various character and NPC animations

Corrected various reported instances of VFX not rendering correctly

Grapple Vault points now show proper models instead of placeholders

Reduced reported instances of visual pops at cinematic starts

Audio

Audio and VO now remain active when returning to menus after level traveling in multiplayer

Adjusted audio mix for improved balance across gameplay and VO

SFX volume slider now correctly applies to high HDR-value sounds

Addressed several reported instances of VO not playing as intended across multiple missions and scenarios

Vault Hunter battle voiceover frequency has been tuned so lines repeat less often

Missing pain reaction audio restored for several named NPCs

Improved various subtitle timing and text

Background music now continues as expected during the Idolator Sol boss fight

Unique audio cue restored for Phosphene (shiny) gear spawns

Settings & Accessibility

Personal Cross-play settings can now be adjusted immediately after switching Party Privacy from Local Only to Public in Session Settings

Air Dash is now fully usable on controller when Toggle Crouch is set to Off under Accessibility → Gameplay

Individual graphics options now reset properly after making changes and then selecting Run Auto-Detect in Options

[PS5 and Xbox] Field of View resets consistently to Default on consoles without showing mismatched values

About the author Sambit Pal Sambit Pal is an esports Journalist on Gaming and MMO at Sportskeeda. He has Master's degree in English Literature. In his spare time, he is an amateur sleuth trying to trace the Riven Mafia in Warframe, and a recovering Bethesda modding addict. He also secretly enjoys action Roguelites, a severe lack of gitting gud notwithstanding. Know More