Destiny 2 leaks showcase new weapons and armor from the Epic Desert Perpetual Raid

The Epic variant of the Desert Perpetual Raid is only a few days away from being official in Destiny 2. After an initial delay of one week, the company recently stated several rules for the World's First race that must be followed by at least one member of all participating teams. However, for those who aren't interested in the race itself, they will be pleased to know that the Epic Raid is coming with new weapons and an armor set.

This article lists all the new weapons and armor sets related to the Epic Desert Perpetual that can be found within the game's API.

Disclaimer: Everything mentioned in this article is based on leaks and should be taken with a grain of salt.

Three new weapons and an armor set leaked for Destiny 2 Epic Desert Perpetual

The three new weapons leaked with the Desert Perpetual Epic Raid include a Void Auto Rifle, a Solar Shotgun, and a Strand Heavy Grenade Launcher. Here is a complete list:

Cusp Sempiternal, Void Support Frame Auto Rifle:

Cump Sempiternal Auto Rifle (Image via Bungie)

One of the few Support Frame weapons, and the only one with the Void element. Perks include:

Third column: Demoralize, Reciprocity, Impulse Amplifier, Repulsor Brace, Attrition Orbs, Reconstruction, and Demolitionist.

Demoralize, Reciprocity, Impulse Amplifier, Repulsor Brace, Attrition Orbs, Reconstruction, and Demolitionist. Fourth column: Circle of Life, Withering Gaze, Elemental Honing, Destabilizing Rounds, Master of Arms, Adrenaline Junkie, and Strategist.

Starscape Null, Solar Lightweight Frame Shotgun:

Starscape Null (Image via Bungie)

Lightweight Frame Shotguns are usually meant for PvP. However, the available perks on this suggest something different, with more aligned towards PvE. They are as follows:

Third column: Reconstruction, Heal Clip, Incandescent, Pugilist, Lead from Gold, Rewind Rounds, and Envious Arsenal.

Reconstruction, Heal Clip, Incandescent, Pugilist, Lead from Gold, Rewind Rounds, and Envious Arsenal. Fourth column: Elemental Honing, Bait and Switch, Aggregate Charge, Trench Barrel, Swashbuckler, One-Two Punch, and Desperate Measures.

The Ever-Present, Strand Rapid Fire Frame Heavy Grenade Launcher:

The Ever-Present Grenade Launcher (Image via Bungie)

An optimal damage option for all PvE content, and promises to join the ranks of existing heavyweights in Raids and Dungeons. Perks include:

Third column: Threadling, Impulse Amplifier, Envious Arsenal, Auto-loading Holster, Demolitionist, Ambitious Assassin, and Field Prep.

Threadling, Impulse Amplifier, Envious Arsenal, Auto-loading Holster, Demolitionist, Ambitious Assassin, and Field Prep. Fourth column: Explosive Light, Bait and Switch, Elemental Honing, Cascade Point, Chain Reaction, Golden Tricorn, and Aggregate Charge.

Wayward Psyche armor set:

Wayward Psyche helmet (Image via Bungie)

The Legendary armor set from the Epic Raid comes with the following bonuses:

Uncaged Deviants:

2 pieces: Picking up ammo reloads stowed Special weapons from reserves.

Picking up ammo reloads stowed Special weapons from reserves. 4 pieces: After dealing damage with your Super, health and shields regenerate over time while you are in motion. Additional Super damage refreshes this effect.

Note that these armor pieces will be available only from the Epic version of the Raid.

