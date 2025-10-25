Diablo 4: How to get and use Tribute of Ascendance

The Tribute of Ascendance is one of the most valuable Tributes available in Diablo 4. Introduced in the Vessel of Hatred expansion, this powerful item allows players to further customize their endgame grind by targeting high-tier loot from dungeons. This Tribute fundamentally changes how you farm uniques in the endgame of Diablo 4 while keeping the gameplay experience fresh with dungeon modifiers.

In this guide, we will break down how you can acquire the Tribute of Ascendance, what it is, and how to use it in the Kurast Undercity dungeon.

Diablo 4: What is the Tribute of Ascendance?

Tribute of Ascendance allows you to modify the dungeon runs to acquire more unique items while turning up the difficulty (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

The Tribute of Ascendance is one of the Unique Tribute items in Diablo 4 that can specifically be used in Torment difficulty. It is the special endgame dungeon system that came with the Vessel of Hatred expansion, introducing a high-risk, high-reward scenario for players.

This item must be offered to the Spirit Brazier at the beginning of every dungeon run and significantly increases the chance of acquiring multiple Unique items, as well as a Mythic item. While the rewards are high, using the Tribute of Ascendance increases the challenge of the dungeon itself.

Dungeon affixes received from using the Tribute of Ascendance

Once you have activated the Spirit Brazier with the Tribute of Ascendance, these affixes will be immediately activated inside the Kurast Undercity dungeon:

Starting time: 45 seconds

45 seconds Time bonus penalty: -50%

-50% Potion drop penalty: -50%

-50% Reward upgrade: Ascendant Uniques

These affixes create a much more punishing and tighter time constraint, making the dungeons extremely difficult. Starting the clock at 45 seconds, you can fight through enemies and extend the timer, but this bonus is reduced by 50%. Additionally, you will now gain 50% less Potions from dead enemies, making your runs very difficult.

While the difficulty is significantly higher, so is the drop rate for uniques. Finishing the run with a minimum of Attunement Rank 1 will guarantee several Unique items to drop. If you are chasing down unique items, using the Tribute of Ascendance is the quickest way to gain multiple uniques at a time.

How to get the Tribute of Ascendance in Diablo 4

This Unique item in Diablo 4 is not easy to find and can only be acquired from opening Whisper Caches. To get these caches, you must complete high-level Whisper challenges.

Here’s how you can maximize the drop chance of the Tribute of Ascendance:

Prioritize high-tier Whisper rewards to have the highest chance of acquiring the Tribute of Ascendance. The drop rate of Tribute of Ascendance is low, so you must farm consistently.

Once you have acquired the Tribute of Ascendance, it is bound to your account, meaning it can't be sold but can be used across every character tied to that account.

Diablo 4: How to use the Tribute of Ascendance

The Kurast Undercity is a challenging endgame dungeon introduced in the Vessel of Hatred expansion of Diablo 4 (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

To use the Tribute of Ascendance in the Kurast Undercity dungeon, follow these steps:

Kurast Undercity is available only if you have the Vessel of Hatred expansion in Diablo 4. To use the Tribute of Ascendance, enter this time-constrained dungeon.

Once inside the Kurast Undercity dungeon, find and locate the Spirit Brazier. This is where you must offer your tributes.

Select the Tribute of Ascendance from your inventory and offer it to the Spirit Brazier. Doing so will immediately apply dungeon affixes, which will heavily modify your dungeon experience.

Once that’s done, carefully complete the dungeon with at least Rank 1 Attunement to receive the enhanced loot. Failure to do so will grant you the regular dungeon loot.

For players grinding in Torment difficulty, the Tribute of Ascendance is not just a hefty loot booster; it shows their mastery over every endgame system of the game. Classes with high mobility and sustainability thrive against the strict penalties and time limitations of using the Tribute of Ascendance in the Kurast Undercity dungeon.

Mythic items can completely alter how a build works in Diablo 4, and using the Tribute of Ascendance is a fantastic way to target these mythics in the game.

