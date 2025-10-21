Diablo 4 Season 11: All New Uniques

Diablo 4 Season 11 is coming in December 2025, and with it will of course, come new Uniques. Each class is getting a new Unique, so that means no new Mythic Uniques for this season, or at least, that’s how it seems for now. We don’t know if these are Mythic or otherwise, as we don’t have many screenshots to work with. That said, they are all pretty interesting, for one reason or another.

Ad

However, given the Masterwork changes Diablo 4 Season 11 will feature, I’m curious as to why Blizzard created One-handed Unique weapons for Sorcerers and Necromancers. Hopefully the Masterwork changes will offset lost damage overall. We’ll just have to see how these fit into the meta, but here’s what we know about D4’s next Uniques.

Note: These stats and abilities are based on the PTR and are subject to change.

Ad

Trending

All new Uniques for every class in Diablo 4 Season 11

Chainscourged Mail (Barbarian - Pants)

Khamsin Steppewalkers (Druid - Boots)

Death’s Pavane (Rogue - Pants)

Gravebloom (Necromancer - One-handed Mace)

Orsivane (Sorcerer - One-handed Mace)

Path of the Emissary (Spiritborn - Boots)

Each class received one new Unique this season, focused on a variety of gameplay styles. We don’t know where these will fall in the loot table yet, but as soon as we do, we’ll update it accordingly.

Ad

1) Chaingscourged Mail (Barbarian Pants)

The Barbarian Unique is truly perplexing to me (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

I’m confused about Diablo 4 Season 11’s Unique for Barbarians, the Chainscourged Mail. They have a skill that makes me think they want Barbarians to run a full set of Brawling skills? Will there be a way to make Shouts into Brawling skills (other than War Cry, which already is)? I have so many questions, but here’s what this gear does:

Ad

+51-65 All Stats

+424-457 Maximum Life

8.1-8.8% Cooldown Reduction

+2-3 to Brawling Skills

“Casting a damaging Brawling Skill disables it afterwards. When all of these Skills that are on your Action Bar are disabled, they become re-enabled with their Cooldowns refreshed. Your Brawling Skills deal 50-100%[x] increased damage for each disabled Skill.”

2) Khamsin Steppewalkers (Druid Boots)

The Druid one could be a great wave clearing Unique (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

The Khamsin Steppewalkers are definitely for Storm builds, that’s for sure. While I don’t know how powerful the new Druid Unique boots are going to be in Diablo 4 Season 11, I think there’s the possibility of something powerful coming out of these.

Ad

You won’t get to use it super often, because you need to kill a lot of enemies with Storm Skills to get charges. However, they do also reduce your cooldowns for Nature Magic, so you can spam more Storm Skills. You could use this with the right timing to lock enemies into place to just smash them with AOE attacks though!

Inherent: Attacks Reduce Evade’s Cooldown by 0.5 Seconds

+16.5-25% Movement Speed

+41.5-55.0% Crowd Control Duration

16-25% Nature Magic Cooldown Reduction

+2-3 to Bad Omen

Ad

“Damaging 200-100 Enemies with Storm Skills grants a charge. Casting any Defensive Skill will grant Max Movement Speed and Unhindered for 1 second for each charge used. While charged, enemies you run into are Immobilized for 1 second.”

3) Death’s Pavane (Rogue Pants)

Dance of Knives is going to get a whole lot. . . dancier (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Did you think that Dance of Knives somehow needed to be even more powerful than before? The Death’s Pavane Unique Pants might grant your wish in Diablo 4 Season 11. When using Dance of Knives, enemies you blast will drop Knives, and that will also increase your damage dealt by this skill, and grants a Charge. I think this pair of pants are going to be highly sought-after in the coming season.

Ad

Inherent: +15% Dodge Chance while Channeling Dance of Knives

+9.0-11.0% Critical Strike Chance

+16.0-25.0% Movement Speed

+2-3 to Dance of Knives

+62.5-85.0% Agility Damage

“Dance of Knives drops knives from enemies hit. Picking them up grants you 1 Charge and increases your Dance of Knives damage by 10-20% for 6 seconds, stacking up to 3 times.”

4) Gravebloom (Necromancer One-handed Mace)

I'm not a huge fan of this one, but my mind could be changed (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Each season, Necromancers look for powerful two-handed weapons; that’s the way it’s always been. However, in this season, Blizzard is offering us Necromancer mains a one-handed mace, and not only that, it’s not one that I’m sure about. The Gravebloom Unique is focused on Golems in Diablo 4 Season 11. Instead of one Golem, you get a few smaller ones, which I suppose could be better for any synergies that require multiple pets.

Ad

Inherent: 10% Attack Speed

+80-94 Intelligence

+424-457 Maximum Life

+36.5-50% Chance for Golem to Hit Twice

+1-2 Golem Mastery

“You raise 3 smaller Golems that each deal 40-60% of normal damage and gain 30%[+] Attack Speed. Your Golems respawn 50% faster.”

5) Orsivane (Sorcerer One-handed Mace)

Sorcerer is going full Glass Cannon in Season 11 (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

While I know I just complained about one-handed weapons, the Sorcerer Unique in Diablo 4 Season 11 is exactly the kind of chaotic energy I want. Defensive cooldowns are lame, anyway. Why not, instead of those, pick more attack options, and just shred enemies into tiny pieces instead? What a great idea!

Ad

+99-113 Intelligence

+424 Maximum Life

+57.0-75.0% Non-Physical Damage

+3-4 to Core Skills

“For each Defensive Skill not on your Action Bar you deal 20-40%[x] increased damage and gain its associated Enchantment Effect.”

6) Path of the Emissary (Spiritborn Boots)

This might be my favorite Unique of the Season (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

Spiritborn also get a completely bonkers Unique in Diablo 4 Season 11, which is completely focused around you just getting around, and being a menace. The more Movement Speed you have, and the more you have around, the more Core Skills you’ll just activate for free. With careful planning, this could be devastating. Maybe I should go back to playing a Spiritborn.

Ad

Inherent: +30% Movement Speed

+16-25% Movement Speed

+155-200% Core Skill Damage

+1-2 Core Skill ranks

+26.5-40% Impairment Reduction

“Every 12-4 meters you move, invoke a Core Skill from your primary Spirit Hall.”

Check out our other Diablo 4 guides and features

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Jason Parker Jason is an Esports and Gaming journalist at Sportskeeda holding an amazing 11 years of experience under his belt. Having put out 4000-plus articles and amassing over 15 million reads for Sportskeeda, he is among the company’s most experienced writers. Jason holds a Bachelor's degree in English from UNC Pembroke and was inspired to become a gaming journalist very early on in life after reading Nintendo Power.



Jason is a jack of all trades when it comes to gaming journalism. He’s a key writer in Sportskeeda's MMO department, but he also likes to help out in other categories, like streamers, RPG, card games, and whatever else is needed. A solo gamer at heart, Jason's favorite titles include Earthbound and Dragon Warrior.



Jason places high value on accuracy and relevance in his write-ups. He achieves this with thorough research to sift facts from rumors. One of the biggest highlights of his career is his interview with Canadian pro wrestler Kenny Omega about his inclusion in the Like a Dragon game series. He is also good friends with journalist Kazumo Hashimoto, who he admires for the kind of stories he works on and his deep ethics.



A true cinephile, one of Jason’s primary hobbies involves enjoying cinematic experiences. He also loves reading, be it fiction or manga, when not working. Additionally, he streams on Twitch and posts his gaming insights on YouTube. Know More