How to pre-download Duet Night Abyss (PC/Mobile)

By Supratim Sarkar
Modified Oct 26, 2025 12:18 GMT
pre-download Duet Night Abyss
Preload for DNA is now available (Image via PAN Studio)

You can pre-download Duet Night Abyss ahead of the game's release on October 28, 2025, on your preffered devices. The upcoming gacha-turned-looter-shooter title is set to introduce players to the world of Atlasia and will be released on various platforms, including PC and mobile. preloading the files will allow you to quickly jump into the game when Duet Night Abyss launches.

Let's take a look at how you can pre-download Duet Night Abyss on PC and mobile.

How to pre-download Duet Night Abyss

There are a few ways to pre-download Duet Night Abyss based on your device. The mobile version can be found in their respective storefronts, while for PC, you will have to use the official launcher to pre-load the essential game files.

Here are all of the methods that you can use to pre-download Duet Night Abyss.

PC

  • Visit the official Duet Night Abyss website.
  • You will find the option called PC Download to get the official game launcher.
  • Install the launcher by setting its Directory.
  • Once the launcher opens, hit Download to get the game files.
  • You will need to install additional files by opening the game.

Mobile

  • Go to the app store or Google Play Store (based on your device) and search for Duet Night Abyss.
  • Download the game to your mobile.
  • Launch the game and wait till it completes downloading and installing the additional files.
While you can download the game files as of now, you won't be able to play it till Duet Night Abyss officially releases on October 28, 2025, at 10:00 (UTC+8). Also, keep in mind that the pre-download is only available for the PC platform via the official launcher for the game. While it is available on Steam, there is no option to preload as of the time of writing this article.

Duet Night Abyss system requirements for PC

Here are the official system requirements for Duet Night Abyss.

Recommended:

  • System: Windows 10 64-bit
  • CPU: Intel Core i7 (10th Gen) / AMD Ryzen 7 3700X
  • GPU: GeForce RTX 2060/ AMD Radeon RX 5700 XT
  • RAM: 32GB or higher
  • Reserved Space: 40GB or higher

Minimum:

  • System: Windows 7 64-bit
  • CPU: Intel Core i5 (9th Gen) / AMD Ryzen 5 2600X
  • GPU: GeForce GTX 1060 / AMD Radeon RX 580
  • RAM: 16GB or higher
  • Reserved Space: 40GB or higher

Also Read: All Duet Night Abyss Codes

