Fellowship: Complete Gearing guide

Fellowship is the new MMO title that emphasizes the character grind through dungeons with scaling difficulty. The game ditches the open world formula to streamline the PvE content with a simple gameplay loop of completing dungeon runs to get better gear and take on even stronger enemies.

If you’re a fan of jumping into enemy lairs and don’t want to be bothered with tedious exploration, Fellowship may be worth a try. You can go solo, with randoms, or with friends. This guide will walk you through the gearing guide from early to late game.

Fellowship: Early game gearing guide

Start running contender dungeons to get your hands on early gear (Image YouTube @RitchieSH || Arc Games)

As a new player, the first thing you’ll want to do is unlock your abilities, and to do that, start running Quickplay matches. It will allow you to unlock abilities, making the grind easy. Additionally, you’ll acquire Mark of Fellowship and Supply chests, which will be essential for both the early and late game.

Marks are the currency used to purchase supplies. To purchase gear, you’ll need to head to the Equipment Vendor and exchange those supplies for equipment.

Once you’re strong enough, the next thing you’ll want to do is start running Contender in Challenge League. You can queue for random matchmaking; however, the dungeons you get will also be random, and you’ll need to vote for which one you want to run.

Cithrel’s Fall will be the first wall you need to overcome (Image YouTube @RitchieSH || Arc Games)

The Leagues in Fellowship also allow you to choose the difficulty and farm the gear you want. Once you get a good item, upgrade it at the Blacksmith. Each class has a different stat priority. Here’s a glance at what stats you should prioritize across different character classes:

Tank: Health, Armor, Damage Reduction, Stamina

Healer: Expertise, Haste, Spirit, Stamina

DPS: Critical Strike, Haste, Agility, Stamina

Note that priority doesn’t mean you should completely ignore other stats. Once you’re strong enough, you’ll be able to run the highest difficulty dungeon, Cithrel’s Fall, for the next tier of gear. If you’re able to clear it without any difficulties, move on to Adept dungeons.

Fellowship: Late and endgame gearing guide

Clearing more difficult dungeons is the gameplay loop for Fellowship (Image via Arc Games)

If you’ve completed the initial hurdle, you’ll find that the rest of the game features a similar gameplay loop. The game has a total of four difficulty options in the Challenge League.

Contender

Adept

Champion

Paragon

Progress through all the adept difficulties to reach the Heart of Tuzari dungeon, which will grant you purple-tier gear. The reason for that is that the purple weapons come with their own skill tree that will massively improve your damage. Upgrading the weapon unlocks the tree, where you can spend gold to get powerful passives.

Higher-tier bosses will drop better loot inside the chests (Image via Arc Games)

The entire Champion League will drop all purple-tier gear, with a chance to drop legendary gear. Reaching the final dungeon on this League, the Wraithtide Vault, is the goal to start getting guaranteed gold-tier drops and then move on to the Paragon League.

Gold items can drop with a socket, allowing you to slot in Gems that grant different stat bonuses. Equip the ones that benefit the character you’re playing as. The Gems you get also have different tiers, but you can upgrade smaller ones to the next tier.

