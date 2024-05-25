How many players does Fallout have in 2024?

Following the breakout success of the Fallout TV series from Amazon, many players have been revisiting the games lately. Many yet are also fresh fans of this post-apocalyptic atompunk world, wondering how many players the different Fallout games have overall. Fallout is one of the most iconic long-standing franchises in the video game industry. Spread across five mainline titles and a few spinoffs, the playerbase has been building up for over two decades now.

According to a tweet by the official X handle, there were almost five million total players cumulatively across all Fallout games on April 24, 2024. The Fallout fanbase is quite large - but some titles are much bigger than others. The best way to get a sense of this is to examine the five main titles individually.

Disclaimer: Since there is no reliable way to get the player count on Xbox and PlayStation ports of the games, we will rely on the PC player count on Steam as our main parameter of hard data.

How many players does Fallout 76 have in 2024?

Fallout 76 isn't at the highest despite being live service (Image via Interplay Entertainment)

The first and only live-service foray from the franchise, Fallout 76 is set before the events of all the other games in a run-down but vibrant post-war West Virginia. Despite being the latest, Fallout 76 does not have the highest player count by any stretch.

The game was negatively received on launch, but the main player complaints have been addressed over the years. Likewise, Fallout 76 has gained back some players this year - partially thanks to many free content updates, but also owing to the hype surrounding the TV series.

Fallout 76 hit its all-time peak on April 24, 2024, reporting over a million live players altogether. This was also the game's all-time peak concurrent player count on Steam, which went up to 73,368.

In May 2024, Fallout 76 has fallen a bit from there, with an average daily peak concurrent player count of about 40,000. This title is not as PC-centric as other Fallout games, meaning the total figure should be roughly 70,000 peak player count daily on average, trending downwards going from April to May.

Unlike the other titles, the live-service nature of this game also means it will have its player count spike when major seasonal updates come out.

How many players does Fallout 4 have in 2024?

Fallout 4 is a surprisingly popular game even now (Image via Interplay Entertainment)

By all means, Fallout 4 is the poster child of the series right now. As the most accessible and serviceable game of the bunch, Fallout 4 currently has the lion's share of the player count. This is largely owing to the modding scene, which has kept it alive for almost a decade now.

Based on Steamcharts data, Fallout 4 had its peak concurrent player count on release at 472,962 players in 2015. While that figure still remains the prime of this single-player RPG, Fallout 4 surged up to 187,468 concurrent players on Steam on April 28, 2024.

Over the weekends of April 2024, Fallout 4 and New Vegas mod download traffic was so big that it caused server bandwidth issues on Nexusmods, the biggest mod-hosting platform.

In May 2024, Fallout 4 still routinely crosses 100,000 concurrent players on Steam, meaning the daily average player count across all platforms can be anything from 150,000 to 200,000.

While the big boom is from the show's success, the modding scene will reliably keep the lights on for this game at least up till Fallout 5 releases.

How many players do Fallout New Vegas and Fallout 3 have in 2024?

Fallout New Vegas has still got it (Image via Interplay Entertainment)

The first batch of 3D Fallout games was released over 15 years ago. Fallout 3 and Fallout New Vegas are labors of love made on the janky Gamebryo engine and still remain fan favorites to this day.

Fallout New Vegas has a much deeper cult following, picking up over 45,000 at its recent peak player count on Steam on April 28, 2024. Fallout 3, by comparison, only had over an 11,000 peak concurrent player count on PC in April 2024.

A point to note here is that many players play Fallout 3 and Fallout New Vegas as a package deal with the mod "Tale of Two Wastelands". However, Fallout New Vegas definitely comes out on top - often touted as one of the best role-playing games of all time.

Do people still play the classic Fallout games (1 and 2)?

While they are much more niche compared to Fallout 3, 4, and New Vegas, the first two Fallout titles are still worth playing in 2024.

Developed by Black Isle Studios in the late '90s, Fallout 1 and 2 are treated as old war relics with little use these days. Yet, as dated as these classic titles may seem, they were a seminal part of the genealogy of Western CRPGs as a genre.

A minority of the player base still gets a taste of its original charm now and then. On Steam, Fallout 1 and 2 have just below 1000 peak concurrent players daily in May 2024.