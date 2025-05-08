Liminal Vigil updated god roll guide for Destiny 2 PvE and PvP

Liminal Vigil is a Stasis Sidearm from Destiny 2's Spire of the Watcher Dungeon. It comes with a double-fire burst archetype, making its damage potential viable for all activities. However, with Rite of the Nine's launch, every weapon from Spire of the Watcher was updated with new perks and Origin Traits. Liminal Vigil, being a Stasis weapon, contributes a lot to the subclass via the various new perks that have recently been added.
This article lists the best perk for Liminal Vigil in PvE and PvP.
Liminal Vigil god roll guide for Destiny 2 PvE
Here is a list of perks recommended on the Liminal Vigil for PvE:
- Arrowhead Brake for reduced recoil and increased Handling.
- Flared Magwell for increased reload speed and Stability.
- Headstone for spawning Stasis crystals with precision kills.
- Rimestrealer for getting a Frost Armor buff after defeating a frozen enemy, or destroying a Stasis crystal.
Attrition Orbs can be an alternative for Headstone since different builds call for various utilities. While Headstone is recommended with Stasis builds, the Attrition Orbs can go well with Light builds, as the orbs will help players gain super, while using mod buffs.
For damage, Rimestealer can be replaced with Kill Clip or Desperate Measures.
Liminal Vigil god roll guide for Destiny 2 PvP
Here is a list of perks recommended on the Liminal Vigil for PvP:
- Arrowhead Brake for reduced recoil and increased Handling.
- Ricochet Rounds for increased Range and Stability.
- Perpetual Motion for increased Stability, Handling, and reload speed while moving.
- Kill Clip for increased damage after reloading on kill.
Rangefinder can easily replace Kill Clip for more Range, alongside Lone Wolf for aim-assist and ADS speed. The effect of Lone Wolf increases if no allies are nearby.
Each Rite of the Nine weapon has a special Origin Trait called "Gravity Well." Here is what the Trait states:
"Reloading this weapon automatically gathers nearby ammo."
How to get Liminal Vigil in Destiny 2
The Liminal Vigil can be obtained from the Spire of the Watcher Dungeon, via the Eternity tab. Specifically, the Sidearm drops from the Persys boss fight or the reward chest in the social hub. You can use the special currency, Nonary Manifolds, to get the weapon.
