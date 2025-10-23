Path of Exile 3.27: Keepers of the Flame release date and known features

Following multiple teasers, Grinding Gear Games unveiled details on Path of Exile’s patch 3.27. Named Keepers of the Flame, the new League is a sequel to Breach, but a lot different compared to what we saw back in 2016. Unlike a single portal spawning monsters, the rework introduces varying encounters with different objectives.

Ad

Additionally, there are new ways to take bosses, power up your exile, and earn currency. The update will release on October 31, 2025, and here’s everything new coming with the Path of Exile: Keepers of the Flame.

Everything new in Path of Exile patch 3.27

New Breach mechanics

Breached has evolved in Path of Exile 3.27 (Image via GGG)

Until patch 3.27, Breach was simply a portal that expanded on interaction and spawned monsters until it collapsed. After the update, the new League will feature different types of Breach encounters.

Ad

Trending

Upon first encountering the League mechanic, you’ll find Ailith, an NPC who’ll grant you the ability to break through the barricades made by Hiveborn to reach the shrine at the core. There, you’ll summon Ailith and defend her while she destroys the structure.

Another encounter remains similar to the original Breach, but you’ll be able to stabilize the portal and prevent it from collapsing. Doing so will summon a boss that you can defeat for additional rewards. And the final encounter is a full-blown Hive city that you can enter and explore.

Ad

Genesis Tree and Grafts

Genesis Tree provides a new way of item crafting in Path of Exile (Image via GGG)

Apart from the League mechanics, following the quest will take you to the Monastery of the Keepers, where you’ll find the Genesis Tree. As the name suggests, it’s a new passive tree that houses the League-specific crafting.

Ad

Within the tree, there are several smaller trees to craft various items, including currencies and uniques. All you need to do is feed the Graftblood into the desired passive cluster and watch the Genesis Tree spit out an item. Note that the passive you allocate will influence the final result.

Additionally, you can also make Grafts, small limbs that attach to your body and provide various offensive and defensive buffs. You can modify them with special currencies, just like other gear. The Grafts also come in Unique rarity with more powerful abilities that you need to keep an eye out for.

Ad

New Skill and Support gems

Kinetic Rain looks like a good League starter (Image via GGG)

Path of Exile 3.27 is adding multiple new Skill gems with the potential of being a league starter. The ones showcased during the live stream were Kinetic Rain, Wall of Force, Conflagration, and Thunderstorm.

Ad

Kinetic Rain hails down bolts on enemies, which you can scale to cover a large portion of the screen and wipe everything in sight. Wall of Force allows you to bounce back the projectile and make them hit harder on return, allowing some incredible single-target capabilities.

The Conflagration fires arrows that bury into the ground and detonate as you approach. They can even start a chain reaction and leave a lingering AoE effect. Thunderstorm creates a storm that charges when you stand inside and shoots lightning tornadoes after you leave the area.

Ad

The complete list of all new gems will come along with the patch notes. However, the ones that GGG showcased are enough to spark a lot of interest among exiles around the globe, ready to make some broken builds.

Asynchronous trade and gold drop rework

Selling items is now much easier in Path of Exile (Image via GGG)

Asynchronous trade was one of the best additions in Path of Exile 2, and with patch 3.27, it is also coming to PoE 1. After reaching Act 6, you’ll be able to invite Faustus to the hideout. The feature enables you to list items for sale in the Merchant’s tab without the need to constantly micro-manage all trade requests.

Ad

Players who want to purchase can search for the item in the market, teleport directly to their hideout, and complete the trade with Faustus. Similarly, you can travel to other people’s hideouts and purchase what you need without even interacting with the owner.

With the addition of Asynchronous trade, players will be selling and purchasing items more often. That’s why the devs are also adjusting gold drop rates in the upcoming update.

Ad

Bloodline Ascendancy classes

Take your Vaal Skills to the next level (Image via GGG)

Path of Exile Keepers of the Flame adds ten Bloodline Ascendancy classes. These are secondary Ascendancy classes that provide additional passives, granting you or your Skills more power. To unlock them, you’ll need to defeat specific bosses.

Ad

Details for all the Bloodline Ascendancies will come along with the patch notes, but GGG did provide a glimpse of how powerful they can be. The Nameless Bloodline from The King in the Mist allows you to use a third ring, but disables either the flasks, the amulet, or the belt.

Another passive adds life costs equal to the mana cost of Skills, but also adds additional Chaos damage to them. If you’re building around Chaos and can mitigate the damage, making cracked builds for wiping T17 maps may become easier.

Ad

New Uber bosses

Incarnation bosses present a new challenge in Path of Exile as Uber bosses (Image via GGG)

Secrets of the Atlas added three new Pinnacle boss fights, The Incarnations, and with Keepers of the Flame, you can challenge them as new Uber bosses. Each boss will have a new/altered mechanic, making the fight more challenging. These are:

Ad

Incarnation of Neglect: The statues that were an easy way to stay safe from the lasers will now instead refract them, creating a deadly AoE. To prevent it, you’ll need to activate them constantly and dodge the lasers yourself.

The statues that were an easy way to stay safe from the lasers will now instead refract them, creating a deadly AoE. To prevent it, you’ll need to activate them constantly and dodge the lasers yourself. Incarnation of Fear: The fire orbs spawning during the fight will also move around the arena, forcing you to reposition. If you ignore the orbs, they’ll keep spawning and eventually cover the entire arena, resulting in your death.

The fire orbs spawning during the fight will also move around the arena, forcing you to reposition. If you ignore the orbs, they’ll keep spawning and eventually cover the entire arena, resulting in your death. Incarnation of Dread: The Red and Blue roses you collect to stun the boss will be much harder to get, as the Incarnation of Neglect and Fear will be guarding each of them during this pinnacle fight.

Ad

To access the new pinnacle bosses, you’ll need to defeat T17 bosses to find various fragments. A single attempt requires you to gather five of these, and a defeat will send you searching for them again.

Check out other MMO guides:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mayank Singh Rathour Mayank Singh Rathour is an MMO writer at Sportskeeda. He graduated from college with a degree in Business Administration and has over two years of experience as an esports journalist.



Mayank was introduced to gaming at an early age and played Contra, Double Dragon, Castlevania, etc., on his Nintendo DS. When he was a little older, Counter-Strike — a title that majorly helped develop his passion for gaming — became his favorite pastime. Though he's played a bunch of games since then, his love of CS has remained strong. Shroud, a former Counter-Strike: Global Offensive pro, is an inspiration to him. He's also a fan of series' esports scene, following teams like Vitality, NAVI, and The Mongols closely.



When Mayank has some free time, he plays basketball and helps people build PCs. Know More