All new Uniques in Path of Exile 2 Dawn of The Hunt

Path of Exile 2 Dawn of The Hunt has added 100+ Uniques to the game to shake up the meta in the fresh economy reset. Thus far, not many of these new ones have been championed as centerpieces of any meta build, but then again, the meta is still quite fresh for this League. For those on the lookout for Uniques you can possibly add to your specific build, we have compiled a list of all of the new trinkets, armors, and weapons.

Ad

Alongside the names of these Uniques, you'll also find their base item type. This means some of them are chanceable — but not all, though. For the time being, you can look up their base item type via PoELadder's Orb of Chance calculator to determine whether a given Unique is chanceable.

Note: This article does not contain Unique potions or Jewels, if any new ones were indeed added in Dawn of The Hunt.

Ad

Trending

All Unique Jewelry and Trinkets added in Path of Exile 2 Dawn of The Hunt (patch 0.2.0)

A bunch of new Charms were added in this patch (Image via GGG)

To begin with, we'll go over all the Trinket-slot Uniques added to Path of Exile 2 with Dawn of The Hunt. These are the most class-independent modular Unique gear pieces you can use, so these will see more use than the other categories. In this section, we'll list the Amulets, Rings, Belts, and Charms.

Ad

Specifically, there are a lot of new Charms, as GGG wants to make this new Trinket type a more mainstream and central part of your setup in Path of Exile 2.

New Unique Amulets in Path of Exile 2 Dawn of The Hunt

Yoke of Suffering Bloodstone Amulet

+30-40 to maximum Life (Implicit)

+10-15% to all Elemental Resistances

15-30% increased Elemental Damage

Enemies take 5-10% increased Damage for each Elemental Ailment type among your Ailments on them

20-30% reduced Duration of Ignite, Shock and Chill on Enemies

Ad

Stone of Lazhwar Lapis Amulet

+10-15 to Intelligence (Implicit)

+50-100 to maximum Mana

15-25% increased Cast Speed

+15-25 to Block Chance while holding a Focus

New Unique Belts in Path of Exile 2 Dawn of The Hunt

Waistgate Heavy Belt

Implicit: 23% Increased Stun threshold

・+75 to Maximum Life

・+61 to maximum Mana

・26% Increased Flask Life Recovery rate

・25% Increased Flask Mana Recovery rate

・Life and Mana Flasks can be equipped in either slot

The Gnashing Sash Wide Belt

Ad

Implicit: 20-30% increased Flask Charges gained

・15-35% increased Flask Life Recovery rate

・+17-23% to Chaos Resistance

・Lose 5% of maximum Life per second

・Life Recovery from Flasks can Overflow Maximum Life

Goregirdle Plate Belt

Implicit: +100-140 to Armour

Fixed Modifiers:

・+20-30 to Strength

・10-20 Life Regeneration per second

・Defend with 200% of Armour

・Maximum Physical Damage Reduction is 50%

Bijouborne Double Belt

This item grants the "Cast on Charm Use" Meta-Skill that you can bind applicable Spells to.

Implicit: 20-30% Increased Charm charges gained

・+50-100 to maximum Mana

・10-50% reduced Charm Effect Duration

・+2 Charm Slots

・23 to Dexterity+15-25

・20-30% increased Charm Charges gained

Ad

New Unique Rings in Path of Exile 2 Dawn of The Hunt

Vigilant View Emerald Ring

Implicit: +120-160 to Accuracy Rating

・+100-150 to Accuracy Rating

・+100-150 to Evasion Rating

・10-20% increased Rarity of Items found

・20-30 to Dexterity

・Enemies have an Accuracy Penalty against you based on Distance

・Maximum Chance to Evade is 50%

Venopuncture Iron Ring

Implicit: Adds 1 to 4 Physical Damage to Attacks

・Adds 5-7 to 9-13 Physical Damage to Attacks

・+20-30 to Strength

・All Damage taken from Hits while Bleeding Contributes to Magnitude of Chill on you

・All Damage from Hits against Bleeding targets Contributes to Chill Magnitude

・10-20% chance to inflict Bleeding on Hit

・15-25% increased Magnitude of Bleeding you inflict

Ad

Prized Pain Iron Ring

Implicit: Adds 1 to 4 Physical Damage to Attacks

・+20-30 to Strength

・Skills gain a Base Life Cost equal to 10% of Base Mana Cost

・Deal your Thorns Damage to Enemies you Stun with Melee Attacks

・24-35 to 35-53 Physical Thorns damage

Icefang Orbit Iron Ring

Implicit: Adds 1 to 4 Physical Damage to Attacks

・Adds 5-7 to 9-13 Physical Damage to Attacks

・+20-30 to Dexterity

・10-20% chance to Poison on Hit

・All Damage taken from Hits while Poisoned Contributes to Magnitude of Chill on you

・All Damage from Hits against Poisoned targets Contributes to Chill Magnitude

・15-25% increased Magnitude of Poison you inflict

Ad

Gifts from Above Prismatic Ring

Implicit: +7-10% to all Elemental Resistances

・20-30% increased Critical Hit Chance

・20-30% increased Light Radius

・20-30% increased Rarity of Items Dropped by Enemies killed with a Critical Hit

・You have Consecrated Ground around you while stationary

Evergrasping Ring Pearl Ring

Implicit: 7-10% increased Cast Speed

・+60-100 to maximum Mana

・Allies in your Presence Gain 15-25% of Damage as Extra Chaos Damage

・Enemies in your Presence Gain 6-12% of Damage as Extra Chaos Damage

Ad

New Unique Charms in Path of Exile 2 Dawn of The Hunt

Valako's Roar Topaz Charm

Used when you are struck by Lightning Damage

On Charm use: +25% to Lightning Resistance

・30-40% increased Charges gained

・Grants a Frenzy Charge on use

The Fall of the Axe Silver Charm

Used when you are affected by any Slow (inlcuding Chill)

On Charm use: Your Speed is Unaffected by Slows

・Grants Onslaught during effect

The Black Cat Grounding Charm

Ad

Used when you are Shocked

On charm use: Immunity to Shock

・10-20% increased Duration

・Lightning Damage of Enemies Hitting you is Unlucky during effect

Sanguis Heroum Staunching Charm

Used when you are Bleeding

On Charm use: Grants Immunity to Bleeding

・10-20% increased Duration

・Lightning Damage of Enemies Hitting you is Unlucky during effect

Rite of Passage Golden Charm

Used when you kill a Unique or Rare monster

On charm use: 15% increased Rarity of Items found

・Possessed by Spirit Of The Bear for 10-20 seconds on use

Ad

Ngamahu's Chosen Ruby Charm

Used when you receive Fire damage

On Charm use: +25% to Fire Resistance

・30-40% increased Charges

・Grants up to your maximum Rage on use

Nascent Hope Thawing Charm

Used when you are frozen

On Charm use: Immunity to Freeze

・20-25% Chance to gain a Charge when you Kill an Enemy

・Energy Shield Recharge starts on use

Forsaken Bangle Amethyst Charm

Used when you receive Chaos damage (Even if you have Chaos Inoculation)

On Charm use: +18% to Chaos Resistance

・15-25% increased Duration

・50% of Chaos damage you prevent when Hit Recouped as Life and Mana during effect

Ad

For Utopia Stone Charm

Used when Heavy Stunned

On charm use: Immunity to Stun

・Defend with 200% of Armour during effect

Breath of the Mouintains Sapphire Charm

Used when you receive Cold damage

On Charm use: +25% to Cold Resistance

・10-15% reduced Charges per use

・Grants a Power Charge on use

Beira's Anguish Dousing Charm

Used when you are ignited

On Charm use: Immunity to Ignite

・23% Chance to gain a Charge when you kill an enemy

・Ignite enemies in presence as though dealing Fire damage equal to 25% of your Maximum Life when used

Ad

Arakaali's Gift Antidote Charm

Used when you are Poisoned

On Charm use: Immunity to Poison

・Recover Life equal to 15-20% of Mana Flask's Recovery Amount when used

・Recover Mana equal to 15-20% of Life Flask's Recovery Amount when used

All Unique weapons added in Path of Exile 2 Dawn of The Hunt (patch 0.2.0)

A lot of new Unique Spears, as expected (Image via GGG)

Listed below are all the Unique weapons added in Path of Exile 2 Dawn of The Hunt.

Ad

Note that some of these Uniques have affixes which are implicits in the base weapon type. These are listed on top of the modifiers list for the weapons which do have them (e.g. Warpicks with Critical Damage Bonus), but they follow the general rules for modifier value rolls, including changes through Divine Orbs.

Since Spears are the brand-new weapon class introduced in patch 0.2.0, this batch includes a lot of Unique Spears. There are no Unique Crossbows we have located yet, but we'll update this list if we find any.

Ad

New Unique Spears in Path of Exile 2 Dawn of The Hunt

All the Spears have Spear Throw as an innate granted Skill, which has not been listed.

Tyranny's Grip Ironhead Spear

・150-200% increased Physical Damage

・10-15% reduced Attack Speed

・+15-30 to Strength

・Strikes deal Splash damage to targets within 1.5 metres

・Knocks Back Enemies on Hit

・Cannot use Projectile Attacks

Tangletongue Forked Spear

・Adds 14-18 to 30-36 Physical Damage

・+10-20 % to Critical Hit Chance

・+15-25 to Intelligence

・Forks Critical Hits

・10% of Skill Mana Costs Converted to Life Costs

Ad

Spire of Ire Helix Spear

Also grants the Chaotic Infusion innate Skill, converting 100-132% your next projectile's attack damage to Chaos damage

・15-20% increased Attack Speed

・Leeches 6-10% of Physical Damage as Life

・Adds 106-146 to 181-221 Chaos damage

・When you Consume a Charge Trigger Chaotic Infusion to gain 2 Chaos Infusion

・Life Leech recovers based on your Chaos damage instead of Physical damage

Skysilver Winged Spear

・This Spear has no Physical Damage, despite its base item type being exclusively a Physical Damage dealer

・Adds 1 to 80-120 Lightning Damage

・15-30% increased Attack Speed

・50-100% increased chance to Shock

・Rolls only the minimum or maximum Damage value for each Damage Type

Ad

Saitha's Spear Barbed Spear

・Adds 22 to 27 Physical Damage

・Adds 27- 36 Fire Damage

・20% Chance to Cause Bleeding on Hit

・Aggravating any Bleeding with this weapon also Aggravates all Ignites on the target

・10% Chance to Aggravate Bleeding on Hit

・Cannot use Projectile attacks

Daevata's Wind War Spear

・25-35% increased Projectile Speed with this Weapon (War Spear Implicit)

・Adds 10-15 to 21-26 Physical Damage

・+100 to Evasion Rating

・10-20% increased Attack Speed

・30-60% increased Melee Damage if you've dealt a Projectile Attack Hit in the past eight seconds

・30-60% increased Projectile Damage if you've dealt a Melee Hit in the past eight seconds

Ad

Chainsting Hunting Spear

・15-25% Chance to Maim on Hit (Hunting Spear Implicit)

・Adds 13-17 to 22-28 Physical Damage

・+100-150 to Accuracy Rating

・10% increased Attack Speed

・All Damage from Hits with this Weapon Contributes to Pin Buildup

・20-30% increased Projectile Speed with this Weapon

Also read: All Spear Skills in Path of Exile 2

New Unique Staff in Path of Exile 2 Dawn of The Hunt

So far, we have only found one new unique Staff: Sire of Shards Chiming Staff

Ad

・Sigil of Power innate from base Staff type

・80-120% increased Spell Damage

・10-20% increased Cast Speed

・+5-10% to all Elemental Resistances

・20% increased Light Radius

・Spells fire 4 additional Projectiles

・Spells fire Projectiles in a circle

New Unique Wands in Path of Exile 2 Dawn of The Hunt

The Wicked Quill Withered Wand

Grants Chaos Bolt innate Skill

・60-100% increased Spell Damage

・+60-100 to maximum Mana

・+7-13% to Chaos Resistance

・Spells have a 25% chance to inflict Withered for 4 seconds on Hit

Ad

Cursecarver Acrid Wand

Grants Decompose innate Skill

・80-100% increased Spell Damage

・10-20% increased Cast Speed

・Lose 10 Life per Enemy Killed

・30-50% increased Mana Regeneration Rate

・+4 to Level of Despair Skills

New Unique One-Hand Maces in Path of Exile 2 Dawn of The Hunt

Sculpted Suffering Warpick

+10-15% to Critical Damage Bonus (Warpick Implicit)

・Adds 21-26 to 25-31 Physical Damage

・10-15% increased Attack Speed

・Breaks Armour equal to 40% of damage from Hits with this weapon

・Fully Armour Broken enemies you kill with Hits Shatter

Ad

Mjolner Torment Club

This Mace grants the Lightning Spell On Hit skill, which is an innate Meta-Gem you can socket other skills to. It gains 3 Energy per Power of enemies you hit with Melee Attacks, modified by the percentage of the enemy's Ailment Threshold the hit will deal, and triggers socketed skills once you reach full Energy.

・+200 intelligence Requirement

・+100 Strength Requirement

・180% Increased Physical Damage

・14% Increased Attack Speed

・+1 To Level of All Lightning Skills

Ad

New Unique Two-Hand Maces in Path of Exile 2 Dawn of The Hunt

Tidebreaker Pointed Maul

・120-150% increased Physical Damage

・+2-3 to Level of all Melee Skill

・+20-30 to Intelligence

・Causes 150-200% increased Stun Buildup

・All Damage from Hits with this Weapon Contributes to Chill Magnitude

The Hammer of Faith Giant Maul

・200-250% increased Physical Damage

・10% reduced Attack Speed

・+10% to all Elemental Resistances

・50% increased Mana Regeneration Rate

・Gain a random Shrine buff every 10 seconds

Ad

The Empty Roar Cultist Greathammer

・Strikes deal Splash damage to targets within 1.5 metres (Cultist Greathammer Implicit)

・Adds 25-35 to 40-50 Physical Damage

・Leeches 10% of Physical Damage as Life

・10-20% chance to cause Bleeding on Hit

・All Attacks count as Empowered Attacks

・Cannot use Warcries

Shyaba Temple Maul

・+50 Dexterity Requirement

・-15 Strength Requirement

・80-120% increased Physical Damage

・50% increased Attack Speed

・15-25% increased Light Radius

・Always Hits (meaning it ignores Evasion vs Accuracy calculation)

Ad

New Unique Bows in Path of Exile 2 Dawn of The Hunt

Voltaxic Rift Fanatic Bow

・Adds 1 to 200-300 Lightning Damage

・10-15% increased Attack Speed

・100% of Lightning Damage Converted to Chaos Damage

・Chaos Damage from Hits also Contributes to Shock Chance

Silvertongue Zealot Bow

・Adds 40-48 to 65-72 Physical Damage

・+4-6% to Critical Hit Chance

・Leeches 5-8% of Physical Damage as Life

・Leeches 5-7% of Physical Damage as Mana

・Arrows Fork

・Arrows Pierce all targets after Forking

Ad

Doomfletch Composite Bow

・Adds 5-7 to 10-12 Physical Damage

・+10 to Dexterity

・30-50% increased Mana Regeneration Rate

・Attacks with this Weapon gain 50% of Physical damage as Extra damage of each Element

All Unique off-hand items added in Path of Exile 2 Dawn of The Hunt (patch 0.2.0)

Bucklers are the fresh new offhand (Image via GGG)

This category will list all the off-hand Uniques added in the Dawn of The Hunt League. This includes a lot of Bucklers, which are the fresh weapon type. All Bucklers also grant the innate skill Parry, which we haven't listed in the modifiers.

Ad

New Unique Bucklers in Path of Exile 2 Dawn of The Hunt

Sunsplinter Array Buckler

・100-300% increased Evasion Rating

・+1-3% to Maximum Fire Resistance

・+1-3% to Maximum Cold Resistance

・+1-3% to Maximum Lightning Resistance

・+1-3 to Level of all Cold Skills

・+1-3 to Level of all Fire Skills

Silverthorne Spiked Buckler

・60-100% increased Evasion Rating

・+10-15% to all Elemental Resistances

・Parrying applies 10 Stacks of Critical Weakness

・100% increased Parry Damage

Rondel De Ezo Plated Buckler

Ad

・50-150% increased Evasion Rating

・+10-20 to Dexterity

・5 Life Regeneration per second

・100% increased Block chance against Projectiles

・Curse Enemies with Enfeeble on Block

Nocturne Wooden Buckler

・+69 to Maximum Mana

・+13% To All Elemental Resistances

・20% Increased Accuracy Rating

・Parried Enemies Take More Spell Damage instead of More Attack Damage

Dunkelhalt Leather Buckler

・30-50% increased Block chance

・+20-30 to Evasion Rating

・You take 50% of damage from Blocked Hits

・50% increased Parried Debuff Magnitude

Calgyra's Arc Ornate Buckler

Ad

・82% Increased Evasion Rating

・+80 to Maximum Mana

・+15 to Intelligence

・Infinite Projectile Parry Range

・50% Increased Parry Debuff Duration

Bloodbarrier Iron Buckler

・20-30% increased Block chance

・+13-17% to Chaos Resistance

・5-10 Life Regeneration per second

・Inflict Corrupted Blood for 1-5 seconds on Block, dealing 50% of your maximum Life as Physical damage per second

New Unique Shields in Path of Exile 2 Dawn of The Hunt

Window to Paradise Barricade Tower Shield

・60-120% increased Armour

・+60-100 to maximum Mana

・+10-15% to all Elemental Resistances

・Apply Elemental Exposure to Enemies 3 metres in front of you for 4 seconds while Shield is raised

Ad

Redblade Banner Heraldic Tower Shield

・20-30% increased Block chance

・60-100% increased Armour

・+20-30 to Strength

・+100-150 to Stun Threshold

・Enemies in your Presence count as having double Power

Prism Guardian Intricate Crest Shield

・80-150% increased Armour and Energy Shield

・+20-30 to Dexterity

・+10-20% to all Elemental Resistances

・+1 to Maximum Spirit per 50 Maximum Life

Chernobog's Pillar Blacksteel Tower Shield

・126% Increased Armour

・+38% to Fire Resistance

・+27% to Chaos Resistance

・+164 to Stun Threshold

・Gain 1% of Damage as Fire Damage per 1% Chance to Block

Ad

New Unique Quivers in Path of Exile 2 Dawn of The Hunt

The Lethal Draw Sacral Quiver

・Gain 2-3 Life per Enemy Hit with Attacks

・5-10% increased Attack Speed

・Gain 5 Life per Enemy Hit with Attacks

・15-25% chance to Pierce an Enemy

・Bow Attacks consume 10% of your maximum Life Flask Charges if possible to deal added Physical damage equal to 5% of Flask's Life Recovery amount

Rearguard Blunt Quiver

・20-30% reduced Enemy Stun Threshold

・Adds 7-11 to 14-20 Physical Damage to Attacks

・+120-200 to Armour

・20-30% increased Projectile Speed

・+15-25% to Block chance

Ad

New Unique Focuses in Path of Exile 2 Dawn of The Hunt

Rathpith Globe Sacred Focus

・60-100% increased Energy Shield

・+60-100 to maximum Life

・Non-Channelling Spells cost an additional 6% of your maximum Life

・Non-Channelling Spells have 5% increased Critical Hit Chance per 100 maximum Life

・Non-Channelling Spells deal 10% increased Damage per 100 maximum Life

Effigy of Cruelty Antler Focus

・100-200% increased Energy Shield

・30-50% increased Energy Shield Recharge Rate

・30-50% faster start of Energy Shield Recharge

・20% of Elemental damage from Hits taken as Chaos damage

・+25% chance to be Poisoned

Ad

Apep's Supremacy Voodoo Focus

・100-200% increased Energy Shield

・30-50% increased Energy Shield Recharge Rate

・30-50% faster start of Energy Shield Recharge

・20% of Elemental damage from Hits taken as Chaos damage

・+25% chance to be Poisoned

All Unique armor pieces added in Path of Exile 2 Dawn of The Hunt (patch 0.2.0)

The Coming Calamity is just one of many new body armours (Image via GGG)

This category will list out all the Uniques that go in the main armor slots: Helmet, Body Armour (aka Chestpiece), Gloves, and Boots. Note that we haven't found any new Unique Boots in Path of Exile 2 Dawn of The Hunt so far.

Ad

New Unique Helmets in Path of Exile 2 Dawn of The Hunt

The Bringer of Rain Decorated Helm

・600-800% increased Armour and Evasion

・+200-300 to Accuracy Rating

・30-60 Life Regeneration per second

・Can't use Body Armour

・You can wield Two-Handed Axes, Maces and Swords in one hand

The Black Insignia Corsair Cap

・70-100% increased Evasion Rating

・10-20% increased Rarity of Items found

・+15-25% to Lightning Resistance

・Gain Tailwind on Critical Hit, no more than once per second

・Lose all Tailwind when Hit

Ad

Starkonja's Head Leatherbound Hood

・100-200% increased Evasion Rating

・15-25% increased Critical Hit Chance

・+30-40 to Dexterity

・150% increased Global Evasion Rating when on Low Life

・15% of Damage from Hits is taken from your Companion's Life before you

Scold's Bridle Jade Tiara

・+75-150 to maximum Energy Shield

・60-100% increased Spell Damage

・+80-100 to maximum Mana

・15% reduced Cast Speed

・Take 25-100% of Mana Costs you pay for Skills as Physical Damage

Indigon Magus Tiara

Ad

・60-100% increased Energy Shield

・+80-120 to maximum Mana

・35-50% increased Cost of Skills for each 200 total Mana Spent Recently

・35-50% increased Spell damage for each 200 total Mana you have Spent Recently

・Mana Recovery other than Regeneration cannot Recover Mana

Heatshiver Velvet Cap

・50-70% increased Evasion Rating

・+60-100 to maximum Mana

・+20-30% to Fire Resistance

・+20-30% to Cold Resistance

・Gain 1% of Cold damage as Extra Fire damage per 1% Chill Magnitude on enemy

Ad

Crown of Eyes Coral Circlet

・100-140% increased Energy Shield

・+150-200 to Accuracy Rating

・+10-15 to all Attributes

・-10% to Fire Resistance

・Increases and Reductions to Spell damage also apply to Attacks

Blood Price Fierce Greathelm

・80-120% increased Armour

・10-15 Life Regeneration per second

・+100-150 to Stun Threshold

・30-60% increased Presence Area of Effect

・Enemies in your Presence have at least 10% of Life Reserved

New Unique Body Armour (Chestpieces) in Path of Exile 2 Dawn of The Hunt

Ad

Yriel's Fostering Strider Vest

・100-150% increased Evasion Rating

・+80-120 to maximum Life

・+10-30 to Spirit

・40-60% reduced Bleeding Duration on you

・40-60% reduced Poison Duration on you

・You can have two Companions of different types

Widow's Reign Knight Armour

・100-150% increased Armour and Evasion

・+100-150 to maximum Life

・+17-23% to Chaos Resistance

・+200-300 to Ailment Threshold

・Life that would be lost by taking Damage is instead Reserved until you take no Damage to Life for 5 seconds

Ad

Zerpi's Serape Scalper's Jacket

・73% Increased Evasion and Energy Shield

・+59 to Maximum Mana

・50% Increased Attribute Requirement

・Soul Eater: Upon killing enemy, gain Eaten Soul, increasing attack speed and cast speed

Waveshaper Tideseer Mantle

・+100-200 to maximum Energy Shield

・+20-40 to Spirit

・+25-35% to Fire Resistance

・+25-35% to Cold Resistance

・Increases and Reductions to Mana Regeneration Rate also apply to Energy Shield Recharge Rate

・Gain 30-50% of Maximum Mana as Armour

Vis Mortis Plated Raiment

Ad

・70-100% increased Energy Shield

・+70-100 to maximum Mana

・Minions have 50% reduced maximum Life

・Minions have Unholy Might (Physical damage is converted to Chaso damage)

The Mutable Star Cleric Vestments

・100-150% increased Armour and Energy Shield

・50-100% increased Energy Shield Recharge Rate

・25-35 Life Regeneration per second

・30-50% reduced Bleeding Duration on you

・30-50% reduced Ignite Duration on you

・Defend against Hits as though you had 1% more Armour per 1% current Energy Shield

Ad

The Fallen Formation Lamellar Mail

・100-200% increased Armour and Evasion

・+20-30 to Strength

・+20-30 to Dexterity

・8-12 Life Regeneration per second

・-20 to maximum Valour

・Banners always have maximum Valour

The Coming Calamity Heroic Armour

・+37% to all Elemental Resistances

・Enemies in your Presence have no Elemental Resistances

Grants the three Herald skills for free: Herald of Thunder, Herald of Ice, Herald of Ash

Tabula Rasa Garment

Uniquely, this chespiece comes with 6 Sockets by default (can be possibly increased further by Corruption through Vaal Orb)

Ad

Soul Mantle Sacrificial Mantle

・80-120% increased Armour and Energy Shield

・+10 to Strength

・+15 to Intelligence

・20-30% reduced Totem Life

・+1 to maximum number of Summoned Totems

・Inflicts a random Curse on you when your Totems die, ignoring Curse limit

Silks of Veneration Enlightened Robe

・40-50% increased Mana Regeneration Rate

・+30-50 to Spirit

・+20-30 to Intelligence

・+10-20% to all Elemental Resistances

・30-50% increased Energy Shield Recharge Rate

・Current Energy Shield also grants Elemental Damage reduction

Ad

Sands of Silk Shrouded Vest

Grants the Blink buff for free, converts your dodge to a cooldown-based short-range teleport

・50-100% increased Evasion Rating

・+50-80 to maximum Mana

・+10-20 to Dexterity

・+10-20 to Intelligence

・+10-15% to Fire Resistance

・15-30% increased Cooldown Recovery Rate

Sacrosanctum Corvus Mantle

・+20-30 to Spirit

・80-120% increased Armour and Energy Shield

・+20-30 to Strength

・+20-30 to Intelligence

・+17-23% to Chaos Resistance

・5-10% of Damage taken Recouped as Life

・Damage taken Recouped as Life is also Recouped as Energy Shield

Ad

Hyrri's Ire Armoured Vest

・30-40% increased Elemental Ailment Threshold

・100-130% increased Evasion Rating

・Adds 13-20 to 21-31 Cold damage to Attacks

・+30-40 to Dexterity

・25% increased Chill Duration on Enemies

・Can Evade all Hits if you have not been Hit Recently

Gloamgown Elementalist Robe

・50-100% increased Energy Shield

・+100-150 to maximum Mana

・50% increased Mana Regeneration Rate

・30% of Damage is taken from Mana before Life

New Unique Gloves in Path of Exile 2 Dawn of The Hunt

Ad

Valako's Vice Plate Gauntlets

・200-300% increased Armour and Energy Shield

・+100 to maximum Life

・100% increased Attribute Requirements

・+20-40% to Lightning Resistance

・15-30 Life Regeneration per second

・Debuffs you inflict have 20-30% increased Slow Magnitude

The Prisoner's Manacles Diviner Cuffs

・200-300% increased Armour and Energy Shield

・+100 to maximum Life

・100% increased Attribute Requirements

・+20-40% to Lightning Resistance

・15-30 Life Regeneration per second

・Debuffs you inflict have 20-30% increased Slow Magnitude

Nightscale Pauascale Gloves

・60-100% increased Energy Shield

・30-50% increased Critical Hit Chance

・+10-20 to Intelligence

・+20-30% to Cold Resistance

・150% increased Mana Regeneration Rate if you've dealt a Critical Hit Recently

・Cannot Regenerate Mana if you haven't dealt a Critical Hit Recently

Ad

Leopold's Applause Embroidered Gloves

・60-100% increased Energy Shield

・+60-100 to maximum Mana

・10-15% increased Rarity of Items found

・Damage Penetrates 10% Elemental Resistances

・Your Hits can Penetrate Elemental Resistances down to a minimum of -50%

Essentia Sanguis Furtive Wraps

・50-70% increased Evasion and Energy Shield

・Adds 1 to 30-50 Lightning damage to Attacks

・+15-25 to Intelligence

・+25-35% to Lightning Resistance

・Life Leech is Converted to Energy Shield Leech

Empire's Grasp Titan Mitts

・150-200% increased Armour

・+20-30 to Strength

・Gain 30-50 Life per Enemy Killed

・10-20% increased Global Physical Damage

・Knockback direction is reversed

Ad

Dreadfist Bolstered Mitts

・60-100% Increased Armour

・20-30% Increased Critical Damage bonus

・Critical hits inflict Impale

・Critical hits cannot extract Impale

・20-31 to 31-49 Physical Thorns Damage

Death Articulated Ornate Gauntlets

・100-150% increased Armour and Evasion

・5-10% increased Attack Speed

・+15-23% to Chaos Resistance

・Lose 5% of maximum Life per second

・Regenerate 5 Rage per second

・No Inherent loss of Rage

The Deepest Tower Spiritbone Crown

・70-130% increased Armour and Energy Shield

・+70-100 to maximum Life

・+17-23% to Chaos Resistance

・50% reduced Presence Area of Effect

・10% reduced Light Radius

・Enemies in your Presence count as being on Low Life

Ad

Check out our other guides on Path of Exile 2:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sambit Pal Sambit Pal is an esports Journalist on Gaming and MMO at Sportskeeda. He has Master's degree in English Literature. In his spare time, he is an amateur sleuth trying to trace the Riven Mafia in Warframe, and a recovering Bethesda modding addict. He also secretly enjoys action Roguelites, a severe lack of gitting gud notwithstanding. Know More