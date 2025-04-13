All new Uniques in Path of Exile 2 Dawn of The Hunt

- All Unique Jewelry and Trinkets added in Path of Exile 2 Dawn of The Hunt (patch 0.2.0)
Path of Exile 2 Dawn of The Hunt has added 100+ Uniques to the game to shake up the meta in the fresh economy reset. Thus far, not many of these new ones have been championed as centerpieces of any meta build, but then again, the meta is still quite fresh for this League. For those on the lookout for Uniques you can possibly add to your specific build, we have compiled a list of all of the new trinkets, armors, and weapons.
Alongside the names of these Uniques, you'll also find their base item type. This means some of them are chanceable — but not all, though. For the time being, you can look up their base item type via PoELadder's Orb of Chance calculator to determine whether a given Unique is chanceable.
Note: This article does not contain Unique potions or Jewels, if any new ones were indeed added in Dawn of The Hunt.
To begin with, we'll go over all the Trinket-slot Uniques added to Path of Exile 2 with Dawn of The Hunt. These are the most class-independent modular Unique gear pieces you can use, so these will see more use than the other categories. In this section, we'll list the Amulets, Rings, Belts, and Charms.
Specifically, there are a lot of new Charms, as GGG wants to make this new Trinket type a more mainstream and central part of your setup in Path of Exile 2.
New Unique Amulets in Path of Exile 2 Dawn of The Hunt
Yoke of Suffering Bloodstone Amulet
- +30-40 to maximum Life (Implicit)
- +10-15% to all Elemental Resistances
- 15-30% increased Elemental Damage
- Enemies take 5-10% increased Damage for each Elemental Ailment type among your Ailments on them
- 20-30% reduced Duration of Ignite, Shock and Chill on Enemies
Stone of Lazhwar Lapis Amulet
- +10-15 to Intelligence (Implicit)
- +50-100 to maximum Mana
- 15-25% increased Cast Speed
- +15-25 to Block Chance while holding a Focus
New Unique Belts in Path of Exile 2 Dawn of The Hunt
Waistgate Heavy Belt
- Implicit: 23% Increased Stun threshold
- ・+75 to Maximum Life
- ・+61 to maximum Mana
- ・26% Increased Flask Life Recovery rate
- ・25% Increased Flask Mana Recovery rate
- ・Life and Mana Flasks can be equipped in either slot
The Gnashing Sash Wide Belt
- Implicit: 20-30% increased Flask Charges gained
- ・15-35% increased Flask Life Recovery rate
- ・+17-23% to Chaos Resistance
- ・Lose 5% of maximum Life per second
- ・Life Recovery from Flasks can Overflow Maximum Life
Goregirdle Plate Belt
- Implicit: +100-140 to Armour
- Fixed Modifiers:
- ・+20-30 to Strength
- ・10-20 Life Regeneration per second
- ・Defend with 200% of Armour
- ・Maximum Physical Damage Reduction is 50%
Bijouborne Double Belt
- This item grants the "Cast on Charm Use" Meta-Skill that you can bind applicable Spells to.
- Implicit: 20-30% Increased Charm charges gained
- ・+50-100 to maximum Mana
- ・10-50% reduced Charm Effect Duration
- ・+2 Charm Slots
- ・23 to Dexterity+15-25
- ・20-30% increased Charm Charges gained
New Unique Rings in Path of Exile 2 Dawn of The Hunt
Vigilant View Emerald Ring
- Implicit: +120-160 to Accuracy Rating
- ・+100-150 to Accuracy Rating
- ・+100-150 to Evasion Rating
- ・10-20% increased Rarity of Items found
- ・20-30 to Dexterity
- ・Enemies have an Accuracy Penalty against you based on Distance
- ・Maximum Chance to Evade is 50%
Venopuncture Iron Ring
- Implicit: Adds 1 to 4 Physical Damage to Attacks
- ・Adds 5-7 to 9-13 Physical Damage to Attacks
- ・+20-30 to Strength
- ・All Damage taken from Hits while Bleeding Contributes to Magnitude of Chill on you
- ・All Damage from Hits against Bleeding targets Contributes to Chill Magnitude
- ・10-20% chance to inflict Bleeding on Hit
- ・15-25% increased Magnitude of Bleeding you inflict
Prized Pain Iron Ring
- Implicit: Adds 1 to 4 Physical Damage to Attacks
- ・+20-30 to Strength
- ・Skills gain a Base Life Cost equal to 10% of Base Mana Cost
- ・Deal your Thorns Damage to Enemies you Stun with Melee Attacks
- ・24-35 to 35-53 Physical Thorns damage
Icefang Orbit Iron Ring
- Implicit: Adds 1 to 4 Physical Damage to Attacks
- ・Adds 5-7 to 9-13 Physical Damage to Attacks
- ・+20-30 to Dexterity
- ・10-20% chance to Poison on Hit
- ・All Damage taken from Hits while Poisoned Contributes to Magnitude of Chill on you
- ・All Damage from Hits against Poisoned targets Contributes to Chill Magnitude
- ・15-25% increased Magnitude of Poison you inflict
Gifts from Above Prismatic Ring
- Implicit: +7-10% to all Elemental Resistances
- ・20-30% increased Critical Hit Chance
- ・20-30% increased Light Radius
- ・20-30% increased Rarity of Items Dropped by Enemies killed with a Critical Hit
- ・You have Consecrated Ground around you while stationary
Evergrasping Ring Pearl Ring
- Implicit: 7-10% increased Cast Speed
- ・+60-100 to maximum Mana
- ・Allies in your Presence Gain 15-25% of Damage as Extra Chaos Damage
- ・Enemies in your Presence Gain 6-12% of Damage as Extra Chaos Damage
New Unique Charms in Path of Exile 2 Dawn of The Hunt
Valako's Roar Topaz Charm
- Used when you are struck by Lightning Damage
- On Charm use: +25% to Lightning Resistance
- ・30-40% increased Charges gained
- ・Grants a Frenzy Charge on use
The Fall of the Axe Silver Charm
- Used when you are affected by any Slow (inlcuding Chill)
- On Charm use: Your Speed is Unaffected by Slows
- ・Grants Onslaught during effect
The Black Cat Grounding Charm
- Used when you are Shocked
- On charm use: Immunity to Shock
- ・10-20% increased Duration
- ・Lightning Damage of Enemies Hitting you is Unlucky during effect
Sanguis Heroum Staunching Charm
- Used when you are Bleeding
- On Charm use: Grants Immunity to Bleeding
- ・10-20% increased Duration
- ・Lightning Damage of Enemies Hitting you is Unlucky during effect
Rite of Passage Golden Charm
- Used when you kill a Unique or Rare monster
- On charm use: 15% increased Rarity of Items found
- ・Possessed by Spirit Of The Bear for 10-20 seconds on use
Ngamahu's Chosen Ruby Charm
- Used when you receive Fire damage
- On Charm use: +25% to Fire Resistance
- ・30-40% increased Charges
- ・Grants up to your maximum Rage on use
Nascent Hope Thawing Charm
- Used when you are frozen
- On Charm use: Immunity to Freeze
- ・20-25% Chance to gain a Charge when you Kill an Enemy
- ・Energy Shield Recharge starts on use
Forsaken Bangle Amethyst Charm
- Used when you receive Chaos damage (Even if you have Chaos Inoculation)
- On Charm use: +18% to Chaos Resistance
- ・15-25% increased Duration
- ・50% of Chaos damage you prevent when Hit Recouped as Life and Mana during effect
For Utopia Stone Charm
- Used when Heavy Stunned
- On charm use: Immunity to Stun
- ・Defend with 200% of Armour during effect
Breath of the Mouintains Sapphire Charm
- Used when you receive Cold damage
- On Charm use: +25% to Cold Resistance
- ・10-15% reduced Charges per use
- ・Grants a Power Charge on use
Beira's Anguish Dousing Charm
- Used when you are ignited
- On Charm use: Immunity to Ignite
- ・23% Chance to gain a Charge when you kill an enemy
- ・Ignite enemies in presence as though dealing Fire damage equal to 25% of your Maximum Life when used
Arakaali's Gift Antidote Charm
- Used when you are Poisoned
- On Charm use: Immunity to Poison
- ・Recover Life equal to 15-20% of Mana Flask's Recovery Amount when used
- ・Recover Mana equal to 15-20% of Life Flask's Recovery Amount when used
All Unique weapons added in Path of Exile 2 Dawn of The Hunt (patch 0.2.0)
Listed below are all the Unique weapons added in Path of Exile 2 Dawn of The Hunt.
Note that some of these Uniques have affixes which are implicits in the base weapon type. These are listed on top of the modifiers list for the weapons which do have them (e.g. Warpicks with Critical Damage Bonus), but they follow the general rules for modifier value rolls, including changes through Divine Orbs.
Since Spears are the brand-new weapon class introduced in patch 0.2.0, this batch includes a lot of Unique Spears. There are no Unique Crossbows we have located yet, but we'll update this list if we find any.
New Unique Spears in Path of Exile 2 Dawn of The Hunt
All the Spears have Spear Throw as an innate granted Skill, which has not been listed.
Tyranny's Grip Ironhead Spear
- ・150-200% increased Physical Damage
- ・10-15% reduced Attack Speed
- ・+15-30 to Strength
- ・Strikes deal Splash damage to targets within 1.5 metres
- ・Knocks Back Enemies on Hit
- ・Cannot use Projectile Attacks
Tangletongue Forked Spear
- ・Adds 14-18 to 30-36 Physical Damage
- ・+10-20 % to Critical Hit Chance
- ・+15-25 to Intelligence
- ・Forks Critical Hits
- ・10% of Skill Mana Costs Converted to Life Costs
Spire of Ire Helix Spear
- Also grants the Chaotic Infusion innate Skill, converting 100-132% your next projectile's attack damage to Chaos damage
- ・15-20% increased Attack Speed
- ・Leeches 6-10% of Physical Damage as Life
- ・Adds 106-146 to 181-221 Chaos damage
- ・When you Consume a Charge Trigger Chaotic Infusion to gain 2 Chaos Infusion
- ・Life Leech recovers based on your Chaos damage instead of Physical damage
Skysilver Winged Spear
- ・This Spear has no Physical Damage, despite its base item type being exclusively a Physical Damage dealer
- ・Adds 1 to 80-120 Lightning Damage
- ・15-30% increased Attack Speed
- ・50-100% increased chance to Shock
- ・Rolls only the minimum or maximum Damage value for each Damage Type
Saitha's Spear Barbed Spear
- ・Adds 22 to 27 Physical Damage
- ・Adds 27- 36 Fire Damage
- ・20% Chance to Cause Bleeding on Hit
- ・Aggravating any Bleeding with this weapon also Aggravates all Ignites on the target
- ・10% Chance to Aggravate Bleeding on Hit
- ・Cannot use Projectile attacks
Daevata's Wind War Spear
- ・25-35% increased Projectile Speed with this Weapon (War Spear Implicit)
- ・Adds 10-15 to 21-26 Physical Damage
- ・+100 to Evasion Rating
- ・10-20% increased Attack Speed
- ・30-60% increased Melee Damage if you've dealt a Projectile Attack Hit in the past eight seconds
- ・30-60% increased Projectile Damage if you've dealt a Melee Hit in the past eight seconds
Chainsting Hunting Spear
- ・15-25% Chance to Maim on Hit (Hunting Spear Implicit)
- ・Adds 13-17 to 22-28 Physical Damage
- ・+100-150 to Accuracy Rating
- ・10% increased Attack Speed
- ・All Damage from Hits with this Weapon Contributes to Pin Buildup
- ・20-30% increased Projectile Speed with this Weapon
Also read: All Spear Skills in Path of Exile 2
New Unique Staff in Path of Exile 2 Dawn of The Hunt
So far, we have only found one new unique Staff: Sire of Shards Chiming Staff
- ・Sigil of Power innate from base Staff type
- ・80-120% increased Spell Damage
- ・10-20% increased Cast Speed
- ・+5-10% to all Elemental Resistances
- ・20% increased Light Radius
- ・Spells fire 4 additional Projectiles
- ・Spells fire Projectiles in a circle
New Unique Wands in Path of Exile 2 Dawn of The Hunt
The Wicked Quill Withered Wand
- Grants Chaos Bolt innate Skill
- ・60-100% increased Spell Damage
- ・+60-100 to maximum Mana
- ・+7-13% to Chaos Resistance
- ・Spells have a 25% chance to inflict Withered for 4 seconds on Hit
Cursecarver Acrid Wand
- Grants Decompose innate Skill
- ・80-100% increased Spell Damage
- ・10-20% increased Cast Speed
- ・Lose 10 Life per Enemy Killed
- ・30-50% increased Mana Regeneration Rate
- ・+4 to Level of Despair Skills
New Unique One-Hand Maces in Path of Exile 2 Dawn of The Hunt
Sculpted Suffering Warpick
- +10-15% to Critical Damage Bonus (Warpick Implicit)
- ・Adds 21-26 to 25-31 Physical Damage
- ・10-15% increased Attack Speed
- ・Breaks Armour equal to 40% of damage from Hits with this weapon
- ・Fully Armour Broken enemies you kill with Hits Shatter
Mjolner Torment Club
This Mace grants the Lightning Spell On Hit skill, which is an innate Meta-Gem you can socket other skills to. It gains 3 Energy per Power of enemies you hit with Melee Attacks, modified by the percentage of the enemy's Ailment Threshold the hit will deal, and triggers socketed skills once you reach full Energy.
- ・+200 intelligence Requirement
- ・+100 Strength Requirement
- ・180% Increased Physical Damage
- ・14% Increased Attack Speed
- ・+1 To Level of All Lightning Skills
New Unique Two-Hand Maces in Path of Exile 2 Dawn of The Hunt
Tidebreaker Pointed Maul
- ・120-150% increased Physical Damage
- ・+2-3 to Level of all Melee Skill
- ・+20-30 to Intelligence
- ・Causes 150-200% increased Stun Buildup
- ・All Damage from Hits with this Weapon Contributes to Chill Magnitude
The Hammer of Faith Giant Maul
- ・200-250% increased Physical Damage
- ・10% reduced Attack Speed
- ・+10% to all Elemental Resistances
- ・50% increased Mana Regeneration Rate
- ・Gain a random Shrine buff every 10 seconds
The Empty Roar Cultist Greathammer
- ・Strikes deal Splash damage to targets within 1.5 metres (Cultist Greathammer Implicit)
- ・Adds 25-35 to 40-50 Physical Damage
- ・Leeches 10% of Physical Damage as Life
- ・10-20% chance to cause Bleeding on Hit
- ・All Attacks count as Empowered Attacks
- ・Cannot use Warcries
Shyaba Temple Maul
- ・+50 Dexterity Requirement
- ・-15 Strength Requirement
- ・80-120% increased Physical Damage
- ・50% increased Attack Speed
- ・15-25% increased Light Radius
- ・Always Hits (meaning it ignores Evasion vs Accuracy calculation)
New Unique Bows in Path of Exile 2 Dawn of The Hunt
Voltaxic Rift Fanatic Bow
- ・Adds 1 to 200-300 Lightning Damage
- ・10-15% increased Attack Speed
- ・100% of Lightning Damage Converted to Chaos Damage
- ・Chaos Damage from Hits also Contributes to Shock Chance
Silvertongue Zealot Bow
- ・Adds 40-48 to 65-72 Physical Damage
- ・+4-6% to Critical Hit Chance
- ・Leeches 5-8% of Physical Damage as Life
- ・Leeches 5-7% of Physical Damage as Mana
- ・Arrows Fork
- ・Arrows Pierce all targets after Forking
Doomfletch Composite Bow
- ・Adds 5-7 to 10-12 Physical Damage
- ・+10 to Dexterity
- ・30-50% increased Mana Regeneration Rate
- ・Attacks with this Weapon gain 50% of Physical damage as Extra damage of each Element
All Unique off-hand items added in Path of Exile 2 Dawn of The Hunt (patch 0.2.0)
This category will list all the off-hand Uniques added in the Dawn of The Hunt League. This includes a lot of Bucklers, which are the fresh weapon type. All Bucklers also grant the innate skill Parry, which we haven't listed in the modifiers.
New Unique Bucklers in Path of Exile 2 Dawn of The Hunt
Sunsplinter Array Buckler
- ・100-300% increased Evasion Rating
- ・+1-3% to Maximum Fire Resistance
- ・+1-3% to Maximum Cold Resistance
- ・+1-3% to Maximum Lightning Resistance
- ・+1-3 to Level of all Cold Skills
- ・+1-3 to Level of all Fire Skills
Silverthorne Spiked Buckler
- ・60-100% increased Evasion Rating
- ・+10-15% to all Elemental Resistances
- ・Parrying applies 10 Stacks of Critical Weakness
- ・100% increased Parry Damage
Rondel De Ezo Plated Buckler
- ・50-150% increased Evasion Rating
- ・+10-20 to Dexterity
- ・5 Life Regeneration per second
- ・100% increased Block chance against Projectiles
- ・Curse Enemies with Enfeeble on Block
Nocturne Wooden Buckler
- ・+69 to Maximum Mana
- ・+13% To All Elemental Resistances
- ・20% Increased Accuracy Rating
- ・Parried Enemies Take More Spell Damage instead of More Attack Damage
Dunkelhalt Leather Buckler
- ・30-50% increased Block chance
- ・+20-30 to Evasion Rating
- ・You take 50% of damage from Blocked Hits
- ・50% increased Parried Debuff Magnitude
Calgyra's Arc Ornate Buckler
- ・82% Increased Evasion Rating
- ・+80 to Maximum Mana
- ・+15 to Intelligence
- ・Infinite Projectile Parry Range
- ・50% Increased Parry Debuff Duration
Bloodbarrier Iron Buckler
- ・20-30% increased Block chance
- ・+13-17% to Chaos Resistance
- ・5-10 Life Regeneration per second
- ・Inflict Corrupted Blood for 1-5 seconds on Block, dealing 50% of your maximum Life as Physical damage per second
New Unique Shields in Path of Exile 2 Dawn of The Hunt
Window to Paradise Barricade Tower Shield
- ・60-120% increased Armour
- ・+60-100 to maximum Mana
- ・+10-15% to all Elemental Resistances
- ・Apply Elemental Exposure to Enemies 3 metres in front of you for 4 seconds while Shield is raised
Redblade Banner Heraldic Tower Shield
- ・20-30% increased Block chance
- ・60-100% increased Armour
- ・+20-30 to Strength
- ・+100-150 to Stun Threshold
- ・Enemies in your Presence count as having double Power
Prism Guardian Intricate Crest Shield
- ・80-150% increased Armour and Energy Shield
- ・+20-30 to Dexterity
- ・+10-20% to all Elemental Resistances
- ・+1 to Maximum Spirit per 50 Maximum Life
Chernobog's Pillar Blacksteel Tower Shield
- ・126% Increased Armour
- ・+38% to Fire Resistance
- ・+27% to Chaos Resistance
- ・+164 to Stun Threshold
- ・Gain 1% of Damage as Fire Damage per 1% Chance to Block
New Unique Quivers in Path of Exile 2 Dawn of The Hunt
The Lethal Draw Sacral Quiver
- ・Gain 2-3 Life per Enemy Hit with Attacks
- ・5-10% increased Attack Speed
- ・Gain 5 Life per Enemy Hit with Attacks
- ・15-25% chance to Pierce an Enemy
- ・Bow Attacks consume 10% of your maximum Life Flask Charges if possible to deal added Physical damage equal to 5% of Flask's Life Recovery amount
Rearguard Blunt Quiver
- ・20-30% reduced Enemy Stun Threshold
- ・Adds 7-11 to 14-20 Physical Damage to Attacks
- ・+120-200 to Armour
- ・20-30% increased Projectile Speed
- ・+15-25% to Block chance
New Unique Focuses in Path of Exile 2 Dawn of The Hunt
Rathpith Globe Sacred Focus
- ・60-100% increased Energy Shield
- ・+60-100 to maximum Life
- ・Non-Channelling Spells cost an additional 6% of your maximum Life
- ・Non-Channelling Spells have 5% increased Critical Hit Chance per 100 maximum Life
- ・Non-Channelling Spells deal 10% increased Damage per 100 maximum Life
Effigy of Cruelty Antler Focus
- ・100-200% increased Energy Shield
- ・30-50% increased Energy Shield Recharge Rate
- ・30-50% faster start of Energy Shield Recharge
- ・20% of Elemental damage from Hits taken as Chaos damage
- ・+25% chance to be Poisoned
Apep's Supremacy Voodoo Focus
- ・100-200% increased Energy Shield
- ・30-50% increased Energy Shield Recharge Rate
- ・30-50% faster start of Energy Shield Recharge
- ・20% of Elemental damage from Hits taken as Chaos damage
- ・+25% chance to be Poisoned
All Unique armor pieces added in Path of Exile 2 Dawn of The Hunt (patch 0.2.0)
This category will list out all the Uniques that go in the main armor slots: Helmet, Body Armour (aka Chestpiece), Gloves, and Boots. Note that we haven't found any new Unique Boots in Path of Exile 2 Dawn of The Hunt so far.
New Unique Helmets in Path of Exile 2 Dawn of The Hunt
The Bringer of Rain Decorated Helm
- ・600-800% increased Armour and Evasion
- ・+200-300 to Accuracy Rating
- ・30-60 Life Regeneration per second
- ・Can't use Body Armour
- ・You can wield Two-Handed Axes, Maces and Swords in one hand
The Black Insignia Corsair Cap
- ・70-100% increased Evasion Rating
- ・10-20% increased Rarity of Items found
- ・+15-25% to Lightning Resistance
- ・Gain Tailwind on Critical Hit, no more than once per second
- ・Lose all Tailwind when Hit
Starkonja's Head Leatherbound Hood
- ・100-200% increased Evasion Rating
- ・15-25% increased Critical Hit Chance
- ・+30-40 to Dexterity
- ・150% increased Global Evasion Rating when on Low Life
- ・15% of Damage from Hits is taken from your Companion's Life before you
Scold's Bridle Jade Tiara
- ・+75-150 to maximum Energy Shield
- ・60-100% increased Spell Damage
- ・+80-100 to maximum Mana
- ・15% reduced Cast Speed
- ・Take 25-100% of Mana Costs you pay for Skills as Physical Damage
Indigon Magus Tiara
- ・60-100% increased Energy Shield
- ・+80-120 to maximum Mana
- ・35-50% increased Cost of Skills for each 200 total Mana Spent Recently
- ・35-50% increased Spell damage for each 200 total Mana you have Spent Recently
- ・Mana Recovery other than Regeneration cannot Recover Mana
Heatshiver Velvet Cap
- ・50-70% increased Evasion Rating
- ・+60-100 to maximum Mana
- ・+20-30% to Fire Resistance
- ・+20-30% to Cold Resistance
- ・Gain 1% of Cold damage as Extra Fire damage per 1% Chill Magnitude on enemy
Crown of Eyes Coral Circlet
- ・100-140% increased Energy Shield
- ・+150-200 to Accuracy Rating
- ・+10-15 to all Attributes
- ・-10% to Fire Resistance
- ・Increases and Reductions to Spell damage also apply to Attacks
Blood Price Fierce Greathelm
- ・80-120% increased Armour
- ・10-15 Life Regeneration per second
- ・+100-150 to Stun Threshold
- ・30-60% increased Presence Area of Effect
- ・Enemies in your Presence have at least 10% of Life Reserved
New Unique Body Armour (Chestpieces) in Path of Exile 2 Dawn of The Hunt
Yriel's Fostering Strider Vest
- ・100-150% increased Evasion Rating
- ・+80-120 to maximum Life
- ・+10-30 to Spirit
- ・40-60% reduced Bleeding Duration on you
- ・40-60% reduced Poison Duration on you
- ・You can have two Companions of different types
Widow's Reign Knight Armour
- ・100-150% increased Armour and Evasion
- ・+100-150 to maximum Life
- ・+17-23% to Chaos Resistance
- ・+200-300 to Ailment Threshold
- ・Life that would be lost by taking Damage is instead Reserved until you take no Damage to Life for 5 seconds
Zerpi's Serape Scalper's Jacket
- ・73% Increased Evasion and Energy Shield
- ・+59 to Maximum Mana
- ・50% Increased Attribute Requirement
- ・Soul Eater: Upon killing enemy, gain Eaten Soul, increasing attack speed and cast speed
Waveshaper Tideseer Mantle
- ・+100-200 to maximum Energy Shield
- ・+20-40 to Spirit
- ・+25-35% to Fire Resistance
- ・+25-35% to Cold Resistance
- ・Increases and Reductions to Mana Regeneration Rate also apply to Energy Shield Recharge Rate
- ・Gain 30-50% of Maximum Mana as Armour
Vis Mortis Plated Raiment
- ・70-100% increased Energy Shield
- ・+70-100 to maximum Mana
- ・Minions have 50% reduced maximum Life
- ・Minions have Unholy Might (Physical damage is converted to Chaso damage)
The Mutable Star Cleric Vestments
- ・100-150% increased Armour and Energy Shield
- ・50-100% increased Energy Shield Recharge Rate
- ・25-35 Life Regeneration per second
- ・30-50% reduced Bleeding Duration on you
- ・30-50% reduced Ignite Duration on you
- ・Defend against Hits as though you had 1% more Armour per 1% current Energy Shield
The Fallen Formation Lamellar Mail
- ・100-200% increased Armour and Evasion
- ・+20-30 to Strength
- ・+20-30 to Dexterity
- ・8-12 Life Regeneration per second
- ・-20 to maximum Valour
- ・Banners always have maximum Valour
The Coming Calamity Heroic Armour
- ・+37% to all Elemental Resistances
- ・Enemies in your Presence have no Elemental Resistances
- Grants the three Herald skills for free: Herald of Thunder, Herald of Ice, Herald of Ash
Tabula Rasa Garment
- Uniquely, this chespiece comes with 6 Sockets by default (can be possibly increased further by Corruption through Vaal Orb)
Soul Mantle Sacrificial Mantle
- ・80-120% increased Armour and Energy Shield
- ・+10 to Strength
- ・+15 to Intelligence
- ・20-30% reduced Totem Life
- ・+1 to maximum number of Summoned Totems
- ・Inflicts a random Curse on you when your Totems die, ignoring Curse limit
Silks of Veneration Enlightened Robe
- ・40-50% increased Mana Regeneration Rate
- ・+30-50 to Spirit
- ・+20-30 to Intelligence
- ・+10-20% to all Elemental Resistances
- ・30-50% increased Energy Shield Recharge Rate
- ・Current Energy Shield also grants Elemental Damage reduction
Sands of Silk Shrouded Vest
- Grants the Blink buff for free, converts your dodge to a cooldown-based short-range teleport
- ・50-100% increased Evasion Rating
- ・+50-80 to maximum Mana
- ・+10-20 to Dexterity
- ・+10-20 to Intelligence
- ・+10-15% to Fire Resistance
- ・15-30% increased Cooldown Recovery Rate
Sacrosanctum Corvus Mantle
- ・+20-30 to Spirit
- ・80-120% increased Armour and Energy Shield
- ・+20-30 to Strength
- ・+20-30 to Intelligence
- ・+17-23% to Chaos Resistance
- ・5-10% of Damage taken Recouped as Life
- ・Damage taken Recouped as Life is also Recouped as Energy Shield
Hyrri's Ire Armoured Vest
- ・30-40% increased Elemental Ailment Threshold
- ・100-130% increased Evasion Rating
- ・Adds 13-20 to 21-31 Cold damage to Attacks
- ・+30-40 to Dexterity
- ・25% increased Chill Duration on Enemies
- ・Can Evade all Hits if you have not been Hit Recently
Gloamgown Elementalist Robe
- ・50-100% increased Energy Shield
- ・+100-150 to maximum Mana
- ・50% increased Mana Regeneration Rate
- ・30% of Damage is taken from Mana before Life
New Unique Gloves in Path of Exile 2 Dawn of The Hunt
Valako's Vice Plate Gauntlets
- ・200-300% increased Armour and Energy Shield
- ・+100 to maximum Life
- ・100% increased Attribute Requirements
- ・+20-40% to Lightning Resistance
- ・15-30 Life Regeneration per second
- ・Debuffs you inflict have 20-30% increased Slow Magnitude
The Prisoner's Manacles Diviner Cuffs
- ・200-300% increased Armour and Energy Shield
- ・+100 to maximum Life
- ・100% increased Attribute Requirements
- ・+20-40% to Lightning Resistance
- ・15-30 Life Regeneration per second
- ・Debuffs you inflict have 20-30% increased Slow Magnitude
Nightscale Pauascale Gloves
- ・60-100% increased Energy Shield
- ・30-50% increased Critical Hit Chance
- ・+10-20 to Intelligence
- ・+20-30% to Cold Resistance
- ・150% increased Mana Regeneration Rate if you've dealt a Critical Hit Recently
- ・Cannot Regenerate Mana if you haven't dealt a Critical Hit Recently
Leopold's Applause Embroidered Gloves
- ・60-100% increased Energy Shield
- ・+60-100 to maximum Mana
- ・10-15% increased Rarity of Items found
- ・Damage Penetrates 10% Elemental Resistances
- ・Your Hits can Penetrate Elemental Resistances down to a minimum of -50%
Essentia Sanguis Furtive Wraps
- ・50-70% increased Evasion and Energy Shield
- ・Adds 1 to 30-50 Lightning damage to Attacks
- ・+15-25 to Intelligence
- ・+25-35% to Lightning Resistance
- ・Life Leech is Converted to Energy Shield Leech
Empire's Grasp Titan Mitts
- ・150-200% increased Armour
- ・+20-30 to Strength
- ・Gain 30-50 Life per Enemy Killed
- ・10-20% increased Global Physical Damage
- ・Knockback direction is reversed
Dreadfist Bolstered Mitts
- ・60-100% Increased Armour
- ・20-30% Increased Critical Damage bonus
- ・Critical hits inflict Impale
- ・Critical hits cannot extract Impale
- ・20-31 to 31-49 Physical Thorns Damage
Death Articulated Ornate Gauntlets
- ・100-150% increased Armour and Evasion
- ・5-10% increased Attack Speed
- ・+15-23% to Chaos Resistance
- ・Lose 5% of maximum Life per second
- ・Regenerate 5 Rage per second
- ・No Inherent loss of Rage
The Deepest Tower Spiritbone Crown
- ・70-130% increased Armour and Energy Shield
- ・+70-100 to maximum Life
- ・+17-23% to Chaos Resistance
- ・50% reduced Presence Area of Effect
- ・10% reduced Light Radius
- ・Enemies in your Presence count as being on Low Life
