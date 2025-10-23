5 Biggest things to look forward to in Path of Exile 3.27 (Keepers of the Flame)

Path of Exile Keepers of the Flame brings a revamped Breach featuring new crafting and gameplay mechanics. Throughout the campaign, you’ll encounter various types of Breaches. Some of them will be similar to your regular encounter, but with the twist of a boss fight; others may lead to Hives, which are cities filled with monsters and Breachlords.

There is a lot more coming with the new update, and here are the five biggest things to look forward to in Path of Exile’s patch 3.27.

5 biggest things coming to Path of Exile in patch 3.27

1) Bloodline Ascendancies

Many of the bosses feature Bloodline Ascendancy (Image via GGG)

The Bloodline Ascendancies are a new way to power up your character in the latest Path of Exile League. Think of it like an extension to your current Ascendancy, but unlike Legacy of Prechia, you can have them active alongside basic ones.

To unlock a Bloodline Ascendancy, you need to defeat some of the endgame bosses and absorb their power. However, to activate those, you’ll need Ascendancy points, meaning you’ll need to miss a few nodes on one Ascendancy to activate the other.

2) New Skill and Support gems

Kinetic Rain is one of the new AoE skills (Image via GGG)

Alongside new gameplay mechanics, there are also various new Skills and Support gems coming to Path of Exile patch 3.27. Some excel in AoE mob clearing, while others don’t directly deal damage, but help improve the DPS of other skills when used together.

It’s currently unknown how many will be viable for League start, but after watching the amount of crowd control skills, there’s a good chance that any players will be kicking things off with one of the new Skill games.

3) Genesis Tree crafting

The Genesis Tree has several passive clusters (Image via GGG)

The Genesis Tree grants the Keepers their power, and for you, it’ll be the source of new crafting mechanics. Within the tree, you’ll find multiple smaller passive nodes that you can allocate to influence the quality and rarity of crafted items, including currency and gear.

To use the new crafting mechanics, you’ll need to defeat breach enemies and collect Graftblood. Once you have enough, feed it to the desired passive tree to gain items.

4) Grafting mechanics

Grafts are looking very powerful (Image via GGG)

Within the new revamped Breach, you’ll also find Grafts. They are mini Breach hands that you can equip to gain various passive bonuses that can further increase damage or defense. Some of the Grafts can also have new Skills.

There are also a few unique Grafts that are much more powerful compared to the regular ones. Progressing the new Story will unlock the second slot, allowing you to equip two grafts at once, opening up a wide range of build possibilities.

5) Asynchronous Trade

Merchant tabs are coming with the Path of Exile patch 3.27 (Image via GGG)

The Asynchronous Trade was a big success with Path of Exile 2, and Grinding Gear Games decided to implement the same for the first game. The functionality remains the same, making the trading process much faster, even when players are offline or AFK.

With the Async trade, all you need to do is list the items with the price you want in the new Merchant Stash Tab. Those willing to buy it can fast travel to your hideout and pick the item from your inventory in exchange for the currency.

