How to get Bear Spray in RV There Yet

The bears are one of the most deadly animals in RV There Yet. Fast and fatal, they will instantly kill you if you are not prepared. Acquiring the Bear Spray is the only guaranteed way to escape from a bear encounter.

In this guide, we will break down how you can find the Bear Spray in RV There Yet, how to use it, and some extra tricks to come out alive from a bear encounter.

Where to find Bear Sprays in RV There Yet

Bears are extremely hostile in RV There Yet and can instantly kill you if you aren't prepared (Image via Nuggets Entertainment)

The Bear Spray has no dedicated spawn point and appears randomly across the world as you explore. So the best strategy for finding it is to thoroughly search the environment. Look through areas rich with resources. These resource-heavy areas also have a higher chance to spawn bears, so be careful.

Here are some tricks to easily find the Bear Spray in RV There Yet:

Bear Sprays are hard to miss due to their fluorescent yellow color.

Thoroughly search the environment, instead of rushing past them.

Make cabins, outdoor shops, ranger stations, and buildings near wilderness your priority to gain valuable survival gear, including the Bear Spray.

The Bear Spray spawns in RV There Yet are random, so if you don't find it the first time, be persistent and keep looking. Once you have acquired the Bear Spray, keep it in easy-to-reach places like the glove compartment of the RV or the shelf.

How to use the Bear Spray in RV There Yet

The Bear Sprays can be found inside wilderness-adjacent buildings and ranger stations (Image via Nuggets Entertainment)

Here's how you can use the Bear Spray in RV There Yet:

Equip the spray from your inventory.

Carefully aim at the bear.

Press the Left Mouse Button (LMB) to fire.

The bear is agile and can eliminate you if you miss it. On success, the Bear Spray immediately scares off the bear, making it the most effective deterrent against these predators.

If you want to hand the Bear Spray to your teammate, simply press Q to drop it near them or hold Q to throw it towards them.

How to deal with the bears without the Bear Spray

In case you don't have the item on hand, here's what can be done:

If you are empty-handed or don't have the Bear Spray, avoiding confrontation is the best option.

Bears don't cross bridges, so if you are near one, cross it to be safe.

Using a hammer to melee the bears works but is risky and often leads to fatal outcomes.

Having a Bear Spray in your inventory is the best way to be safe in the wilderness of RV There Yet. Even though it is a single-use item, it is the best choice for preventing near-instant death. So when you find the Bear Spray, store it, and use it only in emergencies.

