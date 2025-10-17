Warframe: Oberon build refresh (2025)

Oberon received a complete ability rework with Warframe’s Vallis Undermind update. Launched back in 2013, the frame became outdated over time as Digital Extreme introduced new gameplay mechanics and more support characters. Following patch 40.0, this long-forgotten frame is back in the race.

The frame can now provide a short invulnerability to the entire team, apply the Radiation status with one click, and strip down enemy defenses, including those pesky overguards. If you haven’t had a chance to try Oberon, now may be the best time, as DE is giving a free copy to all Tennos.

This guide will go over a complete build refresh for Oberon, following the Vallis Undermind update. The build remains the same for the Prime version and only requires two to three forma.

What changed with Oberon rework in Warframe?

Oberon rework changes his entire kit (Image via Digital Extremes)

To give you a short overview, everything’s changed. All of Oberon’s abilities, including his passive, saw a complete rework. Our fae king may look the same, but the gameplay feels different, reliable, and rewarding.

His new Passive, Righteous Negation, charges on picking up a health or universal orb to grant a shield stack that makes you and allies in range invulnerable to incoming damage. This effect can stack up to three times.

Smite can now strip defenses (including overguard), stagger/damage enemies, and open them for finishers. The second ability, Hallowed Grounds, previously had a chance to apply Radiation status, but now guarantees one, while providing status immunity to you and your allies.

Renewal, the third ability, was highly unsustainable before the update due to its increased energy cost per target. However, after the update, it now costs a flat 3.5 energy drain per second regardless of the allies you heal. And finally, the last ability, Reckoning, saw a flat damage increase with enemy armor reduction and bonus armor to self and allies for 30 seconds.

Find the complete details on Oberon rework here.

Warframe: Best Oberon Prime armor-strip build post Vallis Undermind update (2-3 forma)

Primed Sure Footed may require the third forma (Image via Digital Extremes)

The mod setup remains mostly the same, with a heavy focus on Ability Range, as you now apply status effects consistently. However, with the fourth ability ‘Reckoning’ also granting more benefits, having a higher Ability Strength is also needed for the build.

Additionally, Oberon Prime comes with four polarities (two Naramon and two Madurai), which is what you need for the build. Depending on the build, you’ll only need two or three more formas, which shouldn’t be hard to come by after the recent Operation Plague Star.

Mods setup

Aura Mod: Brief Respite or Growing Power

Exilus Slot: Primed Sure Footed, Cunning Drift, or Power Drift

Stretch

Augur Reach

Overextended

Blind Rage

Umbral Intensify

Augur Secrets (Umbral Vitality for survivability issues)

Primed Continuity

Equilibrium

Arcanes

Arcane Universal Fallout

Arcane Battery

The Arcane choice here is simple. Universal Fallout grants a 6% chance for enemies to drop a universal health orb for each Radiation status effect. Oberon can easily inflict 10 stacks on enemies using most of his abilities, making sure you have ample juice to keep up Hallowed Grounds.

After the rework, Oberon Prime’s armor was increased to 450, allowing him to use the Arcane Battery for an additional 135 energy. While it may not seem much, you'll save a mod slot, and the Arcane synergizes well with the combination of Universal Fallout and Equilibrium to resolve any energy issues.

