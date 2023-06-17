Where to find and defeat Bhotak the Inevitable in Diablo 4

Diablo 4 offers challenges against the rare and powerful bosses, providing opportunities to obtain valuable treasures as rewards. While some of them appear unexpectedly, others necessitate deep exploration. The game's regions are deliberately designed for thorough searching to uncover valuable rewards. By acquiring knowledge about the precise locations of bosses, you can significantly enhance your odds of obtaining rare rewards.

The crucial aspect of Diablo 4 lies in the interplay between risk and reward, and Bhotak the Inevitable exemplifies this concept. It possesses formidable skills and wields a powerful weapon. Overcoming this exceptionally rare boss will grant you the Necklace of Inevitability, a valuable amulet that effectively boosts your character's abilities.

This article provides useful suggestions for finding the formidable boss, Bhotak the Inevitable, along with strategies for defeating him to acquire valuable rewards.

Where to find Bhotak the Inevitable in Diablo 4

Khargai Crags region within the Dry Steppes (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

To locate Bhotak the Inevitable, begin by accessing your map and marking the precise position in the image above. It can be found in the Khargai Crags region within the Dry Steppes area. Before venturing into this area, ensure you equip yourself with upgraded weaponry and gear.

Certain bosses in Diablo 4 require a straightforward combat approach, while others present a formidable challenge due to their exceptional abilities. Therefore it is essential to exercise caution, as it requires strategic decision-making and thorough preparations. So prepare yourself as you will not only confront the boss at this location but also face the challenge of defeating its guardians.

Bhotak the Inevitable, despite not being physically imposing, wields a massive butcher-like weapon and possesses teleportation powers and waller ability.

How to beat Bhotak the Inevitable in Diablo 4

Bhotak the Inevitable (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

As you arrive at his location, carefully approach him and unleash a series of aggressive attacks. Maintain a relentless assault on Bhotak while evading his guardians. These allies attack in groups, and although their individual strikes may not cause significant damage, it is advisable to minimize contact with them whenever possible. Maintain your primary focus on attacking the boss while skillfully maneuvering around these smaller foes.

Bhotak the Inevitable also possesses the Waller ability (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

In addition to possessing powerful weaponry and exceptional teleportation skills, Bhotak the Inevitable also possesses the Waller ability, which allows him to conjure walls to block his foes. Therefore, avoiding being caught by these walls is crucial, as the boss will use them to trap you. To effectively avoid these barriers, it is crucial to utilize a blend of varied movements and swift mobility.

Bhotak the Inevitable marks your position through a small dot before creating walls (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

It is important to remember that these walls persist for approximately six to seven seconds, so maintaining constant movement is essential to prevent the boss from erecting a wall. Bhotak locates your position and designates a small green target before creating a wall, therefore swiftly shifting your position before he marks a target.

By continuously evading and unleashing powerful attacks, you can eventually defeat Bhotak the Inevitable. Stay agile, dodge its moves, and seize opportunities to deliver heavy blows repeatedly until victory is achieved.

How to get Necklace of Inevitability from Bhotak the Inevitable in Diablo 4

Necklace of Inevitability and other rewards (Image via Blizzard Entertainment)

After defeating Bhotak the Inevitable, you will receive a valuable Amulet known as the Necklace of Inevitability. It holds the power to greatly augment your character's abilities. In addition, your other rewards will include a Demon's Heart, a Crushed Beast Bones, a Grave Dust, a Palentounge, and 12 Gold.

