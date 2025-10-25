Xur is selling a Deepsight Harmonizer and god roll weapons in Destiny 2 right now (October 24 to 28) 

Amidst the Festival of the Lost, comes a welcoming weekend for the Destiny 2 players. Both the Trials of Osiris and Xur's shop is open, granting everyone something extra before the next reset. The Agent of the Nine have been a quiet spectator with very mediocre items each time he has arrived at the Tower. In the recent daily reset of October 24, however, Xur means business.

This article lists everything you should purchase from Xur over the weekend from October 24 to 28.

Everything you should buy from Xur today in Destiny 2 (October 24)

The location of Xur's shop is the usual Bazaar on the Tower. Spawn on the Annex waypoint, and take the stairs to arrive at the location.

Xur location on the Tower map in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

The first three things on your priority list should be the Deepsight Harmonizer under the More Strange Offers section. This item should help with your crafting, as applying Harmonizers on any normal craftable weapon can turn it into a red-border.

Trending

Deepsight Harmonizer in Destiny 2 (Image via Bungie)

Second, go for the Cruel Mercy Arc Pulse Rifle under the Strand Gear Offers. The weapon comes with Headseeker and Lone Wolf, a PvP god roll.

Cruel Mercy (Image via Bungie)

Third, get the Nightshade Strand Pulse Rifle with Kill Clip for another decent PvP combo. Both the Pulse Rifles can be picked up for 17 Strange Coins each.

Nightshade from Xur this week (Image via Bungie)

Regarding other gear pieces, th Exuviae Hand Cannon with Explosive Payload is a nice combination in PvP, alongside the Chroma Rush Auto Rifle with Target Lock.

Lastly, if you are lacking on a Hoverboard, get the Xurfboard for 97 Strange Coins.

