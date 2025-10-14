Brawl Stars Trick or Treat event: Everything you need to know

Developer Supercell is celebrating this year's Brawl-O-Ween with the Brawl Stars Trick or Treat event. In it, you can get either Trick Boxes or Treat Boxes. You can get in-game rewards from the Trick Boxes or you can upgrade the Treat Boxes to ultra and open the ultra boxes to earn better rewards like Hypercharge skins and more.
In this article, we will discuss in detail the differences between the two trophy boxes, how to get Candies (in-game event currency), and how to use them to get the trophy box you want. Read on to learn more.
Brawl Stars Trick or Treat event: Types of trophy boxes and their rewards
There are two different types of trophy boxes in Brawl Stars Trick or Treat event, i.e., the Trick Box and the Treat Box, each providing different types of in-game rewards to boost your in-game progress.
- Trick Box: Collect 99 Candies to open a Trick Box. The Trick Boxes are filled with rewards like the current Brawl-O-Ween event-exclusive skins, some of the old Brawl-O-Ween event-exclusive skins from previous Brawl-O-Weens, Cosmetics, Star Power, Progression, Gadgets, and even Hypercharges and new Brawlers.
- Treat Box: The Treat Boxes also cost 99 Candies. However, while you buy the Trick Boxes for 99 Candies, you get to upgrade Treat Boxes to ultra boxes using the Candies, and open the ultra boxes for better rewards.
If both the boxes cost 99 Candies, you may be wondering why should you upgrade the Treat Boxes instead of using the Candies to open the Trick Boxes and earn the prizes instantly. Well, by upgrading the Treat Boxes, you can get Legendary and Hypercharge skins. So, if you need those skins, you must opt for Treat Boxes.
You can use Candies to open the Trick Boxes instantly, but the Treat Boxes will open only after the countdown ends. The developer has set a timer on the Treat Boxes in such a way that you can open them only twice this season.
Brawl Stars Trick or Treat event: How to get Candies
From the event description so far, it is evident that the Candies are an important part of the Brawl Stars Trick or Treat event. So, the natural question comes: how to get them? Well, you can get Candies in the Trick or Treat event in Brawl Stars in three different ways:
- Daily Wins
- Special Quests
- Defeating the event-exclusive Brawl-O-Ween bosses
Supercell has also introduced a Sugar Rush button. It is available only at certain times, and once you press it, it lasts only 10 minutes. However, within those 10 minutes, the Sugar Rush button gives you a massive bonus for every match you play, helping you earn more Candies to boost your progress.
New Brawl-O-Ween bosses in Brawl Stars Trick or Treat event
Supercell has introduced six new bosses in the Brawl Stars Trick or Treat event. Take a look:
- Plague Doctor Crow: He has high mobility and deals damage with poison.
- Headless Tickman: It summons multiple Tick heads to chase after you.
- Caretta Spike: Attacks from far away, but vulnerable in close combat. It's easy to dodge attacks once you learn the patterns.
- Kizu Kenji: The Ghost of Oni Kenji returns with vengeance on his mind. He is one of the biggest bosses in the Brawl Stars Trick or Treat event.
- Gargoyle R-T: Gargoyle R-T plays like it is a fortress, so zonal control and attack timing will be crucial to beat the boss.
- Ghost Diver Rico: A proper bullet-hell fight, so your dodging skills have to be on point.
The bosses will gain more abilities and increase in difficulty every time you defeat them. There are six levels of difficulty for every boss: Normal, followed by Hard, Expert, Master, Insane, and Impossible. You get eight Candies for defeating the boss in every level. However, with Sugar Rush activated, every victory might provide some extra money.