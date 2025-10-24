  • home icon
Clash of Clans 2x Star Bonus and Star Chaser event schedule update

By Subhadip Dey
Published Oct 24, 2025 14:03 GMT
Clash of Clans 2x Star Bonus event, Clash of Clans upcoming events
Clash of Clans upcoming event schedules explained (Image via Supercell)

A recent X post from COC-affiliated content creator @ClsashDotNinja revealed the Clash of Clans 2x Star Bonus and Star Chaser event schedule and more details. According to the post, Supercell will introduce a Star Bonus event in COC that will reward players with Ores.

The developer has been receiving backlash since the October update due to the Starry Ore Revenge glitch and the issues that followed, such as the recent AWS outage. However, an event helping players farm Ores can make the community content.

In this article, we will discuss the upcoming COC events and explore further details. Read on to learn more.

Clash of Clans 2x Star Bonus event schedule and more

The X post does not reveal much info about these events apart from their release date, schedule, and certain event mechanics. According to the post, the Clash of Clans 2x Star Bonus event will begin on October 26, 2025, and will last for three days before concluding on October 29, 2025.

During this event, players can earn 2x of all the Star Bonus resources, including Ores. This makes it a great chance for the community to farm Ores from Multiplayer and Ranked battles. Since Ores are a rare resource and crucial for upgrading Hero Equipment, an event that can help you farm Ores is a great boost to your in-game progress.

COC Star Chaser event schedule and more

The X post from @ClashDotNinja also revealed the Clash of Clans Star Chaser event's schedule. This event will begin a day before the conclusion of the 2x Star Chaser event, on October 28, 2025, and conclude on November 1, 2025, just before the new COC season.

During this event, you must register 15 wins in both Battles and Ranked fights in COC. The reward for completing this challenge includes 400 Exp points, 10 free Gems, and two free Builder Potions.

