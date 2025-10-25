Mobile Legends Bang Bang Starlight Pass November 2025: New skins, perks, and more

As we near November 2025, developer Supercell has revealed information about the month's Mobile Legends Bang Bang Starlight Pass. The November 2025 pass brings three variations of a new, painted hero skin and a ton of perks for players purchasing the pass. However, free-to-play gamers can also earn in-game rewards by completing objectives from the progression path.This article discusses everything about the Mobile Legends Bang Bang Starlight Pass for November 2025. Read on to learn more.MLBB Starlight Pass November 2025: Schedule and skinsThe Mobile Legends Bang Bang Starlight Pass November 2025 will be live from November 1, 2025, to November 30, 2025. There are 60 milestones in the reward progression path that free-to-play gamers can complete to earn rewards.Players purchasing the pass will also receive the rewards of the paid progression path, helping them earn 120 rewards along with other perks, such as a new painted skin of Bane, Exp, BP boosts for each match, etc.In November, a painted Bane skin will be added to MLBB. Additionally, according to recent news, the Freya revamp is also scheduled to arrive during the first week of the month. Since revamps usually arrive with patch notes, the community can expect a Fighter/Jungler-focused meta this time around.The MLBB Starlight Pass for November 2025 brings Bane &quot;Lord of Scaling Seas&quot; and &quot;Lord of Nether Fire&quot; skinsThe Mobile Legends Bang Bang Starlight Pass for November 2025 will feature two variants of Bane: Lord of Scaling Seas and Lord of Nether Fire. The Bane &quot;Lord of the Scaling Seas&quot; skin's first variant has a flaming design, with Bane donning a brown jacket with yellow and red highlights along the edges. He has a new steel helmet with horns. Furthermore, his tentacles turn yellow, and some flame-like red designs come out of the jacket. Bane's sword also has the colors of yellow and orange, which make it look like a sword of flames, and in his other hand is an item resembling a dragon.Bane &quot;Lord of the Nether Sea&quot; skin variants (Image via Moonton Games)These dragon-like creatures also arrive when Bane casts his ultimate skill during battles. In the second variant of this skin, the color combination changes to sky blue, white, and sea green.Bane &quot;Lord of the Nether Fire&quot; skin (Image via Moonton Games)On the other hand, in the &quot;Lord of the Nether Fire&quot; skin, Bane dons a black jacket with highlights of purple and gold along the edges. This skin also has the flame-like designs around his neck, but they are blue in color this time. His face and tentacles return to their original orange color, and the sword is in a combination of white and purple.Mobile Legends Bang Bang Starlight Pass November 2025: The returning skinsThe MLBB Starlight Pass November 2025 also brings 10 returning Starlight skins to the Starlight shop. Open the shop, and you can purchase these skins at a cost range of 3,500 to 5,000 Starlight Fragments. These skins are available for all players, along with other exclusive items from the shop. So, feel free to check our previous article to learn how to gather these Fragments.Other perks of buying the Mobile Legends Bang Bang Starlight Pass November 2025Purchasing the Mobile Legends Bang Bang Starlight Pass has amazing benefits, such as a brand new trail effect, a special Avatar Border, Bane's Sacred Statues, the variants of the &quot;Lord of the Nether Seas&quot; skin, and other rewards.The Starlight Pass helps you try out new skins and heroes every week (Image via Moonton Games)You can also get access to 100 free Heroes and 200 free skins every week by purchasing the pass.Also read: How to fix MLBB launch issuesOn the other hand, for purchasing the enhanced version, you can get these rewards along with BP and Exp Boost, special recall effects, Killing notification, the &quot;Lord of the Nether Fire&quot; skin, etc.Mobile Legends Bang Bang Starlight Pass November 2025 costMLBB Starlight Pass November 2025 cost (Image via Moonton Games)The basic version of the MLBB Starlight Pass for November 2025 will cost 300 Diamonds, while the advanced version will cost 750 Diamonds.