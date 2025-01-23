Monopoly Go Curl Champs: Rewards, milestones, and how to play

The Monopoly Go Curl Champs is an ongoing daily tournament event that's set to run until January 23, 2025. Besides basic rewards like Dice Rolls and Cash, the event grants 515 tokens for the current Peg-E Roll Drop. That said, knowing the exact rewards of tournaments in Monopoly Go is crucial, as it will help you decide if it is worth spending dice rolls on the event.

This article highlights the rewards and milestones of the Monopoly Go Curl Champs event.

All you need to know about the Monopoly Go Curl Champs event

Expand Tweet

Trending

Schedule

The Curl Champs event in Monopoly Go started at 1 pm ET on January 22, 2025, and will run until 1 pm ET on January 25, 2025.

Rewards

The event features a progression-based reward track with 40 milestones. The reward table is as follows:

Milestones Points required Rewards 1 10 Eight Peg-E Tokens 2 25 40 Free Dice Rolls 3 40 Cash Reward 4 80 One-Star Sticker Pack 5 120 Cash Reward 6 150 10 Juggle Jam Tokens 7 100 High Roller for Five Minutes 8 225 150 Free Dice Rolls 9 200 10 Juggle Jam Tokens 10 250 Two-Star Sticker Pack 11 275 10 Juggle Jam Tokens 12 350 225 Free Dice Rolls 13 200 Cash Boost for Five Minutes 14 300 11 Juggle Jam Tokens 15 350 Three-Star Sticker Pack 16 400 250 Free Dice Rolls 17 350 11 Juggle Jam Tokens 18 450 275 Free Dice Rolls 19 250 Mega Heist For 30 Minutes 20 400 12 Juggle Jam Tokens 21 500 Four-Star Sticker Pack 22 650 325 Free Dice Rolls 23 600 12 Juggle Jam Tokens 24 900 400 Free Dice Rolls 25 800 Cash Reward 26 750 15 Juggle Jam Tokens 27 850 Cash Reward 28 1,000 425 Free Dice Rolls 29 500 Cash Boost for 10 Minutes 30 800 16 Juggle Jam Tokens 31 900 Cash Reward 32 1,500 575 Free Dice Rolls 33 1,200 Cash Reward 34 1,000 20 Juggle Jam Tokens 35 750 Builder's Bash For 30 Minutes 36 2,000 700 Free Dice Rolls 37 1,500 Cash Reward 38 3,000 950 Free Dice Rolls 39 2,000 Cash Reward 40 7,000 2,500 Free Dice Rolls

You must collect 32,725 points to complete the event. The reward breakdown is as follows:

6815 Dice Rolls

515 Peg-E Roll Drop tokens

1x one-star green sticker pack

1x two-star yellow sticker pack

1x three-star pink sticker pack

1x four-star blue sticker pack for the Artful Tales album.

High Roller at Milestone 7

Additionally, keep an eye on the daily event schedule to collect points faster.

Also read: How to sign out of Monopoly Go

Since the Curl Champs is a tournament event, it groups 100 tycoons and ranks them in a leaderboard. The Leaderboard rewards for Curl Champs are as follows:

Rank 1: 850 Free Dice Rolls, Five-Star Sticker Pack, Cash Reward

850 Free Dice Rolls, Five-Star Sticker Pack, Cash Reward Rank 2: 600 Free Dice Rolls, Five-Star Sticker Pack, Cash Reward

600 Free Dice Rolls, Five-Star Sticker Pack, Cash Reward Rank 3: 400 Free Dice Rolls, Four-Star Sticker Pack, Cash Reward

400 Free Dice Rolls, Four-Star Sticker Pack, Cash Reward Rank 4: 300 Free Dice Rolls, Four-Star Sticker Pack, Cash Reward

300 Free Dice Rolls, Four-Star Sticker Pack, Cash Reward Rank 5: 250 Free Dice Rolls, Four-Star Sticker Pack, Cash Reward

250 Free Dice Rolls, Four-Star Sticker Pack, Cash Reward Rank 6: 200 Free Dice Rolls, Three-Star Sticker Pack, Cash Reward

200 Free Dice Rolls, Three-Star Sticker Pack, Cash Reward Rank 7: 150 Free Dice Rolls, Three-Star Sticker Pack, Cash Reward

150 Free Dice Rolls, Three-Star Sticker Pack, Cash Reward Rank 8: 100 Free Dice Rolls, Two-Star Sticker Pack, Cash Reward

100 Free Dice Rolls, Two-Star Sticker Pack, Cash Reward Rank 9: 75 Free Dice Rolls, a Two-Star Sticker Pack, and a Cash Reward

75 Free Dice Rolls, a Two-Star Sticker Pack, and a Cash Reward Rank 10: 50 Free Dice Rolls, a Two-Star Sticker Pack, and a Cash Reward

50 Free Dice Rolls, a Two-Star Sticker Pack, and a Cash Reward Ranks 11 to 15: 25 Free Dice Rolls, Cash Reward

25 Free Dice Rolls, Cash Reward Ranks 16 to 100: Cash Reward

You can also use Roll Multipliers to climb through the ranks faster.

How to play the Monopoly Go Curl Champs event

Begin minigames by landing on Railroad tiles (Image via Scopely)

To participate in the Monopoly Go Curl Champs event, log in during the event duration and earn five event points. The points are granted for playing Shutdown and Bank Heist minigames, kickstarted by landing on Railroad tiles.

The points breakdown is as follows:

Shutdown

Blocked: Two points

Success: Four points

Bank Heist

Small Heist: Four points

Large Heist: Six points

Bankrupt: Eight points

Check out our other articles on Monopoly Go:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback