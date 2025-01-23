Monopoly Go Curl Champs: Rewards, milestones, and how to play

The Monopoly Go Curl Champs is an ongoing daily tournament event that's set to run until January 23, 2025. Besides basic rewards like Dice Rolls and Cash, the event grants 515 tokens for the current Peg-E Roll Drop. That said, knowing the exact rewards of tournaments in Monopoly Go is crucial, as it will help you decide if it is worth spending dice rolls on the event.
This article highlights the rewards and milestones of the Monopoly Go Curl Champs event.
All you need to know about the Monopoly Go Curl Champs event
Schedule
The Curl Champs event in Monopoly Go started at 1 pm ET on January 22, 2025, and will run until 1 pm ET on January 25, 2025.
Rewards
The event features a progression-based reward track with 40 milestones. The reward table is as follows:
You must collect 32,725 points to complete the event. The reward breakdown is as follows:
- 6815 Dice Rolls
- 515 Peg-E Roll Drop tokens
- 1x one-star green sticker pack
- 1x two-star yellow sticker pack
- 1x three-star pink sticker pack
- 1x four-star blue sticker pack for the Artful Tales album.
- High Roller at Milestone 7
Additionally, keep an eye on the daily event schedule to collect points faster.
Since the Curl Champs is a tournament event, it groups 100 tycoons and ranks them in a leaderboard. The Leaderboard rewards for Curl Champs are as follows:
- Rank 1: 850 Free Dice Rolls, Five-Star Sticker Pack, Cash Reward
- Rank 2: 600 Free Dice Rolls, Five-Star Sticker Pack, Cash Reward
- Rank 3: 400 Free Dice Rolls, Four-Star Sticker Pack, Cash Reward
- Rank 4: 300 Free Dice Rolls, Four-Star Sticker Pack, Cash Reward
- Rank 5: 250 Free Dice Rolls, Four-Star Sticker Pack, Cash Reward
- Rank 6: 200 Free Dice Rolls, Three-Star Sticker Pack, Cash Reward
- Rank 7: 150 Free Dice Rolls, Three-Star Sticker Pack, Cash Reward
- Rank 8: 100 Free Dice Rolls, Two-Star Sticker Pack, Cash Reward
- Rank 9: 75 Free Dice Rolls, a Two-Star Sticker Pack, and a Cash Reward
- Rank 10: 50 Free Dice Rolls, a Two-Star Sticker Pack, and a Cash Reward
- Ranks 11 to 15: 25 Free Dice Rolls, Cash Reward
- Ranks 16 to 100: Cash Reward
You can also use Roll Multipliers to climb through the ranks faster.
How to play the Monopoly Go Curl Champs event
To participate in the Monopoly Go Curl Champs event, log in during the event duration and earn five event points. The points are granted for playing Shutdown and Bank Heist minigames, kickstarted by landing on Railroad tiles.
The points breakdown is as follows:
Shutdown
- Blocked: Two points
- Success: Four points
Bank Heist
- Small Heist: Four points
- Large Heist: Six points
- Bankrupt: Eight points
