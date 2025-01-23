  • home icon
  • Mobile Games
  • Monopoly Go Curl Champs: Rewards, milestones, and how to play

Monopoly Go Curl Champs: Rewards, milestones, and how to play

By Ayush Raturi
Modified Jan 23, 2025 14:16 IST
Curl Champs event has commenced. (Image via Scopely)
Curl Champs event has commenced (Image via Scopely)

The Monopoly Go Curl Champs is an ongoing daily tournament event that's set to run until January 23, 2025. Besides basic rewards like Dice Rolls and Cash, the event grants 515 tokens for the current Peg-E Roll Drop. That said, knowing the exact rewards of tournaments in Monopoly Go is crucial, as it will help you decide if it is worth spending dice rolls on the event.

This article highlights the rewards and milestones of the Monopoly Go Curl Champs event.

All you need to know about the Monopoly Go Curl Champs event

also-read-trending Trending

Looking for Crossword hints & solutions? Check out latest NYT Mini Crossword Answers, LA Times Crossword Answers, and Atlantic Crossword Answers

Schedule

The Curl Champs event in Monopoly Go started at 1 pm ET on January 22, 2025, and will run until 1 pm ET on January 25, 2025.

Rewards

The event features a progression-based reward track with 40 milestones. The reward table is as follows:

MilestonesPoints required
Rewards
110
Eight Peg-E Tokens
225
40 Free Dice Rolls
340Cash Reward
480
One-Star Sticker Pack
5120Cash Reward
6150
10 Juggle Jam Tokens
7100
High Roller for Five Minutes
8225
150 Free Dice Rolls
9200
10 Juggle Jam Tokens
10250
Two-Star Sticker Pack
11275
10 Juggle Jam Tokens
12350
225 Free Dice Rolls
13200
Cash Boost for Five Minutes
14300
11 Juggle Jam Tokens
15350
Three-Star Sticker Pack
16400
250 Free Dice Rolls
17350
11 Juggle Jam Tokens
18450
275 Free Dice Rolls
19250
Mega Heist For 30 Minutes
20400
12 Juggle Jam Tokens
21500
Four-Star Sticker Pack
22650
325 Free Dice Rolls
23600
12 Juggle Jam Tokens
24900
400 Free Dice Rolls
25800Cash Reward
26750
15 Juggle Jam Tokens
27850Cash Reward
281,000
425 Free Dice Rolls
29500
Cash Boost for 10 Minutes
3080016 Juggle Jam Tokens
31900Cash Reward
321,500
575 Free Dice Rolls
331,200Cash Reward
341,00020 Juggle Jam Tokens
35750Builder's Bash For 30 Minutes
362,000700 Free Dice Rolls
371,500Cash Reward
383,000950 Free Dice Rolls
392,000Cash Reward
407,0002,500 Free Dice Rolls

You must collect 32,725 points to complete the event. The reward breakdown is as follows:

  • 6815 Dice Rolls
  • 515 Peg-E Roll Drop tokens
  • 1x one-star green sticker pack
  • 1x two-star yellow sticker pack
  • 1x three-star pink sticker pack
  • 1x four-star blue sticker pack for the Artful Tales album.
  • High Roller at Milestone 7

Additionally, keep an eye on the daily event schedule to collect points faster.

Also read: How to sign out of Monopoly Go

Since the Curl Champs is a tournament event, it groups 100 tycoons and ranks them in a leaderboard. The Leaderboard rewards for Curl Champs are as follows:

  • Rank 1: 850 Free Dice Rolls, Five-Star Sticker Pack, Cash Reward
  • Rank 2: 600 Free Dice Rolls, Five-Star Sticker Pack, Cash Reward
  • Rank 3: 400 Free Dice Rolls, Four-Star Sticker Pack, Cash Reward
  • Rank 4: 300 Free Dice Rolls, Four-Star Sticker Pack, Cash Reward
  • Rank 5: 250 Free Dice Rolls, Four-Star Sticker Pack, Cash Reward
  • Rank 6: 200 Free Dice Rolls, Three-Star Sticker Pack, Cash Reward
  • Rank 7: 150 Free Dice Rolls, Three-Star Sticker Pack, Cash Reward
  • Rank 8: 100 Free Dice Rolls, Two-Star Sticker Pack, Cash Reward
  • Rank 9: 75 Free Dice Rolls, a Two-Star Sticker Pack, and a Cash Reward
  • Rank 10: 50 Free Dice Rolls, a Two-Star Sticker Pack, and a Cash Reward
  • Ranks 11 to 15: 25 Free Dice Rolls, Cash Reward
  • Ranks 16 to 100: Cash Reward

You can also use Roll Multipliers to climb through the ranks faster.

How to play the Monopoly Go Curl Champs event

Begin minigames by landing on Railroad tiles (Image via Scopely)
Begin minigames by landing on Railroad tiles (Image via Scopely)

To participate in the Monopoly Go Curl Champs event, log in during the event duration and earn five event points. The points are granted for playing Shutdown and Bank Heist minigames, kickstarted by landing on Railroad tiles.

The points breakdown is as follows:

Shutdown

  • Blocked: Two points
  • Success: Four points

Bank Heist

  • Small Heist: Four points
  • Large Heist: Six points
  • Bankrupt: Eight points

Check out our other articles on Monopoly Go:

Quick Links

Edited by Dinesh Renthlei
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी