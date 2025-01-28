Monopoly Go Prize Pluck: Rewards, milestones, and how to play

The Monopoly Go Prize Pluck event is the ongoing daily tournament in the title. The event features a progression-based reward track that grants crucial in-game resources for reaching milestones. It also has leaderboard rewards that vary depending on tycoons' rankings in their respective groups.

This article highlights rewards, milestones, and other details of the Monopoly Go Prize Pluck event.

All you need to know about the Monopoly Go Prize Pluck event

Schedule

The event commenced at 1 PM ET on January 27, 2025, and will run till 1 PM ET on January 28, 2025. Tycoons can play the event for 24 hours.

Rewards and Milestones

The event features 40 milestone rewards, granted for collecting corresponding points. The complete table is as follows:

Milestones Points required Rewards 1 10 70 Plushie Partner Tokens 2 25 40 Free Dice Rolls 3 40 Cash Reward 4 80 One-Star Sticker Pack 5 120 Cash Reward 6 150 80 Plushie Partner Tokens 7 100 High Roller for Five Minutes 8 225 150 Free Dice Rolls 9 200 100 Plushie Partner Tokens 10 250 Two-Star Sticker Pack 11 275 120 Plushie Partner Tokens 12 350 225 Free Dice Rolls 13 200 Cash Boost for Five Minutes 14 300 130 Plushie Partner Tokens 15 350 Three-Star Sticker Pack 16 400 250 Free Dice Rolls 17 350 150 Plushie Partner Tokens 18 450 275 Free Dice Rolls 19 250 Mega Heist For 30 Minutes 20 400 200 Plushie Partner Tokens 21 500 Four-Star Sticker Pack 22 650 325 Free Dice Rolls 23 600 250 Plushie Partner Tokens 24 900 400 Free Dice Rolls 25 800 Cash Reward 26 750 300 Plushie Partner Tokens 27 850 Cash Reward 28 1,000 425 Free Dice Rolls 29 500 Cash Boost for 10 Minutes 30 800 350 Plushie Partner Tokens 31 900 Cash Reward 32 1,500 575 Free Dice Rolls 33 1,200 Cash Reward 34 1,000 400 Plushie Partner Tokens 35 750 Builder's Bash For 30 Minutes 36 2,000 700 Free Dice Rolls 37 1,500 Cash Reward 38 3,000 950 Free Dice Rolls 39 2,000 Cash Reward 40 7,000 2,500 Free Dice Rolls

Therefore, the complete rewards breakdown is given below:

6815 Dice Rolls

2150 tokens for the Plushie Partners event.

1x one-star green sticker pack

1x two-star yellow sticker pack

1x three-star pink sticker pack

1x four-star blue sticker pack for the Artful Tales album.

High Roller at Milestone 7

Here are the leaderboard rewards for the Monopoly Go Prize Pluck event:

Rank 1: 850 Free Dice Rolls, Five-Star Sticker Pack,500 Partners Tokens, and Cash Reward

850 Free Dice Rolls, Five-Star Sticker Pack,500 Partners Tokens, and Cash Reward Rank 2: 600 Free Dice Rolls, Five-Star Sticker Pack, 425 Partners Tokens, and Cash Reward.

600 Free Dice Rolls, Five-Star Sticker Pack, 425 Partners Tokens, and Cash Reward. Rank 3: 400 Free Dice Rolls, Four-Star Sticker Pack, 400 Partners Tokens, and Cash Reward

400 Free Dice Rolls, Four-Star Sticker Pack, 400 Partners Tokens, and Cash Reward Rank 4: 300 Free Dice Rolls, Four-Star Sticker Pack, 400 Partners Tokens, and Cash Reward

300 Free Dice Rolls, Four-Star Sticker Pack, 400 Partners Tokens, and Cash Reward Rank 5: 250 Free Dice Rolls, Four-Star Sticker Pack, 400 Partners Tokens, and Cash Reward

250 Free Dice Rolls, Four-Star Sticker Pack, 400 Partners Tokens, and Cash Reward Rank 6: 250 Free Dice Rolls, Three-Star Sticker Pack, 375 Partners Tokens, and Cash Reward

250 Free Dice Rolls, Three-Star Sticker Pack, 375 Partners Tokens, and Cash Reward Rank 7: 150 Free Dice Rolls, Three-Star Sticker Pack, 375 Partners Tokens, and Cash Reward

150 Free Dice Rolls, Three-Star Sticker Pack, 375 Partners Tokens, and Cash Reward Rank 8: 100 Free Dice Rolls, Two-Star Sticker Pack, 375 Partners Tokens, and Cash Reward

100 Free Dice Rolls, Two-Star Sticker Pack, 375 Partners Tokens, and Cash Reward Ranks 9 and 10: 75 Free Dice Rolls, a Two-Star Sticker Pack, 375 Partners Tokens, and Cash Reward

75 Free Dice Rolls, a Two-Star Sticker Pack, 375 Partners Tokens, and Cash Reward Ranks 11 to 15: 25 Free Dice Rolls, 250 Partners Tokens, and Cash Reward

25 Free Dice Rolls, 250 Partners Tokens, and Cash Reward Ranks 16 to 50: 300 Partners Tokens, and Cash Reward

300 Partners Tokens, and Cash Reward Ranks 51 to 100: Cash Reward

How to play the Monopoly Go Prize Pluck event

Earn points by landing on the Railroad tile (Image via Scopely)

The Prize Pluck tournament will start once a tycoon logs in during the event and earns five event points. Afterward, any accumulated points are counted towards advancing through a progression-based reward track.

The points are granted for playing mini-games, kickstarted by landing on the railroad tile. The breakdown is as follows:

Shutdown

Blocked: Two points

Success: Four points

Bank Heist

Small Heist: Four points

Large Heist: Six points

Bankrupt: Eight points

You can normally progress through the event while playing the game, as it asks you to land on the Railroad tile. Additionally, ensuring proper use of the roll multiplier can help players collect points a lot faster.

