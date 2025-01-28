Monopoly Go Prize Pluck: Rewards, milestones, and how to play

The Monopoly Go Prize Pluck event is the ongoing daily tournament in the title. The event features a progression-based reward track that grants crucial in-game resources for reaching milestones. It also has leaderboard rewards that vary depending on tycoons' rankings in their respective groups.
This article highlights rewards, milestones, and other details of the Monopoly Go Prize Pluck event.
All you need to know about the Monopoly Go Prize Pluck event
Schedule
The event commenced at 1 PM ET on January 27, 2025, and will run till 1 PM ET on January 28, 2025. Tycoons can play the event for 24 hours.
Rewards and Milestones
The event features 40 milestone rewards, granted for collecting corresponding points. The complete table is as follows:
Therefore, the complete rewards breakdown is given below:
- 6815 Dice Rolls
- 2150 tokens for the Plushie Partners event.
- 1x one-star green sticker pack
- 1x two-star yellow sticker pack
- 1x three-star pink sticker pack
- 1x four-star blue sticker pack for the Artful Tales album.
- High Roller at Milestone 7
Here are the leaderboard rewards for the Monopoly Go Prize Pluck event:
- Rank 1: 850 Free Dice Rolls, Five-Star Sticker Pack,500 Partners Tokens, and Cash Reward
- Rank 2: 600 Free Dice Rolls, Five-Star Sticker Pack, 425 Partners Tokens, and Cash Reward.
- Rank 3: 400 Free Dice Rolls, Four-Star Sticker Pack, 400 Partners Tokens, and Cash Reward
- Rank 4: 300 Free Dice Rolls, Four-Star Sticker Pack, 400 Partners Tokens, and Cash Reward
- Rank 5: 250 Free Dice Rolls, Four-Star Sticker Pack, 400 Partners Tokens, and Cash Reward
- Rank 6: 250 Free Dice Rolls, Three-Star Sticker Pack, 375 Partners Tokens, and Cash Reward
- Rank 7: 150 Free Dice Rolls, Three-Star Sticker Pack, 375 Partners Tokens, and Cash Reward
- Rank 8: 100 Free Dice Rolls, Two-Star Sticker Pack, 375 Partners Tokens, and Cash Reward
- Ranks 9 and 10: 75 Free Dice Rolls, a Two-Star Sticker Pack, 375 Partners Tokens, and Cash Reward
- Ranks 11 to 15: 25 Free Dice Rolls, 250 Partners Tokens, and Cash Reward
- Ranks 16 to 50: 300 Partners Tokens, and Cash Reward
- Ranks 51 to 100: Cash Reward
How to play the Monopoly Go Prize Pluck event
The Prize Pluck tournament will start once a tycoon logs in during the event and earns five event points. Afterward, any accumulated points are counted towards advancing through a progression-based reward track.
The points are granted for playing mini-games, kickstarted by landing on the railroad tile. The breakdown is as follows:
Shutdown
- Blocked: Two points
- Success: Four points
Bank Heist
- Small Heist: Four points
- Large Heist: Six points
- Bankrupt: Eight points
You can normally progress through the event while playing the game, as it asks you to land on the Railroad tile. Additionally, ensuring proper use of the roll multiplier can help players collect points a lot faster.
