Monopoly Go Prize Pluck: Rewards, milestones, and how to play

By Ayush Raturi
Modified Jan 28, 2025 11:21 IST
The Monopoly Go Prize Pluck event is underway (Image via Scopely)
The Monopoly Go Prize Pluck event is the ongoing daily tournament in the title. The event features a progression-based reward track that grants crucial in-game resources for reaching milestones. It also has leaderboard rewards that vary depending on tycoons' rankings in their respective groups.

This article highlights rewards, milestones, and other details of the Monopoly Go Prize Pluck event.

All you need to know about the Monopoly Go Prize Pluck event

Schedule

The event commenced at 1 PM ET on January 27, 2025, and will run till 1 PM ET on January 28, 2025. Tycoons can play the event for 24 hours.

Rewards and Milestones

The event features 40 milestone rewards, granted for collecting corresponding points. The complete table is as follows:

MilestonesPoints required
Rewards
110
70 Plushie Partner Tokens
225
40 Free Dice Rolls
340Cash Reward
480
One-Star Sticker Pack
5120Cash Reward
6150
80 Plushie Partner Tokens
7100
High Roller for Five Minutes
8225
150 Free Dice Rolls
9200
100 Plushie Partner Tokens
10250
Two-Star Sticker Pack
11275
120 Plushie Partner Tokens
12350
225 Free Dice Rolls
13200
Cash Boost for Five Minutes
14300
130 Plushie Partner Tokens
15350
Three-Star Sticker Pack
16400
250 Free Dice Rolls
17350
150 Plushie Partner Tokens
18450
275 Free Dice Rolls
19250
Mega Heist For 30 Minutes
20400
200 Plushie Partner Tokens
21500
Four-Star Sticker Pack
22650
325 Free Dice Rolls
23600
250 Plushie Partner Tokens
24900
400 Free Dice Rolls
25800Cash Reward
26750
300 Plushie Partner Tokens
27850Cash Reward
281,000
425 Free Dice Rolls
29500
Cash Boost for 10 Minutes
30800
350 Plushie Partner Tokens
31900Cash Reward
321,500
575 Free Dice Rolls
331,200Cash Reward
341,000
400 Plushie Partner Tokens
35750
Builder's Bash For 30 Minutes
362,000
700 Free Dice Rolls
371,500Cash Reward
383,000
950 Free Dice Rolls
392,000Cash Reward
407,000
2,500 Free Dice Rolls

Therefore, the complete rewards breakdown is given below:

  • 6815 Dice Rolls
  • 2150 tokens for the Plushie Partners event.
  • 1x one-star green sticker pack
  • 1x two-star yellow sticker pack
  • 1x three-star pink sticker pack
  • 1x four-star blue sticker pack for the Artful Tales album.
  • High Roller at Milestone 7

Also read: How to sign out of Monopoly Go

Here are the leaderboard rewards for the Monopoly Go Prize Pluck event:

  • Rank 1: 850 Free Dice Rolls, Five-Star Sticker Pack,500 Partners Tokens, and Cash Reward
  • Rank 2: 600 Free Dice Rolls, Five-Star Sticker Pack, 425 Partners Tokens, and Cash Reward.
  • Rank 3: 400 Free Dice Rolls, Four-Star Sticker Pack, 400 Partners Tokens, and Cash Reward
  • Rank 4: 300 Free Dice Rolls, Four-Star Sticker Pack, 400 Partners Tokens, and Cash Reward
  • Rank 5: 250 Free Dice Rolls, Four-Star Sticker Pack, 400 Partners Tokens, and Cash Reward
  • Rank 6: 250 Free Dice Rolls, Three-Star Sticker Pack, 375 Partners Tokens, and Cash Reward
  • Rank 7: 150 Free Dice Rolls, Three-Star Sticker Pack, 375 Partners Tokens, and Cash Reward
  • Rank 8: 100 Free Dice Rolls, Two-Star Sticker Pack, 375 Partners Tokens, and Cash Reward
  • Ranks 9 and 10: 75 Free Dice Rolls, a Two-Star Sticker Pack, 375 Partners Tokens, and Cash Reward
  • Ranks 11 to 15: 25 Free Dice Rolls, 250 Partners Tokens, and Cash Reward
  • Ranks 16 to 50: 300 Partners Tokens, and Cash Reward
  • Ranks 51 to 100: Cash Reward

How to play the Monopoly Go Prize Pluck event

Earn points by landing on the Railroad tile (Image via Scopely)
The Prize Pluck tournament will start once a tycoon logs in during the event and earns five event points. Afterward, any accumulated points are counted towards advancing through a progression-based reward track.

The points are granted for playing mini-games, kickstarted by landing on the railroad tile. The breakdown is as follows:

Shutdown

  • Blocked: Two points
  • Success: Four points

Bank Heist

  • Small Heist: Four points
  • Large Heist: Six points
  • Bankrupt: Eight points

You can normally progress through the event while playing the game, as it asks you to land on the Railroad tile. Additionally, ensuring proper use of the roll multiplier can help players collect points a lot faster.

