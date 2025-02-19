Squad Busters maintenance (February 19, 2025): Hatchling Run changes and optional update

The developer's team announced a sudden Squad Busters maintenance (February 19, 2025) via a post on the game's official X page. Squad Busters introduced a new player vs environment (PVE) mode in the previous Squad Update (February 2025) and introduced Hatchling Run as the first game mode of PVE gameplay. However, after the update was released in the game, the community encountered certain issues that hampered their experience.

Ad

As per the official X post, the maintenance for Squad Busters (February 19, 2025) aims to fix those issues. The developer also promised to fix some other issues during this maintenance break.

Squad Busters maintenance (February 19, 2025) promises to fix certain issues of Hatchling Run mode

Hatchling Run is one of the latest modes in Squad Busters, and the community was immensely excited ahead of its launch. However, after its inclusion in the game, many gamers found it tough to win matches with the pre-fixed line-up. The developers have stated in the official X post that:

Ad

Trending

They will make Monster Waves 1 and 4 easier.

They will replace Battle Healer from the line-up with Leon.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Also read: Squad Busters Hatchling Run tips

Since the teams will have to save their Coop filled with Hatchlings from the attacks of 10 Monsters Waves, and if they clear up these waves faster, you will have more time to gather more hatchlings before the next one arrives, making those two waves easier will increase your chances of winning.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Furthermore, Leon, a speedster and support character, replacing Battle Healer, a support character, can help players increase their speed of gathering Hatchlings.

The developer has also announced that an optional update will arrive after the Squad Busters Maintenance (February 19, 2025) to fix the issue where the Choice Chest is sometimes showing maxed characters incorrectly and some other in-game issues.

Squad Busters February 2025 update balance changes

The game developing team has also announced the balance changes for Squad Busters February 2025 update. Supercell has buffed four heroes, i.e., Dr. T, Witch, Nita, and Royal King, nerfed two heroes, i.e., Hog Rider and Barbarian (Ultimate), and has reworked the powers and abilities of Barbarian King to make the title more exciting for the players.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback